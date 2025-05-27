The changing face of primary schools in Swansea East

Mike Hedges – MS for Swansea East

As well as the rebuilding and remodelling work done on secondary schools as part of the 21st century schools programme in parallel with that has been a programme of new and remodelled primary schools.

Before the 21st century schools programme commenced there were schools such as Ynystawe, where I chaired the governors for several years, which had a new roof, windows, suspended ceiling, permanent classrooms to replace the demountable classrooms and other internal work carried out.

Despite being a school with a hard surface yard, the vision of a previous headteacher and the support of the governing body a play area was created including wooden structures. There was also a new school built in St Thomas which included St Thomas library and a community room.

A replacement school was built in Hafod to replace the school that burnt down. Glyncollen school like others had its demountable classrooms replaced by permanent buildings.

Demand

When the 21st century schools programme started there were schools such as Pentre’r Graig in Morriston where there was nowhere in the area to rebuild. Pentre’r Graig’s renovation was completed in 2016, costing £2.7m and it involved the refurbishment of the existing buildings, changing the layout and the use of classrooms, and a small-scale extension, as well addressing priority areas of backlog maintenance and an ageing and failing demountable building.

New Welsh medium schools were created to replace Tan Y Lan and Tirdeunaw, with Lon Las being demolished and a new school built on the same site. Tan Y Lan moved into the new school from its previous site in January 2022, it cost £9.9 million.

The maximum number of pupils increased to 420 pupils, in line with growing demand for Welsh-medium education in Swansea. There was also a dedicated nursery, a large school hall, vastly improved kitchen facilities and a multi-use outdoor games area.

Tirdeunaw was completed in November 2021at a cost of £11.5 million and the school moved from the site of the former Daniel James school to Heol Gwyrossydd.

Environmentally friendly construction has achieved a BREEAM excellent rating, situated centrally to the majority of pupils who were previously attending it provides places for over one hundred extra pupils. Bright and colourful classrooms designed to provide a creative space to inspire pupils were designed with pupils in mind.

Classrooms

The new Lon Las school opened in 2017 on the site of the previous school at a cost of £9.8 million. The school temporarily shared accommodation at Ysgol Gymraeg y Cwm in Bonymaen while the new facility was being built. The new build created new and improved classrooms, play and communal areas.

Burlais was created by the amalgamation of Cwmbwrla and Manselton schools which were in a very poor state prior to the amalgamation. Completed in 2015 at a cost of £8.2 million it includes community facilities that can be used outside of school hours including a community changing room block in Cwmbrwla Park which is also used by local football clubs.

The pupils were consulted during the design of the building which included a safe environment for play, access to the football fields and playgrounds as well as new computers and modern Wi-Fi connections. It currently accommodates over five hundred pupils with seventy-five nursery places and a special teaching facility for twenty-seven students.

Mergers creating new schools are planned to replace Blaenymaes and Portmead as well as a new special school to replace Grug Las and Penybryn.

There is a plan for the amalgamation of Blaenymaes and Portmead, opening in 2031. Until then both schools will operate on their current sites. According to the council, the school will be large enough to accommodate all children in the community and will have a nursery and flying Start provision, along with a Specialist Teaching Facility for those pupils that need support.

Merger

A merger is planned for Grug Las and Penybryn and for a new school to be built on the Penybryn site. It has a planned cost of £43 million and aims to hold 350 pupils aged 3-18. It is hoped it will be opened in September 2028.

Brynhyfryd, Plasmarl, Morriston Primary, Dan Y Graig, Cwm Glas, Cwmrhydyceirw primary, Glais and Pentrechwyth are all in heavily built-up areas where there is very little room to build a new primary school. These schools have not been forgotten as new windows, new heating systems, electrical rewiring and remodelling have been carried out when required.

Clase, Clwyd, St Illtyd’s, Birchgrove Talycoppa, Glyncollen, Clwyd, Gwyrossydd and Trallwn are relatively new schools which have been well maintained by Swansea Council, but again necessary work has been carried out on these schools.

The next stage is that some of the schools that are in heavily built up areas have additional work done on them to effectively remodel them as has been done at Pentre’r Graig. Some of the more modern schools will need eventually to be replaced and fortunately all of them have land attached to the school that could be used for the rebuild.

A bright future ahead for primary education in Swansea.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

