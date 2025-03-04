The Andrew Tate and Donald Trump alliance is ominous for women

Rachel Nash

Unfortunately, few people are unfamiliar with social media influencer and self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate.

His views have become so problematic and widespread that the Children’s Commissioner for Wales called on the Welsh Government to provide more support to teachers who are increasingly alarmed at the use of sexist and demeaning language among their pupils.

The rise in misogynistic incidents in schools across the UK has been attributed to Tate’s pernicious influence and Welsh schools are now providing education on healthy relationships and consent in a bid to counter his noxious influence.

The loser’s messiah

Tate has made a career out of debasing women and cleverly exploiting disillusioned and angry males who he deceives into believing he is a bastion of masculinity.

They covet his wealthy, ostentatious lifestyle and believe that in emulating him they will also become ‘alpha males’ with riches beyond their wildest dreams.

Tate once said that women should “bear some responsibility” when they are raped and preaches that abusing and dehumanising women is the key to success.

He is as ubiquitous as he is odious, and it is a sobering thought that before it was removed, his TikTok account alone had garnered over 11 billion views.

The result of Tate’s poisonous narrative is a seemingly endless cesspit of misogyny that imperils women and girls everywhere. He rejoices in his ability to pollute impressionable minds, and not content with inflicting harm on women, he embraces every available far-right opinion, including racism and homophobia.

It is little surprise that he has an ally in Donald Trump, another man who wears his misogyny and racism like a badge of honour.

Trump

Tate is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and campaigned vigorously for his return to the White House.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said Trump’s victory represented a “backward step for women’s rights, global stability and the struggle against increasingly regressive forces in our politics,” but this now seems like an understatement.

Trump routinely disparages and disrespects women and it is believed that his administration influenced the Romanian authorities in their decision to release Tate and his abhorrent brother Tristan from a Romanian travel ban, imposed while they await trial on charges of human trafficking and rape.

It is no surprise that Trump has defended the Tates – the list of crimes he’s alleged to have perpetrated against women dates back over 50 years. At least 26 women have accused Trump of various offences including rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment. Though he has never been criminally charged with sexual misconduct, he was found liable for sexually abusing the writer E. Jean Carroll in 2022 and subsequently defaming her.

When not spouting tiresome patriotic hokum, Trump enjoys availing us of his heinous views on women’s rights. Like birds of a feather flocking together, Trump and Tate have formed a mutually beneficial, rancid coalition and the impact on women could be catastrophic.

Trump is corrupt, vengeful, dim and blisteringly unrefined. I can scarcely imagine someone more vindictive or callous and less suited to public office.

Emboldened

Protected and emboldened by a fortress of lily-livered sycophants, Trump behaves with impunity. They coddle and flatter him and pander to his whims, devoid of the bravery required to challenge or confront him.

Tate and Trump’s disciples fail to see that happy people don’t punch down. Happy people – life’s true success stories – don’t exploit and abuse others. They aren’t deeply insecure, petulant and aggressive. Happy men – true role models – aren’t misogynistic bullies.

For all their wealth, both men are losers. They epitomise everything bad about human nature: avarice, ignorance, intolerance and hate.

Both are resolute in their belief that women should reprise their traditional roles as housewives and mothers, devoid of both freedom and autonomy.

Trump will use his second term to unleash as much destruction upon women’s rights as he can muster. In a Trump and Tate utopia, women would be baby makers existing only to support men.

It is deeply concerning that the grossly undiplomatic, politically inept Trump is only just starting what is sure to be an unremittingly grim tenure for women.

Andrew Tate will continue to enjoy Trump’s support, and Trump his. For women, things could scarcely look bleaker.

