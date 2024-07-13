Plaid Cymru’s electoral success sets stage for 2026 Senedd election
Anwen Elias, Reader in Politics, Aberystwyth University
Plaid Cymru had an excellent general election. They secured four seats in Wales out of 32, increasing their share of the Welsh vote to 14.8%. That’s a rise of 4.9% compared with the 2019 general election.
While the party also won four seats in 2019, changes to electoral constituencies in Wales for this election, reducing the number from 40 to 32, meant existing seats were merged and expanded.
Despite this, Plaid Cymru maintained its representation.
Two of its sitting MPs were re-elected in the newly formed constituencies of Dwyfor Meirionydd and Ceredigion and Preseli. The party also triumphed in its target seats of Ynys Môn and Caerfyrddin.
These are significant achievements when you consider the challenges facing Plaid Cymru going into this election.
Difficult
General elections are always difficult for parties like Plaid Cymru, which only campaign in a specific part of the UK. However well they perform, they will only ever have a few seats in the House of Commons. With an electoral system favouring UK-wide parties, and which typically gives them a majority of seats, there’s little prospect that smaller parties will have a role in forming the next UK government.
Voters have to be convinced that it’s still important for Plaid Cymru to have a presence in the UK parliament. That’s a tough sell during campaigns dominated by national themes and major political parties.
Plaid Cymru also went into the election after a difficult period for the party internally. In recent years, in general and devolved elections, the party has struggled to make any electoral advances beyond its Welsh-speaking heartlands in north and west Wales. This has raised questions about the adequacy of its campaigning strategies and structures.
Sexual harassment
A report last year highlighted a culture of sexual harassment, bullying and misogyny within the party, leading to the resignation of then leader Adam Price. This election was the first opportunity for voters to assess the party’s efforts to detoxify under new leader Rhun ap Iorwerth.
Despite its commitment to Welsh independence, Plaid Cymru’s election campaign did not heavily emphasise this constitutional goal. A manifesto pledge to “prepare a Green Paper on the path to independence” was given much less prominence than criticisms of the main political parties’ lack of ambition for Wales. And it repeated calls for a fair funding settlement to tackle poorly performing public services and a stagnating economy.
These central campaign messages were targeted not only at voters disillusioned with the incumbent Conservative government in Westminster. They also sought to position Plaid Cymru in relation to a Labour Party that has been in government in Wales since 1999 and which was expected to form the next UK government. Such a strategy reflects the multi-level political dynamics of elections in the UK.
For Plaid Cymru, the general election was also a chance to profile itself, and its new leader, ahead of the next elections to the Senedd (Welsh parliament) in 2026. Plaid Cymru will be aiming to lead the next Welsh government from 2026. This general election has already seen it outline its pitch to Welsh voters.
2026 Senedd elections
The next Senedd elections will probably revolve around Welsh Labour’s track record on public services and economic growth. With a Labour government in Westminster, Plaid Cymru will aim to amplify its claims that Labour is failing Wales at all levels of government.
The increasing unpopularity of Labour first minister Vaughan Gething and the adoption of a new wholly proportional electoral system for the next Senedd election enhance Plaid Cymru’s prospects for a breakthrough. The gains in this general election have provided the party with momentum heading into 2026.
The leadership of ap Iorwerth has been a critical factor in this respect. Recent polling suggests the Welsh public think he’s doing a good job in the role.
The challenge now is to maintain this profile and momentum in the run up to 2026. But while the external context may well be favourable for continued electoral growth, the party’s response to these opportunities will be critical.
It will need to balance its long-term ambition for Welsh independence (which a minority of voters in Wales support) with a credible programme for tackling the more immediate challenges facing the country. And it will need a modern, sophisticated campaign that can deliver votes beyond the party’s heartlands and under a very different electoral system.
This article was first published on The Conversation.
A non sequitur is defined as ‘a conclusion or statement that does not logically follow from the previous argument or statement’
The two opening sentences of this article surely falls into that definition:
“Plaid Cymru had an excellent general election. They secured four seats in Wales out of 32”
And no mention that they came second in only two other seats.
If I was in charge at Aber I think I’d get my red pen out and write ‘see me after class’
They came second in four seats, not two.
Blaenau Gwent
Caerphilly
Bangor Aberconwy
Cardiff West
Very close in what is now a 3 way marginal in Llanelli also.
Yep. This article paints a very rosy picture. In most Welsh constituencies Plaid are nowhere. See Gower, Wrexham, Brecon, Monmouthshire, Vale of Glamorgan…. Familiar hubris from Plaid and it’s supporters – about this time in the last Senedd cycle I remember Adam Price being touted as the next First Minister. It’s not going to happen but my advice would be to come to some arrangement with the Green Party.
What Plaid needs are more members and activists. We need people knocking doors and talking to people about our policies and positions. It takes hard graft to win elections so we need as many shoulders put to the wheel as possible. I hope readers will consider joining the party and giving a little bit of their time and energy to help.
You said it…
For years they have neglected to explain that, if you live here, which side your bread is buttered to those not naturally drawn to the Party…IMHO…
Plaid have representatives with strong personal affinities with their voters…so why adopt Mick Antoniw’s idea of democracy…!
Well I hope that Plaid are the story at the next election and not the Reform Party. Mark my words they will way outspend Plaid, lie and take money from anyone who offers it, regardless of criminal prosecutions, and not give a damn what Welsh journalists say about them.
I suspect that your prediction may turn out to be correct. Although, of course, the Labour candidate was elected as the MP for my north-east Wales constituency, the ‘Reform’ candidate here secured roughly twice the number of votes which went to Plaid Cymru.
Cant a chant. Another reason why we need as many activists and members as we can get.
Yep. Farage likes to Trump his way through interviews. Welsh press must pin them down with facts and stop the prevaricating.
https://bylinetimes.com/2024/07/03/nigel-farage-bots-general-election-2024/
Plaid Cymru should start its 2026 Senedd election campaign now. The poor performance of the Labour party in Wales should be continually exposed as well as the incompetence of its individual AM’s. The recent election has exposed the drop in voter support for Labour that needs to be exploited by Plaid so that they secure a win in 2026 and a prosperous future for all Welsh people
They were too slow with the abuse.
Are reform going to pull the rug, that is a concern. Hope they are looking at that.
I bet Rhun doesn’t snap at his colleagues like the fire breathing Gethin 🔥🔥🔥
The Pareto Principle at work: the two constituencies on Cardigan Bay account for around 5% of the population but 22% of Plaid’s total vote.
Election 2026: earlier in the year campaigners against the vote-for-a-party-only reform were recommending to write “I do not consent” on the ballot. This campaign may or may not gather in strength.
Tories di NOTHING FOR WALES so they where voted out in Wales TORY FREE ZONE along come Labour and the Labour Welsh sec told us no H S 2 money for us no bloody different than Tories now vote LABOUR OUT ALONG WITH THE TORIES vote PLAID