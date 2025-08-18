Scotland cashed in on Westminster fear. Wales can too.

Owen Williams

When Scotland voted for the SNP in 2011, the ground shook in Whitehall. For the first time since devolution, the UK State looked at its northern border and spied secession.

Suddenly, Scotland wasn’t a region to be managed but a country that might just walk away. And when realisation hit, chequebooks opened.

It wasn’t generosity. It was fear. Fear that without concessions, without money, Scotland would slip away. Because fear is the Union’s greatest motivator.

Scotland’s payoff

The numbers speak for themselves. According to the Treasury’s Country and Regional Analysis 2022, identifiable public spending per head was:

● £13,881 in Scotland

● £13,401 in Wales

That’s a gap of over £450 for every man, woman and child in Scotland compared to Wales – over a billion pounds every single year.

And when the referendum threat grew sharper, Scotland was rewarded with new fiscal powers. The Scotland Act 2016 devolved income tax bands and rates, half of VAT revenues, and major welfare powers.

These weren’t gifts; they were bribes to hold the Union together.

Scotland learned a lesson: frighten Westminster, and it pays out.

Short-changed for decades

Meanwhile, Wales was left fighting for scraps. As far back as the Holtham Commission (2010), independent experts confirmed that the Barnett Formula left Wales underfunded compared to need. Their verdict was stark: Wales was being short-changed by hundreds of millions.

But nothing changed. Not until 2016, after years of pressure, did Westminster concede a “funding floor” to stop the gap from widening further. And even that came grudgingly – not out of fairness, but because the unfairness had become politically embarrassing. Westminster didn’t act because it cared. It acted because it was afraid of the noise.

Why 2026 matters

This is why the 2026 Senedd election isn’t just another election. A strong Plaid Cymru vote wouldn’t only shift the politics of Cardiff Bay – it would send shockwaves down the M4. It would force Whitehall to reckon with Wales in a way it’s never had to before.

Let’s be blunt: Labour votes don’t scare Westminster.

Conservative votes don’t scare Westminster.

But a surge for Plaid Cymru frightens the hell out of them. Because Plaid represents a Wales that won’t sit quietly, a Wales that might one day walk away. That’s leverage. And leverage turns into cash.

The lesson from Scotland When Scotland scared Westminster, it gained billions. Not in slogans, but in hard fiscal transfers and devolved powers that still shape its budget today.

Wales deserves the same.

Labour’s loyalty to “the Union” has won us absolutely nothing.

Quiet obedience has kept us poorer than our neighbours.

Put simply, a vote for Plaid in 2026 isn’t just a matter of principle. It’s a matter of prosperity. It’s the way we force Westminster to pay attention. It’s the way we unlock the money Wales is owed.

Fear makes them listen. Fear makes them spend. Fear, properly channelled, is worth billions.

