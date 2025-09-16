Nuclear delusion

Dylan Morgan, People Against Wylfa B (Pawb)

To coincide with Donald Trump’s visit to London on a state visit, The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has announced a series of partnerships with companies from the United States to build modular nuclear reactors in Hartlepool, Cottam in Nottinghamshire and a microreactor to power the London Gateway port.

They also mislead totally by praising nuclear technology as ‘home grown’. Since when is uranium mined in any corner of the British State?

Uranium

They also claim nuclear power is clean. The mining, milling and refining of uranium is very dirty and very heavy on carbon emissions. The process of mining uranium is also poisonous and is a threat to human and environmental health in the areas where there are uranium mines.

Building nuclear power stations also produces heavy carbon emissions. Their press release doesn’t mention nuclear waste at all, and that is a seriously dangerous and dirty problem which will cost very dearly for hundreds of years into the future.

It is completely another matter whether any of these plans will be realised.

The former Chair of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Alison Macfarlane has expressed doubts about modular reactors.

Waste problems

In a paper she published, she states that waste problems from ‘small’ modular reactors will be worse than the conventional large ones She adds. “Many studies show the economics of SMRs will be much costlier than that of large LWRs, thereby will not be competitive or profitable.”

All of these reactors are plans on paper and Linda Pentz Gunter of Beyond Nuclear in her review of M.V.Ramana’r book, ‘Nuclear Is Not the Solution, The Folly of Atomic Power in the Age of Climate Change’ refers to the author quoting the football manager, Brian Clough as an analogy describing the folly of ‘small’ modular reactors:

“We had a good team on paper. Unfortunately, the game was played on grass.”

“On paper” is where ‘small’ modular nuclear reactors should stay.