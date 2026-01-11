Saying no to the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon was not a failure of ambition
David TC Davies
Too many politicians in Wales are carried away by a well-produced video, a glossy brochure and an appealing vision of what might be.
Serious government requires something more hard-headed: clear figures, and a proper understanding of who ultimately carries the risk and the cost.
Although I am not normally a fan of Rachel Reeves, in 2018 we jointly chaired a cross-committee inquiry into the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon proposal, which Cll Sam Bennett wrote in support of for Nation.Cymru earlier this week.
Despite our very different political views, the current Chancellor and I reached the same conclusion: we were not satisfied by the evidence put forward by the developers.
The most obvious problem was cost. The developers accepted that, to be viable, the lagoon would have required a Contract for Difference strike price of around £150 per megawatt hour in 2012 prices.
By comparison, Hinkley Point C was agreed at £92.50 per megawatt hour, also in 2012 prices, for a 35-year contract. Claims that the lagoon could deliver electricity at the same price as nuclear were utter rubbish.
The cost of the CfD would have been paid for by energy bill-payers at a time when energy bills were already far too high.
There were also serious risks. This was a first-of-a-kind project in a demanding marine environment. If construction costs rose — as they so often do on complex infrastructure projects — the taxpayer would almost certainly have been left carrying the can.
A tidal lagoon cannot simply be abandoned halfway through; an unfinished structure in the Severn Estuary would have created environmental and navigational problems, leaving government ie the taxpayer to step in regardless of cost.
Concerns
Environmental and governance concerns also remained unresolved. The project required millions of tonnes of rock for its seawall, raising legitimate questions about quarrying, supply chains and conflicts of interest that were still not fully addressed when Parliament was being asked to commit billions of pounds of public money.
The reason the lagoon did not go ahead was not a lack of vision or hostility to renewable energy. It was because, when politicians across parties quietly examined the figures instead of the glossy brochures, serious doubts emerged.
That included Labour politicians, including some prominent figures within Swansea Council.
Wales needs investment and growth, but it also needs politicians prepared to stand up for taxpayers.
Saying no to the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon was not a failure of ambition; it was a rare instance of politicians doing what they are elected to do — properly scrutinising a proposal that needed billions of pounds of public money, and refusing to load higher energy costs onto bill-payers on the basis of an unproven scheme.
The failure of ambition and vision wasn’t refusing the deal on the table. The failure of ambition and vision was refusing to find a way to make it work. The entire response from Whitehall to the very idea of tidal power in any form has been “what do we need to say to make this go away”.
As the article says, the strike price would be 60% higher than the highest strike price ever agreed in the world (?) for electricity (Hinckley point c). The latter was only agreed to get the ball rolling on new nuclear builds in the UK, as it would hope further projects would come forward. In addition, there were doubts this would have been enough as due to project overruns and cost escalations. Given the inflation over the past 5 years, I think this might have been one of the most sensible decisions by the tories! Whitehall can do a lot, but… Read more »
You ignored the point. The way to turn this deal down without appearing to be sponsored by the oil and gas industry is to counter propose an even better way to exploit the second largest tidal range in the world.
I didn’t ignore the point. But you can’t ‘find a way to make it work’ if the striker price is 60% higher than nuclear and 80+% higher than wind/gas.
How would you get the O&G to ‘appear’ (no idea what that means) to sponsor a project like this?
Make the concept work, if not the deal. The strike price was high not because tapping into the energy source is fundamentally expensive but because it was a high risk (for investors) private venture. Government can reduce this by de-risking the venture in any number of ways.
The flaw in this article by David TC Davies can be seen in what he has written. He says “Hinkley Point C was agreed at £92.50 per megawatt hour for a 35-year contract.” That is where a nuclear power station only has a 35 year productive life prior to decommissioning. Not so with a tidal barrage as we can assume the tides will still work beyond 35 years. It’s also the case the taxpayer picks up the bill for nuclear waste and decommissioning, no so with a barrage. The investment horizon of the British Government is also at fault, a false… Read more »
A 90 year CfD contract was also proposed, but it was still higher than nuclear. But in any case, the project risk was still there – first of its kind, small company with limited capital pushing it etc. The barrage has a 100 year estimated lifespan, I don’t remember end of life being discussed either. I don’t think brunel would look at the current changes in electritiy and see no ambition. Smart meters, decentralisation of grid, international interconnections and rapid rise of renewables and energy storage are an incredible feats when you take a step back. Maybe the barrage will… Read more »
Not stable though. Also I swear we’re talking about a Lagoon and not a Barrage… (two different things).
