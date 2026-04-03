Solidarity built my town. Division won’t save it
Siân Summers-Rees, Chief Officer of City of Sanctuary UK
My first memory is of being on a sledge. I was very small. It was during the great snow of 1982, and my dad had loaded it with tins of food.
We went door to door through the snow, delivering to older neighbours in Caerau — an ex-mining town in Maesteg, one of the most deprived areas of Wales.
A few years later, I went with him again, this time delivering food to striking miners and their families.
I didn’t have the words for what I was witnessing then. I do now. It was solidarity. It was community. It was what Wales, at its best, has always been.
I grew up lucky, and I knew it. Both my parents had good jobs — my mum was a nurse and my dad a technician at the local paper mill. Before that, he’d worked in the docks in Cardiff as an engineer on ships, a life that brought him friends from across the world.
He didn’t use words like “equality” or “social justice”. He didn’t need to. His life expressed those values. He welcomed everyone, without question. And he would have been appalled — genuinely appalled — by the Wales some politicians are now trying to build.
Our neighbours in Caerau had very little. My grandfather — an ex-miner and union representative — spent his days helping people write letters to the council, untangle their finances, navigate systems that never seemed designed for them.
He taught me something I’ve never forgotten: systems matter, and some are built to keep certain people down.
I went to study law in Kent, convinced it was a route to justice. That belief didn’t last. Tutors told me to tone down my accent. A judge at a moot competition told me my arguments were good — it was just a shame I was Welsh.
And then I met Neville Lawrence, Stephen’s father, around the time of the Macpherson report. That meeting changed everything. The law, I realised, does not protect everyone equally. The systems I had trusted were not neutral. They were not innocent.
That realisation has shaped my life. It is why I have spent my career working with people seeking sanctuary, standing alongside those the system is stacked against.
Pressures
Now I am back in the town where I grew up. And my life is shaped by the same pressures so many Welsh families face.
I have a child with special educational needs. I care for my mother, who has disabilities. I watch friends — brilliant, capable women — forced out of work because the demands of caring for their children are overwhelming, and the support simply isn’t there.
People in my community cannot put food on the table. They cannot afford to heat their homes. They fight, exhausted, to have their children’s needs recognised by systems that no longer have the resources to respond. This is everyday life for many people in Wales. And it makes me furious.
But I know what is causing it. And it is not the refugee families who have come to rebuild their lives in towns like mine.
The reason people are struggling is not migration. It is that wealth has been hoarded, public services have been stripped back, and working-class communities like the one I grew up in have been systematically left behind.
This is not accidental. It is a choice — one that serves those with power, who benefit when we are encouraged to look at each other instead of at them.
Fear
The fear being stoked — of people who look different, speak differently, come from somewhere else — is corrosive. It shrinks our communities. It makes people wary of their own neighbours. And it is not new.
It is one of the oldest distraction techniques there is.
My father would have recognised it immediately. He worked alongside Somali sailors in the docks, welcomed people into his home, and understood — without ever using the language of politics — where the real lines were drawn.
Working-class Welsh communities have always been places people come to, and move through, in search of work and a better life. That is the history of the valleys. That is the history of the docks.
Welcome is not an abstract idea here. It is part of who we are.
And I am tired of watching politicians try to rewrite that story. To tell us our communities will be stronger if we turn inward, if we close ourselves off. They won’t be. They never have been.
Hope
What gives me hope is what has always given Wales hope: ordinary people showing up for each other. The quiet acts of solidarity I see every day — food shared, lifts given, support offered without question, across differences, to people who now call our town home.
My dad delivering food on that sledge.
That is the Wales I love. And it is still here, if we choose it.
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Wonderful, heartwarming I know my parents would be heartbroken to see the rabid hate in some people being exposed. We can do this. Reform is not the Welsh way.
The majority of people in Cymru are open minded, accepting, understanding and tolerant. We should not be dragged into the dark by the minority with closed minds. We are better than that.
Da iawn and thank you for this. Your Dad sounds like so many people who shaped my view of our beautiful country. Solidarity.
We need to do more to keep our country clean from the filth of racism, it needs stamping out from our communities in all shapes and sizes. Where there is racism there are always other sinister things.
Agree entirely let’s not use immigration as an excuse for all the nations problems.
They’ve nowhere near started yet. The first shoots are yet to appear.
Always easy to blame other Nationalities for things that don’t work out in your sad life.
Wanted to put my 2cents in. I’m a migrant, I came to the UK in the 90’s been in Wales for nearly 4 years and been working , I can speak a little bit of Welsh and learning as it’s a beautiful language and should be preserved in some way . English is a given , my stance is if you come to this country , learn the language and you can get further job wise. I absolutely love Wales and the Welsh people and culture and I call it home.
Excellent read and sentiments that are so recognisable in my own life. X
I think its more hateful, pretending that the unprecedented, undemocratic immigration policies havnt led to unprecedented crime of the worst kinds, and supply and demand driving up costs of living for working people. Champagne socialists think its about race. I feel sorry for all the skilled legal migrants, who came here to get away from all the people who are now just rocking up on boats. Could you imagine being a woman fleeing Islamic law, watching hordes of men arrive on the beaches in such numbers that Sharia law is now a legitimate worry the United Kingdom?! Not all migrants… Read more »
Funny how the sharia law thing is doing the rounds in the US, it’s a big talking point when CPAC types are interviewed. Wonder why to has traction.
Only it’s not true. Never has been. But a handy thing to make up for the usual suspects.
We saw the worst crime when far right types tried to murder people in hotels and attacked the police and tried to set up race hate with the raise the flags fiasco.
Sorry, not commenting on his post but you do need to research the Sharia thing. Around 80 such courts in the UK. Guaranteed women will come off second best in them in divorce etc. Although not legally binding, you can guarantee a woman would face huge community pressure to abide by a decision (made by men) etc. Not great to say the least.
Not legally binding and not rife in the UK.
She is right. You pretty much said they don’t exist which was wrong. They do. 80 is a large number.
Nope. And by far the biggest threat to women’s rights in the UK will be reform, especially if you are not white (see who is investing in farage, see the commentary from Goodwin)
Jeff it looks as if you have upset G Crybabies News Viewers and Members of the Tommy 10 Names and counting Fan Club.
It’s a great privilege and a badge of honour for me to be down voted by G Crybabies News viewers and fans of 10 Names
Jeff, you are ignoring the fact that it has consequences. Firstly it is regarded as arbitration and so it’s decision are final. Secondly and this affects women greatly. Many marriages, indeed 90% are conducted solely under Sharia law. This leaves the woman unprotected by UK law in divorce. The husband that has all the property in his name takes all. She is dependent on the clemency of the council. There was a case reported recently in The Conversation, where a British born woman was divorced under Sharia, the husband remarried in Asia, the woman went to. British court which could… Read more »
A balanced response that highlights the issue rather than pretending it doesn’t exist.
I want to protect Wales. I’m voting Reform.
Andy if you want to vote Reform then that’s your democratic choice.
A vote for Reform will destroy the Heritage, Language and Cymru as a Nation.
Cymru has already suffered enough from Mass Uncontrolled Colonization from East of the Border and with Homegrown Uncle Tom’s who detest everything about Cymru.