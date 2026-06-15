Rebuilding lives takes courage: what it’s like to find belonging in Wales

By Laura Kemmer-Amoda, MSc Psych (Open), GMBPsS PhD Researcher exploring migration, belonging, and wellbeing in the UK.

This Refugee Week, I asked migrants, sanctuary seekers, and professionals to share what support, dignity, and welcome meant to them. This is what they had to say.

For many people seeking safety in Wales, arriving is only the beginning of the journey. Leaving behind home, family, language, work, and familiarity takes enormous courage.

But often, this courage does not end when someone reaches safety. It continues every day as people try to rebuild their lives, adjust to a new country, and find a sense of belonging again.

This article is based on findings from two parts of my doctoral research in social psychology. Study 1 explored the experiences of professionals working with migrants in health, social care, and education. Study 2 explored the experiences of migrants living in the UK, including people building new lives in Wales.

Although both groups shared different experiences, one message came through strongly across both studies: kindness, dignity, understanding, and human connection can make a life-changing difference.

Acts of everyday courage

Many migrants spoke about arriving in the UK carrying fear, uncertainty, stress, and loneliness. Some had left behind loved ones, careers, homes, and communities. Others were trying to recover emotionally after difficult or traumatic experiences before arriving in the UK.

Participants described the courage it took to start over in a completely unfamiliar environment. Everyday things many people take for granted, such as understanding services, speaking English confidently, accessing healthcare, finding housing, or navigating unfamiliar systems, often felt overwhelming.

Research shows that migration and adjusting to a new culture can affect emotional wellbeing, particularly when people feel isolated or unsupported (Berry, 1997). This was reflected in many of the experiences shared during the research.

At the same time, many migrants also spoke positively about Wales and the people they encountered here. Participants described moments where they felt welcomed, respected, and supported. Some spoke about teachers, neighbours, charities, healthcare staff, volunteers, and support workers who helped them feel less alone.

Often, the courage to rebuild was strengthened by experiencing somebody else’s compassion. One participant described how finally being listened to properly made them feel human again. Another spoke about how community support helped them slowly rebuild confidence, hope, and trust in the future.

Language barriers were discussed frequently in both studies. Migrants described feeling anxious about making mistakes or struggling to explain themselves clearly.

Professionals also explained how communication difficulties could sometimes affect trust, confidence, and access to support.

Both groups agreed that patience and understanding made a significant difference. Many remembered the people who slowed down, listened carefully, or made extra effort to help them understand information.

These moments may seem small, but they often stayed with people.

Finding acceptance and belonging

Many migrants described wanting more than practical support. They wanted to feel accepted, included, and part of the communities around them.

Research shows that feeling connected and accepted is important for emotional wellbeing and self-esteem (Baumeister & Leary, 1995). Feeling unwelcome or excluded can increase loneliness, anxiety, and stress. Feeling accepted can help people rebuild confidence and begin to feel hopeful again.

Professionals also spoke about the importance of creating services that are culturally sensitive, person-centred, and grounded in dignity. Many recognised that migrants and sanctuary seekers may carry very different life experiences, including trauma, loss, separation from family, and uncertainty about the future.

The findings from both studies show that rebuilding life after migration is not only about housing, paperwork, or employment. It is also about emotional recovery, human connection, dignity, and feeling valued as a person.

A helping hand

This is why organisations such as the Welsh Refugee Council are so important. Their work supports people during some of the most difficult moments in their lives by providing guidance, advocacy, practical help, and opportunities to rebuild safely in Wales.

Their vision of creating a Wales where sanctuary seekers and refugees are welcomed, respected, and empowered reflects many of the needs identified within this research.

At a time when conversations around migration can sometimes become negative or divided, it is important to remember the people behind these stories.

Many migrants and sanctuary seekers are simply trying to find safety, rebuild their lives, support their families, and create a future where they can belong.

That journey requires courage.

The findings from this research show that kindness matters. Feeling heard matters. Feeling respected matters.

Sometimes, helping somebody feel welcome is the very first step in helping them begin again.

Notes

Baumeister, R. F., & Leary, M. R. (1995). The need to belong: Desire for interpersonal attachments as a fundamental human motivation. Psychological Bulletin, 117(3), 497–529.

Berry, J. W. (1997). Immigration, acculturation, and adaptation. Applied Psychology, 46(1), 5–34.

Welsh Government. (2019). Nation of Sanctuary: Refugee and asylum seeker plan.