The advantage of a lagoon is having a constant energy source that replenishes itself twice a day… practically every day. It’s something that’s very hard to achieve with with solar, wind… and at the rate climate change is happening, I suspect Hydroelectric….
This is just a defence of austerity and a reluctance by labour and tory politicians to invest. Tax payers do want big successful projects, especially in the energy sector to secure energy independence, not having us at the reliance of international corporations which don’t pass on the savings to UK customers. Tax payers just want them to be managed by competent, uncorrupted politicians that don’t hand out contracts to companies they and their mates are invested in. I think that sums up unionist neoliberalism nicely, seeking all the praise but none of the responsibility for the companies that go boom… Read more »
big successful projects… that’s the key point and where the reluctance comes from. They don’t want to be on the hook for a project that ends up failing because they’ll be voted out of office.
I don’t often agree with a tory, but this article is spot on, it was (and is still) an utterly ridiculous plan.
What this article doesnt really touch on, are the massive environmental effects of this awful plan. Our beautiful bay would have been utterly destroyed, FOREVER. Fish stocks wiped out, 3 sandy beaches being turned into mudflats, the Ecosystem of the bay completely destroyed, just for the far-off foreign fatcats to reap their Dividends, while the local population have the highest priced electricity, anywhere in the world, ever.
Utter fantasy!!!
Perhaps you misunderstand the proposal. It’s to the east of the estuary nowhere near the sandy shores of the bay to the west nor of Jersey Marine beach to the east.
Neither does it impinge on the inflow or outflow of the Tawe.
Think about managing your own house if you need to improve your disposable income – cancel gardener / cleaner and do yourself, shop in Aldi not Waitrose, holiday in Wales not Tenerife etc – some middle income people would do this not borrow from a bank.
Lots of Welsh small government funded project work for local authorities is delivered by consultants, why can this not be done by councils themselves? Sellafield Limited and Network Rail both self-delivered; so lots of apprentices and also improved design certainty of their own organisations.
They don’t have the skills nor the staff… nor importantly… the money.
Many of the issues on the delivery of infrastructure projects have not been addressed. The whole of the rail industry knew Crossrail would go over-budget, the consultants had not written a basic interface management plan and ALL Network Rail staff boycotted Crossrails strategy meeting as nobody wanted to be associated with that project. Hinkley Point C has caused wage inflation across the UK construction sector by paying staff industries plus fifty percent; so staff go to whichever contractor pays the highest day rate. HS2 has done the same. Also then Shropshire County Council could not retain its’ procurement staff or… Read more »
“Serious government requires something more hard-headed: clear figures, and a proper understanding of who ultimately carries the risk and the cost.”
Now apply this logic to all energy/grid projects in Wales.
Who ultimately pays? (Consumers, via bills)
Who benefits? (Developers)
Plaid have certainly got the right idea about encouraging as many community owned projects as possible, in my opinion. How you scale it to larger towns and cities so all benefit is a bigger question, but the success of facilities around places like abergwyngreganl are undoubted
There is.no such thing as “tax payers money”. Tax is primarily a means of controling inflation not raising income. Viewing this project only by the cost of electricity it produces is wrong. It’s essentailly a large research and development project in green energy. The government could find the money for it as they always do for war and the bailing our the banking sector.
“a large research and development project in green energy”
Indeed and why the carbon energy sector was so resistant.
At the very least, if it fails, we’ve basically got a vast area ripe for new development.
Inclined to agree that the figures probably didn’t add up, but surely more use of tidal energy should be investigated with our huge coast, We need wind solar and tidal for the future.
Honestly projects like this should be done by the state and owned by the state and the government should be on the hook for it. Which government, well The Senedd and Westminster can fight over it, either that or it should be purely private and Westminster (or whoever) should supply an agreed new development strikeprice… say 95.00 per megawatt hour, this would apply to all projects across the spectrum. (Lets see how many nuclear powerstations vs wind turbines we get!) Ideally this money should be going to The Senedd, which is why it should be handled in house, but if… Read more »