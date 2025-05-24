Reform’s housing ‘policies’ are an exercise in pure cynicism

Martin Shipton

As an exercise in cynicism, it would be difficult to beat Reform UK’s new housing policies devised in advance of next year’s Senedd election.

In a format conveniently designed for distribution via social media, the policy statement forms part of a series headlined “Welsh Labour, Plaid Cymru and LibDem Failings Since Devolution”.

It then lists six points under the further heading “Failing on Housing”:

Homelessness has soared – especially rough sleeping.

Labour has failed to deliver on affordable housing targets.

Second homes are pricing locals out of communities, with weak responses from Cardiff Bay.

No real action on rising rents, despite growing pressure on tenants.

Planning policy favours large developers, often ignoring the needs of local people and small builders.

Social housing stock has been depleted, with little progress made on replenishing it.

Socialist policies

Anyone reading this with no knowledge of who wrote it might well come to the conclusion that it was the work of a radical left-wing group intent on promoting red-blooded socialist policies.

It certainly doesn’t sound like the product of a party led by a man who has expressed his admiration for Margaret Thatcher, which is funded by hedge fund capitalists who want to avoid paying tax and whose manifesto at last year’s general election included a pledge to impose spending cuts of £150bn per year on public services and working-age benefits.

It’s only when you do a double-take that you realise that Reform’s list of housing failures doesn’t include a single proposal on how to make things better. All it amounts to is a whinge-fest, designed to get heads nodding in agreement.

What is Reform’s policy for tackling homelessness?

To be effective, it would inevitably involve more public spending, not less.

It’s true that affordable housing targets have been missed. But that’s partly because housing developers resent having to include affordable homes in their proposals as a condition of planning permission, and often ask councils to reduce the social housing quota to make the project more affordable for themselves.

Laughable

The idea that Reform could forge a campaigning partnership with Cymdeithas yr Iaith to clamp down further on second homes is utterly laughable.

As an owner of multiple homes himself, Nigel Farage’s sympathies will lie with the second home owners who have been complaining mightily about council tax increases imposed on them.

It’s equally ridiculous to imagine that Reform will re-introduce pre-Thatcher-style rent controls designed to clamp down on greedy landlords. I think we know on which side of the fence Farage will stand.

Likewise so far as the interests of big developers are concerned.

The main culprit in the running down of social housing stock was, of course, Farage’s heroine Margaret Thatcher, who gave council tenants the right to buy their homes at a huge discount.

Councils were banned from building replacement homes for many years until recently. Now council houses are slowly becoming a new thing again.

Institute of Welsh Affairs

Maybe Reform just doesn’t get devolution. That would easily be the conclusion you’d be drawn to if you read the answers to a series of questions put to the party by the Institute of Welsh Affairs in January this year: “Reinvigorating Wales’ Economy: “Question: How do you plan to reinvigorate Wales’ economy? What steps will you take to boost productivity, increase living standards, and reduce regional inequalities?

“Answer: Reform UK will revitalise Wales’ economy by focusing on reducing tax burdens to stimulate growth; investing in infrastructure, and supporting local businesses. We propose raising personal income tax thresholds to £20,000 to leave more money in citizens’ pockets, thereby stimulating local spending. Additionally, we will provide tax incentives for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) including raising the VAT threshold to £150k. This will encourage entrepreneurship and job creation across Wales.

“Investing in digital and physical infrastructure will be a priority to boost productivity and connect regional economies. By promoting skills development and vocational training, we aim to enhance the workforce’s capabilities, making Wales a hub for innovation and industry. These measures will work collectively to reduce regional inequalities and lift living standards for all Welsh citizens.

“Wales’ Net Zero Journey and the Economy: “Question: How will your party ensure that the opportunities offered by Wales’ net zero journey are felt in Wales’ economy, in its broadest sense?

“Answer: Reform UK will scrap net zero and all related subsidies to reinvest in public services. This approach will free up significant resources that can be redirected towards improving healthcare, education, and infrastructure in Wales. By eliminating the financial burden of net zero policies, we aim to reduce energy costs for households and businesses, thereby increasing disposable income and stimulating economic growth. The funds saved will be allocated to enhance public services, ensuring that all Welsh citizens benefit from better support and improved living standards. This strategy will ensure that the economic opportunities are felt broadly across Wales.

“Rebalancing the Economy and Improving Living Standards: “Question: How will you seek to rebalance the Welsh economy to lift people out of poverty and improve living standards for low-and-middle income households?

“Answer: To rebalance the Welsh economy, Reform UK will prioritise policies that directly impact low-and-middle-income households. Raising the minimum wage and lifting the income tax threshold to £20,000 will increase disposable income for many families. We will also focus on affordable housing initiatives, making homeownership and rental options more accessible. Investment in vocational training will provide better job opportunities and career advancements. Furthermore, we will advocate for fair distribution of government funds to ensure all regions receive adequate support for development projects. These steps will help lift people out of poverty and improve living standards across Wales.

“Strengthening Wales’ Media Ecosystem: “Question: If in power, what actions will you take to strengthen our media ecosystem – ensuring that it is fit for purpose in supporting democratic engagement across the nation?

“Answer: Reform UK will strengthen Wales’ media ecosystem by advocating for the scrapping of the TV licence fee, thereby making access to public broadcasting more equitable for all citizens. This approach will alleviate the financial burden on households while ensuring that public service broadcasters remain accountable and responsive to their audiences. Additionally, we support initiatives that promote local journalism and diverse media voices, fostering a robust and independent media landscape. By encouraging transparency and enhancing media literacy programs, we aim to support democratic engagement and ensure that Welsh citizens are well-informed and actively involved in all areas.

“Reinvigorating Wales’ Democracy: “Question: How will your party look to reinvigorate Wales’ democracy, overcoming its current democratic malaise?

Answer: Reform UK will reinvigorate Wales’ democracy by promoting transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement. We will advocate for electoral reforms, including proportional representation, to ensure fairer representation of voters’ voices. Enhancing the accessibility and transparency of government proceedings through digital platforms will allow citizens to be more informed and involved in decision-making processes. We will also support initiatives that encourage civic education and participation, particularly among young people. By fostering a culture of openness and engagement, we aim to rebuild trust in democratic institutions and ensure that the government is truly representative of the people it serves.”

Westminster focused

The policy proposals put forward are very largely Westminster focussed.

The Welsh Government does not have the power to raise Income Tax allowances to £20,000 or any input to VAT.

Suggesting that the voting system should be changed to proportional representation fundamentally ignores the fact that a new system for Senedd elections has just been adopted that is wholly proportional.

This really is taking people for fools.

The things to worry about are what hasn’t been mentioned.

We know that Farage is a follower of Trump. Would he seek to emulate the re-elected President’s modus operandi?

Can we expect a Doge-like assault on our Civil Service if Reform wins power next year, with workers deemed unnecessary dismissed forthwith?

Would a Reform-led Welsh Government wage a war against universities in Wales, insisting that courses are changed to suit right-wing ideologues?

Are free prescriptions safe or will we have to come round to the idea of paying for private health insurance?

There’s no reason to believe that Farage will be candid about matters he considers uncomfortable. But he – and any surrogate he appoints to speak for Reform in Wales – must be held to account relentlessly until polling day.

