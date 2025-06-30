Tackling pavement parking needs to be our top priority

Tonia Antoniazzi – MP for Gower

We’ve all been going along the pavement to find a car with its wheels on the path, maybe even blocking the whole thing.

For some, it’s a frustration we’ve become used to enduring. But, for others, it’s a serious barrier preventing them from going about their daily lives and restricting how they travel in their own neighbourhoods.

This is why I’ve been in consultation with Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood about introducing a new pavement parking law.

For Mark, one of my constituents, pavement parking is the single biggest issue that impacts his safety and independence.

Dangerous

Mark is registered blind and has had his guide dog, Bobby, since 2019. When the pair are trying to navigate their way around their hometown of Morriston, Mark encounters cars parked on the pavement on a daily basis – forcing him and Bobby into the road.

This can happen several times even on a short stretch.

Mark can’t see oncoming traffic when he’s on the road and Bobby isn’t trained to tell him when there’s a car coming.

He relies entirely on sound, making the situation dangerous and stressful for both of them.

Mark describes the barrier caused by pavement parking as “absolutely horrendous” and he isn’t alone in experiencing this.

Sustrans and Transport for All found that 73% of disabled people believe banning pavement parking would help them walk and wheel more.

Prams

As well as blind and partially sighted people, people with a mobility impairment are particularly affected.

While disabled people are often worst hit by pavement parking, we’re all affected in some way, especially if we’re pushing a pram or walking with children.

It’s putting some of the most vulnerable members of society in unnecessary danger. I know, because my constituents tell me about it.

According to polling by Sustrans, 68% of people would walk or wheel more of their journeys if there were fewer cars on the pavement.

This would improve our health and the environment.

Action

There is a precedent to addressing pavement parking. In London, you can’t park on the pavement unless the council have put up a sign saying it’s necessary and safe to

do so there.

That’s been in place since the 70s. Laws making it illegal to park on pavements in Scotland also came into force in December 2023.

The rest of the UK is lagging behind. The Welsh Government is committed to action, but it will be difficult without changes in UK law.

I know that Lilian Greenwood, the Roads Minister, wants to tackle pavement parking. Colleagues from all parties are supportive of action.

It’s now been more than four years since the then-UK government ran a consultation on pavement parking. It’s time for a response to finally be given, and, ultimately, action to be taken.

Tackling pavement parking needs to be a priority. It’s a social justice issue. And people like Mark have been waiting too long for change.

