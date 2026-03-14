S4C risks becoming a Welsh-language copy of English TV

As S4C starts a new series of “Y Llais” this Sunday, Gwyn Williams, the channel’s former Director of Communication, looks at the use of formats by the broadcaster to fill their schedule and asks if things have gone too far.

S4C has always had an image problem with some people. This reached its zenith when Jeremy Hunt, the then Secretary of State at the DCMS, which has responsibility for funding the channel, asked if it wouldn’t be cheaper to put Welsh subtitles on English language programmes.

Wouldn’t that answer the needs of the Welsh audience?

Of course, that totally misses the cultural role and relevance of a minority language television service.

From its very beginning S4C has always ensured that any co-productions with other UK broadcasters (where two versions are produced, one in Welsh and one in English) were transmitted in Welsh first to avoid the impression that S4C was simply broadcasting translations of English programmes.

Formats are slightly different; this is where one broadcaster licences the right to produce a local version of a certain programme in a different broadcasting territory.

S4C has successfully used formats in the past. For example, “Fferm Ffactor” was an Irish format – although it felt so “Welsh” that most people believed it was created in Wales. Likewise, Ffit Cymru was also an Irish format, but again felt very Welsh.

One big advantage of using a format is that it comes with most, if not all, of the production problems ironed out.

But in commissioning Goggle Bocs Cymru (Goggle Box), Y Llais (The Voice) and Y Cyfweliad (The Assembly) the channel is in danger of doing Three things.

Firstly, doing what S4C has always tried to avoid, and making S4C look like being simply a translation of English channels. Whilst the language is Welsh, we know what we’re looking at is a copy of something we’ve seen in English.

Demographics

Secondly, whilst all these programmes certainly target important audience demographics, over reliance on bought-in formats undermines the Welsh production sector.

Why weren’t Welsh production companies challenged to produce popular programming, aimed at specific audiences? Are they not inventive enough? Are they not creative enough? Hardly!

Original Welsh formats such as “Sgwrs dan y Lloer”, “Amour & Mynydd” and “Y Deis” prove that Welsh producers can come up with original and engaging formats.

I hope those companies get to market those formats and that they provide a revenue stream for them in the future.

Then finally, formats need to be paid for – usually between 5%-10% of the production budget. In the case of Goggle Bocs Cymru, Y Llais and Y Cyfweliad that is a lot of money leaving the Welsh production ecosystem.

Jobs

If that money was invested in Welsh production companies, that would mean more jobs, and that would turn into more and better ideas for S4C. Sending that money to London does nothing to help Welsh culture or broadcasting.

So, whilst formats have their place, especially in light entertainment, they need to be commissioned sparingly.

And certainly, if S4C is to retain its Welsh identity and not simply be an English channel in nature but Welsh in language, it needs to scour the world for formats, not simply catch the train to Paddington.