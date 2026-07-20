Rethinking how Wales is funded

Mike Hedges – Gŵyr Abertawe

I have consistently supported the ability of the Welsh Government to borrow prudentially, as every local authority in Wales can.

There should be no borrowing limit, but the government should have to produce a repayment plan including cumulative repayments.

It is ridiculous that the Welsh Government can use the modified version of PFI, which is the old PFI scheme but without janitorial services for capital expenditure, but not the cheaper direct borrowing method.

When I was a member of the finance committee it consistently asked that money could be moved into and out of reserves with no limit.

All councils have had this power, so it is an anomaly that the Welsh Government does not have this power.

I have previously described this as the Treasury treating the Welsh Government as a Westminster department.

There is a strong economic case for a United Kingdom, where not only is Wales a net beneficiary of redistribution, but also larger countries can more easily withstand economic storms and support the less affluent parts.

The banking crisis in Iceland is an example of the problems faced by a small country.

Wales has substantially more of its expenditure, including expenditure on people in Wales, coming from Westminster, including funding to the Senedd and the Welsh Government, than is raised in Wales.

We know that Wales get 10% more than England on total expenditure.

We know in devolved areas Wales gets 20% more than England for the same responsibilities.

Barnett

We know that the Holtham commission said Wales need 15% more than England in devolved areas to provide the same level of service which then became the Barnett floor.

We know the income tax take in Wales is approximately 75% of England.

There are four possible methods of funding Wales.

The Barnett Formula which evolved from the Goschen Formula that was specifically designed to preserve Scotland’s public spending advantage over England.

The Formula was never designed with Wales in mind. Applied rigorously, the Formula should have led to convergence in levels of spending per head across the UK. The Formula has, however, preserved a spending advantage for Wales over England.

There have been periodic adjustments to the operation of the Formula since 1980, mainly through relative population changes. These adjustments have increased relative spending levels in Wales.

The main advantage of the Formula is its simplicity and objectivity as a basis for making spending allocations.

The formula sets the minimum funding level, Northern Ireland under Therese May’s premiership got additional funding but this was not the first time that Northern Ireland had additional funding above the Barnett formula.

There has been notable success in Wales in securing money above the formula since devolution, for example in relation to the Objective One matched funding and the funding for city deals.

We also have the Barnett floor, at the 2015 Spending Review, the UK Conservative Government implemented a funding floor in Wales.

This provided a guarantee that the Welsh Government’s block grant funding per head would not fall below 115% of equivalent funding per head in England.

The second option is that Wales pays its share of Westminster costs and keeps the rest of the taxes raised in Wales. This is what independence looks like. This would have a catastrophic effect on public expenditure in Wales.

The only way Plaid Cymru could get anywhere near getting it to work is to not fund the state pension, other central benefits, and not fund the Welsh proportion of the national debt charges.

Simple

The third option is that Wales gets its population share of devolved expenditure. This is the simplest and the second most catastrophic.

The 115% Barnett floor would be reduced to 100% of English expenditure. This would lead to a removal of the Barnett floor that protects expenditure in Wales and sees Wales doing better than England.

The fourth option is to create a new formula that takes into account sparsity, age profile, and deprivation. Any new formula will not be without criticism.

Consider the local government formula in Wales and the misunderstanding, arguments, and misleading statements we have on it.

Anyone who has followed discussion on it would not realise that the two authorities who receive the least government support per head are Monmouthshire and the Vale of Glamorgan.

The local government s formula could be compared to England and be used for calculating relative local government need between England and Wales.

Age

Health and social care are a major part of the Welsh budget. On health, there is the simplistic age-based formula to calculate relative need.

Then there is the more complicated and accurate formula, including the relative occurrences of all conditions and diseases with a cost weighting attached.

This would create a long and detailed formula, but it is relatively easy to achieve, the data exists, and the calculations can be done.

The data on relative poverty, rates of long-term ill health and sparsity are known. The rest of the expenditure need in Wales could be calculated in the same way.

The Holtham Commission proposed as well as the Barnett floor, the production of a needs-based formula.

Fair funding for Wales should be on the basis of relative need and as reform to a needs-based formula will take time, work needs to start on it now.

I support in principle the introduction of a needs-based formula for determining the Welsh block grant, but we must realise it could reduce the current block grant.

These calculations of relative need should be undertaken immediately.

If Holtham is correct and Wales needs 15% more than England, then Wales currently gets over a £ billion more than the calculated need.

Why would Wales want to change to a formula that gave it less than it gets now?

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