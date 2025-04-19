Tax wealth, scrap disability cuts

Anthony Slaughter, leader Wales Green Party

Labour’s cuts to disability support have been widely condemned by the public and charities, yet are still set to go ahead.

Let’s be clear – balancing the books off the backs of the most vulnerable, while the richest corporations and individuals continue to grow their wealth is repugnant. No civilised society should be considering it.

If the cuts go ahead, hundreds of thousands of people in Wales will see even greater hardship, with Welsh communities hit even harder thanks to greater levels of ill health and disability. According to the Bevan Foundation, we also have twice the rate of young people receiving PIP as the south east of England.

We know people receiving these benefits already face enormous hardships. 50 per cent of people claiming Universal Credit with limited capability for work don’t have enough to heat their homes, pay their bills and put food on the table. I regularly hear from people how frightened they feel about their futures should these cuts go ahead.

Austerity

Years of Conservative austerity has already devastated our social fabric, with disabled people already bearing much of the brunt. The United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights has called on the UK Government to take “corrective measures” to reverse the effects of benefit cuts by Conservative Governments back in 2013.

Pushing people into deeper poverty will not fix the causes of people needing this help. Housing insecurity, poor quality jobs, huge wage inequality and a soaring mental health crisis are the root causes of our unhealthy society.

This is an attack on Welsh communities. So why is Welsh Labour failing to take a stand? Why isn’t a welfare system based on dignity and respect something worth fighting for? Their response has been nothing short of negligent, failing to acknowledge the severe impact they will have on disabled people in Wales.

Deeply disappointing

Last month, I wrote to the First Minister asking her to take a principled stand for disabled people. The response from Jane Hutt was deeply disappointing, merely saying that there will be consultation events happening in Wales. We don’t need consultation – we need the cuts cancelled.

Labour told us that two governments either end of the M4 would improve things for us. Instead, one government is viciously targeting vulnerable people, and the other is too cowardly to call it out.

Greens will aways support the rights of disabled people to live full and fulfilling lives, never afraid to challenge the government’s harmful words and actions.

The well-being of future generations depends on the decisions made today, and it is the government’s duty to ensure that all citizens, regardless of their circumstances, have access to the support they need to lead fulfilling lives.

We need a compassionate and equitable approach to government. We cannot punish ill people back into health, and the government’s responsibility is to support people who need it.

