Pride, pomp, and circumstance
Ben Wildsmith
The opposite of love is indifference, and it would seem that King Charles is feeling its sharpened tooth as a mere 9% of Britons are excited at the prospect of his Coronation.
Here in Wales, where the monarchical footnote has been serving the world’s longest apprenticeship, only four Coronation events have been registered and, I don’t know about you, but I’m yet to hear anyone mention of it at all.
Charles was conceived around the time that India gained its independence, so when his mother ascended to the throne in 1953 there was already a feeling that the jig was up for the international reach of Imperial pomp.
It was slow dying, however, and people could be relied upon to fork out for bunting and Union flag place mats at the Silver Jubilee and Charles’ wedding.
Queen Victoria’s idea that the royals should serve as a model for the nation’s family life still had some currency in 1981.
Here we see an image of children in Bettws being taken for fools by the adulterous prince.
Ceremonial doings
Pageantry, we were told, gave the UK a unique place in the world. Originally, the idea was to show off all the stuff that had been nicked from around the globe as a reminder of who ran the show.
While the empire disappeared the spectacle carried on, at vast expense, as we were assured that it was the prime driver of tourism to the nation.
So, within Charles’ lifetime, the ceremonial doings of his family have devolved from imperial statecraft on the level of a US presidential inauguration, to occasional competition for the Porthcawl Elvis Festival.
It is, therefore, extremely inconvenient that a prominent tourist from Scranton, Pennsylvania seems to have gone to some lengths to give Charles’ celebrations a swerve.
The breathless outrage of GBeebies grifters at President Biden’s no-show is predictably baseless in historical precedent. US presidents do not routinely attend British coronations.
The optics of Biden’s jolly in Ireland, however, do seem to suggest a less than reverent attitude towards the sceptred isle.
For a start-off, Biden’s reason for not attending the Coronation is that he couldn’t face the trip so soon after his visit to Ireland.
I mean, where are his priorities? If you are offered free tickets to the Porthcawl Elvis Festival, you don’t go on a pub crawl in Bridgend the week before and duck out of it.
Anachronistic attitudes
If Biden hadn’t done enough to leave the right-wing press with suspicious minds, his latest flame turned out to be Gerry Adams.
Again, though, there’s nothing new about American presidents Irishing around in the run-up to elections. The Irish-American electorate expects it.
What’s different, though, is that Biden explicitly emphasises his Irish roots and downplays his English ancestry.
This reluctance to identify with England, and by extension Britain, is indicative that the British brand has ceased to be merely tarnished in the international court of opinion and is now toxic.
Anyone who travels will be painfully aware of the pitying giggles that a UK passport elicits around large parts of the world and it’s increasingly worth the time to explain where and what Wales is if someone asks where you are from.
An Irish passport, a few words of Welsh, or Scots can be a get-out-of-jail-free card from being identified with the anachronistic attitudes of Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage.
The Koh-I-Noor diamond will apparently be absent from Queen Mary’s crown when Camilla becomes queen and inherent to that decision is the acknowledgement that the proceedings represent something taboo and publicly unacceptable on the world stage.
For, if the Elizabethan age had a purpose, then it was surely to sever Britain’s future from its imperial past and demonstrate to the world that the country had learned from its misdeeds. Instead, national institutions have clung stubbornly to the accoutrements of empire.
Justifying absurdity
Eddie Izzard once noted that when the world was enthralled by the genius of working-class, British creatives in the 1960s, the Establishment missed a trick.
If the queen had hopped in an E-Type and learned to clap on the offbeat, then the privileged end of society might have been jolted from its torpor and pointed towards a future grounded in reality.
Instead, they doubled down as the world moved past them and are now defended by a shrinking band of elderly obsessives and ‘royal experts’ whose livelihoods depend upon justifying absurdity.
King Charles ordered research into royal links to slavery last week. The world at large, however, made its minds up about the moral qualities of British imperialism long ago and an institution that is supposed to lead is decades behind the international consensus.
When the king dons his coronational jumpsuit and fulfils what he imagines to be his destiny, it will be to disinterest at home and mounting derision abroad.
Not only has the royal ship sailed, it has sunk with international goodwill to the UK onboard.
You can find more of The Shrewd View and the rest of Ben’s writing on Nation.Cymru by following his links on this map
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Great article could not agree more.
I wonder how the writer gained his views on what “the world at large” thinks of the UK. Having visited around 60 countries I can confidently report that people’s perceptions of our country vary widely and certainly do not conform to the stereotypes promoted in this somewhat tedious article. I could go on but, unlike the author, I won’t – except to note that “disinterest” doesn’t mean quite what he thinks it does, and that last year’s state funeral of the Queen showed the British establishment retains its ability to organise world-class events that knock US Presidential inaugurations into a… Read more »
“….last year’s state funeral of the Queen showed the British establishment retains its ability to organise world-class events “ Well they’d been preparing for decades. Operation London Bridge was originally laid out in the 1960s! Generations of servicemen have practiced being pallbearers, guards of honour, trumpet blowers etc and never had the opportunity to do it for real. Regular updates of the funeral plan over the decades and a coffin that was made at least 30 years before being filled. Citizens of the USA get to see an inauguration every four years so they’ve been able to experience sixteen between the… Read more »
I really enjoyed this article. In Jitterbug Perfume, author Tom Robbins (Even Cowgirls get the Blues) imagines a ‘monarchy’ similar (with a difference) to that of the Mongolian Empire (cf.Genghis Kahn). In Robbins’ model of ‘monarchy’ the King is chosen by a deathfight between the two (physically) strongest contestants. The winner is proclaimed Monarch and is allowed to live as long as he is unchallenged by someone physically stronger. He enjoys all the benefits and riches of royalty. The King is allowed to bonk as many ‘concubines’, male, female or otherwise and ‘father’ many children. He is not subject to… Read more »
There was once a Royal It’s a Knockout so not so far fetched.
When i was in France touring in my campervan i got friendly with a dutch man he advised me too remove my GB badge of the back of the campervan.He said it’s like a Red RAG To A BULL to the French police. ( GREAT BRITAIN. ) JUST THINK ABOUT IT
This article is absolute nonsense. You only have to look at the outpourings of grief from all age groups when Prince Philip and Queen died, not to mention when Princess Diana died. Our Royal family is there for all age groups, they raise a fortune for their charities, and are ambassadors for the whole UK all across the world. They are well considered abroad, and have a lot of airtime. And why bring Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage into the article? You should be asking the Welsh farmers about their excitement regarding the new PCTPP trade deal. They stand to… Read more »
Buckets of tears wise Diana was the high point. The bucket count for the Queen was far less. Charles – they’ll have to wring out every Kleenex to get enough to fill a mixing bowl.
Archbishtwat Justin Welby said in 2013 that the queen was “chosen by God”. That implies that Carlo was “chosen by God” NOT to be King for a very long time and to be imposed on our innocent little nation. It also leads me to think that ‘God’ decided to punish us Cymry by imposing yet another alien as the TITular head of our nation.
The Royals are the same as the English Nationalist Party the Tories they are the establishment that rule the U K which we do not want to be part of.The Royals are Rich and the Rich establishment control the Tory party and the Tories or as i like to call them the English nationalist party have a well oiled Propaganda machine its all about England and only England the Royals and the Tories THE ENGLISH ESTABLISHMENT the Newspapers TORYGRPH DAILY MAIL and EXPRESS the SUN and the TIMES and 2 new additions G B News with its Tory MP,s on… Read more »