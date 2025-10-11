The false promise of peace in Gaza

Martin Shipton

As a result of the ceasefire, the poor people of Gaza may no longer be subjected to daily bombardment by the IDF, but it would be extremely foolish to assume that their prospects have vastly improved.

There are still ministers in the Israeli government who regard them as animals rather than human beings, and who wish the job had been completed and they were all dead.

Likewise, there is no proposal on the table – or in the ether – that would give them elementary rights of the kind they should be able to take for granted.

As we know, tens of thousands of Gaza residents have been killed, huge numbers have been maimed and the homes of most of the survivors have been destroyed, with whole districts obliterated. Apart from the impossibility of going home to a house that has been turned into rubble and ash, those who remain alive will all be deeply traumatised by the bereavements they have suffered at the loss of parents, grandparents, children, siblings and cousins, let alone friends.

Hatred

It doesn’t take much imagination to understand the hatred that will have been engendered as a result of the destruction of their world by the Israelis.

But devastating as the impact may be on those who are left, this is not a new experience for the people of Palestine. The state of Israel was born in 1948 after the massacre of Palestinians whose land had been stolen. I have despaired at the number of times I have heard journalists or politicians boldly assert that the Gaza war began on October 7 2023 when Hamas crossed the border into southern Israel and killed around 1200 people, most of whom were Israelis, but including some of other nationalities too.

Horrible as the killings of October 7 were, they were part of a continuum of violence that has persisted since Israel came into existence and will continue until there is justice for Palestinians.

Donald Trump’s 20-point plan is being hailed in some quarters as a recipe for lasting peace when it is nothing of the sort. It has all the hallmarks of a colonial-era imposition of an outcome on a people who have not been consulted about their own future.

Having previously indicated support for the extremist Israeli government’s wish to remove Palestinians from at least parts of Gaza, the turning away from such an option is now seen as a positive move.

Racist perspective

Yet according to the 20-point plan, post-war Gaza’s supreme rulers would be Donald Trump and Tony Blair – an idea that sounds like the brainwave of a madman, but in fact is wholly consistent with a racist perspective that sees the Palestinians as people who are inherently inferior and don’t deserve to be consulted about their own future, let alone allowed to decide it.

Anyone looking for a firm commitment to create a Palestinian state in the 20-point plan will be disappointed. Essentially it’s a prisoner swap deal, with the remaining hostages held in Gaza since October 7 2023 to be swapped for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

The final two points of the plan contain vague references to a future constitutional settlement:

“19. While Gaza re-development advances and when the PA [Palestinian Authority] reform programme is faithfully carried out, the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which we recognise as the aspiration of the Palestinian people.

“20. The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous co-existence.”

Such statements are meaningless, and bear no resemblance to what Trump and Netanyahu intend to happen. Netanyahu has made it clear that he will not permit a two-state solution and his ministers have authorised the building of a giant new Jewish settlement between East Jerusalem and the West Bank that would make a Palestinian state unviable.

Absurd

The fact is that the US will continue to bankroll Israel whatever it does. Trump, and Biden before him, supplied most of the arms that were used to destroy Gaza and kill its people. The fact that Trump expected to be given the Nobel Peace Prize for brokering a ceasefire that will not lead to a permanent peace is totally absurd.

But absurdity is a perverse adjunct to the entire tragedy of what has happened.

It is absurd, and morally reprehensible, that the UK has continued to sell arms to Israel while it has been committing war crimes in Gaza.

It is absurd, and morally reprehensible, that peaceful protestors including the elderly and disabled, have been arrested for taking a stand against Israel’s genocide while those publicly supporting the genocide have been allowed to do so freely.

It is absurd, and morally reprehensible, that Trump has been threatening countries that take action to oppose Israel’s war crimes with economic sanctions.

Many thousands of people have protested on the streets of Britain against Israel’s war crimes. With the implementation of a ceasefire, there may be a temptation to ease back on the campaigning. That would be a mistake.

No constitutional rights

It’s clear from the 20-point plan that the intention is to keep the people of Gaza in a condition where they have no constitutional rights. The prospect of a Palestinian state coming into existence on the ground is a chimera. In the West Bank fanatical settlers are stealing Palestinian land and using violence, arson and in some cases murder to drive Palestinians away. This cannot be tolerated.

If the Israeli government refuses to implement a two-state solution, there should be a one-state solution, with Palestinians given full equality, including the right to vote. But Netanyahu won’t accept that either. He wants an ethno-nationalist state run along apartheid lines.

After everything that’s happened – the genocidal attack on Gaza, the arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former defence minister for war crimes and the continuing refusal to accept a Palestinian state – the international community should treat Israel as a pariah state comparable to South Africa in its era of apartheid.

Proof that Israel has become a state for thugs was confirmed by Amichai Chikli, the Minister for the Diaspora and Combatting Antisemitism in Netanyahu’s government, who last week invited “Tommy Robinson” to visit as some kind of ambassador for the UK.

Absurd and morally reprehensible.