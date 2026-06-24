The Greens’ arrival in the Senedd marks another shift in Welsh politics

Brenig Davies

When the Seventh Senedd met for the first time in May, attention was on the new government, the opposition, and the realities of a larger chamber. Among those developments was something many had expected would happen eventually: Green MSs taking their seats in the Senedd.

Their arrival was without drama. It was a quiet step amid wider political change. It marked the end of more than two decades during which Wales was an exception.

Green politicians had secured representation in the legislatures of Scotland and England, but not in the Welsh legislature. Wales therefore remained the only part of Great Britain without Green representation in its national legislature.

A long-awaited arrival

That did not mean Green politics was absent from Wales. Green candidates contested elections and Green ideas formed part of the debate. What was missing was direct representation in the chamber.

Since devolution, the Senedd has changed much. New parties have appeared, older parties have adapted, and voters have shown an increasing willingness to look beyond their long-held loyalties.

Welsh politics is now less predictable than it was in the early years of devolution, when support for the major parties was more settled.

The Greens’ arrival in the Senedd is a product of those wider developments. The expansion of the Senedd has created opportunities for smaller parties that would previously have struggled to secure representation.

This development also reflects a wider trend across the United Kingdom. Green parties have gradually established a presence at different levels of government.

The Greens have entered the Senedd with two MSs. While that is a modest presence in a larger chamber, it provides a platform from which the party can participate directly in debate, scrutiny and representation.

The reality of representation

Like other parties in the Senedd, the Greens must now make their case through debate, scrutiny, and representing those who elected them.

For a group of two MSs, careful time and resource management will be required. A small group has limited scope for specialisation. Its MSs must deal with subjects that extend well beyond the areas for which the party has traditionally been best known, many of them central to the responsibilities of government.

Health, education, housing, transport, and the economy all demand attention, regardless of a party’s particular priorities.

The transition from campaigning to representation brings different challenges. Winning seats is one thing; being effective within a legislature is another.

Their place in the Senedd brings opportunities, but it also brings expectations.

Whether their presence grows or remains small will be decided in future elections. What is already clear, however, is that the Greens’ arrival reflects a Senedd that contains a broader range of political opinion.

Their success may be modest in numerical terms, but it marks another step in the gradual widening of representation within Welsh politics.

Brenig Davies writes on Welsh politics, public policy, and civic life. His articles have appeared regularly in Nation.Cymru and other Welsh publications.