The age of the keyboard warrior: How online lies are silencing truth in Wales

Antony David Davies

Once in Wales, if you had something to say about a man, you said it to his face. Reputation was hard-earned, honour was defended, and truth mattered.

Of course, public shaming and gossip have always existed in small communities — but the internet has amplified their speed, scale, and permanence beyond anything seen before.

Today, a faceless stranger can ruin your life in 280 characters — and never face a single consequence. The rise of the internet troll and the keyboard warrior has redefined how reputations are made, and unmade. But what they peddle isn’t justice — it’s destruction.

And nowhere is the impact more corrosive than here in Wales.

A culture of cowardice disguised as Outrage

Trolls don’t come with evidence. They arrive with insinuation, indignation, and the thrill of public shaming — all from behind a screen.

I know this firsthand. I was recently accused of using AI to write my work — a lazy, baseless smear made without a shred of proof. The accuser ignored the fact that most of my published writing predated these tools. But that’s the game: throw the accusation, watch it spread, walk away unscathed.

This is not about shielding people from scrutiny. It’s about tackling malicious slander designed not to correct, but to destroy.

Real people. Real consequences.

Across Wales, people are being torn down not because they’ve done wrong, but because someone online decides they’re fair game.

A teacher in Powys was falsely branded a predator. Though cleared, he left the profession.

In Cardiff, a young charity director was accused of racism after ending a volunteer’s contract. Funders panicked. Donations dried up. The charity closed.

A respected playwright was “cancelled” after a comment taken out of context was leaked online. Her name was blacklisted overnight.

These anonymised stories are real. And the trolls? Still anonymous. Still unaccountable.

When online abuse turns deadly

In Milford Haven, 14-year-old Megan Evans took her own life after receiving abusive messages. A Facebook group called “I Hate Megan Evans” was created. A coroner later dismissed it as “banter.” No one was held accountable.

In 2017, former Welsh minister Carl Sargeant died by suicide after being suspended over unproven allegations. His case revealed how public suspicion without due process can devastate lives.

According to the anti-bullying charity Ditch the Label, one in five young people in the UK have experienced cyberbullying — and one in ten have considered self-harm or suicide.

Why Wales hurts more

In Wales, reputations go deeper. We’re a small country built on trust and memory. A whisper in Aberaeron becomes gospel in Ammanford.

Once your name is tainted, even falsely, it never quite washes off.

Lawless, voiceless, defenceless

Libel claims are expensive. Police rarely act on online abuse. Social media platforms don’t care.

Wales is proud of its civic values. But on this front, we are dangerously quiet.

When trolls are exposed

Trolls rarely apologise. They deflect, gaslight, or retreat behind ambiguity.

Some, including my own accuser, might claim this article proves they were right — that they “hit a nerve.” But that response only underlines the problem. It reduces serious issues of reputational harm to smug point-scoring.

This isn’t about one troll. It’s about the broader damage being done to truth and dignity in Wales.

This is a cultural emergency

This isn’t just about trolling. It’s about whether truth still matters. Whether a person can defend their name. Whether Wales wants to be a country where standing out makes you a target.

This is not a call to silence disagreement. As a writer, I want people talking — to provoke thought and spark wider conversation. But there is a difference between criticism and calculated harm. We must know the difference.

We must stop mistaking cruelty for courage. We must stop rewarding anonymous slander with retweets and silence.

A Welsh framework for digital fairness

We need a national response. A support service for victims of online defamation. Digital citizenship lessons in schools.

We already legislate for safeguarding and well-being in Wales. Why is the digital space lawless?

A call to integrity

If you see someone targeted unfairly, speak up. If you know a lie is being spread, say so.

The damage done online doesn’t stay online. It fractures lives and communities.

Wales needs stronger protections, better education, and above all — a culture rooted in truth and dignity.

Because once we lose that, we lose Wales.

