The Influences of patriotism and nationalism on voting Intentions

Brenig Davies

I have been interested in politics since my youth, and now at 81, that interest remains. In my younger years, it often took the form of arguments that bored my friends endlessly.

Today, my involvement is just as serious, though its focus has moved to the future, particularly constitutional issues.

Politics in my early life was about ideals and vision. I believed that radical ideas could transform society within my lifetime. Over the years, experience and pragmatism have taught me that permanent change often requires careful steps, compromise, and a suitable constitution.

Over the decades, I have voted for every major party. For many years, Labour had my support from the first time I could vote. Though, crucially I was never a party member or member of any political party.

That changed on 16 March 2024, the day the new leader of Welsh Labour was announced. I joined Plaid Cymru that morning. I have stayed with the party ever since.

The Senedd election was two years away, so I had no compelling reason to review the policies of the main parties.

I took an increasing interest in the Leadership of Welsh Labour election process and the consequence odium reported in the media of the divisions in Welsh Labour that went way beyond Labour members.

This was not news, even to those with a passing interest in Welsh party politics.

Political Patriotism and Nationalism

Joining Plaid Cymru rekindled my long-standing interest in political patriotism, nationalism, and the question of independence.

Patriotism is loyalty to a country’s institutions, grounded in civic values such as justice, equality, and the rule of law. It fosters a sense of shared responsibility, community, and belonging.

Nationalism, by contrast, is often the political expression of that loyalty; a movement toward self-determination and the assertion of a nation’s autonomy.

While related, these concepts are distinct. Patriotism binds citizens; nationalism, unless broadly supported, may initially divide.

Yet for many, nationalism grows naturally from patriotic loyalty, as a desire to see one’s country thrive on its own terms.

Acknowledging his distinction is essential for reasoned debate about Wales’s political future. For Plaid Cymru, understanding how to translate patriotic sentiment into its national vision is key to maintaining people’s support while pursuing long-term constitutional goals.

A government guided by patriotic principles aims to protect the welfare of all citizens, while nationalist ambitions must consider the practicalities of governance, economic sustainability, and social cohesion.

This balance, between ideals and implementation, is at the heart of Welsh politics today.

Changing Political Landscape

Plaid Cymru and Welsh Labour occupy the centre-left, yet Reform UK, a far-right party, has emerged as a significant challenger.

Polls indicate Plaid Cymru and Reform UK are running close in the Caerphilly Senedd by-election, with Labour trailing behind. This shift is a reminder that political landscapes are rarely static; economic uncertainty, populist messaging, and voter dissatisfaction can dramatically reshape allegiances in a short time.

The proliferation of slogans promising instant institutional, social, and economic change exemplifies the language of populism. Such rhetoric appeals to emotion more than reason, offering simple solutions to complex challenges.

For those serious about patriotism, nationalism, and independence, this presents a dilemma: how to pursue serious constitutional goals without being distracted or undermined by superficial political policies.

Demands of Today and Tomorrow

Welsh voters, no doubt, are increasingly aware of the practical demands of governance.

Balancing short-term pragmatism with the mission of future goals requires a party with the highest political skills.

For Plaid Cymru it faces a demanding dual challenge. It must address immediate social and economic needs, from healthcare and housing to education and job security, while keeping its vision of independence alive.

Voters are increasingly cautious and impatient: they demand to see that policies are practical and benefits are soon evident. Only by being competent in both spheres will Plaid Cymru earn public trust.

For instance, addressing and resourcing infrastructure needs today builds credibility and shows that the party can govern effectively, making a future case for independence more compelling.

Future of Wales

As Wales approaches the May Senedd elections, voters’ choices will not only determine government but also influence the nation’s identity, social cohesion, and economic direction.

Reconciling patriotism and nationalism will shape Welsh society for decades.

Brenig Davies is a retired college manager, a writer, with lifelong interest in Welsh politics and civic life.