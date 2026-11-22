The men who could break the Union: Have Burnham and Kinnock become its unlikely architects?
Simon ap Gruffydd
Have Andy Burnham and Stephen Kinnock just exposed the Union’s central fraud and become the men accelerating its unravelling?
This week, Prime Minister Andy Burnham wrote to First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth rejecting Wales’s calls for greater authority in several areas.
Burnham set out Westminster’s reasons for keeping those decisions at UK level; Welsh Secretary Stephen Kinnock defended the position as a matter of partnership and practical government.
Burnham wrote the refusal; Kinnock defended it. Between them, they have exposed the Union’s central contradiction: Wales is called an equal partner, but Westminster keeps the final say over what that equality allows.
What if the Union’s most effective dismantlers are not the people campaigning to leave it, but the men insisting that it still works?
The letter’s force falsities in what it reveals about the structure of the Union.
Westminster can describe its decisions as partnership, but it retains the authority to define the limits of that partnership. How long can a political arrangement depend on a coercive relationship with one side setting the terms while asking the other to trust that it is being treated as an equal?
The timing gives the dispute a striking historical echo. As Michael Sheen plays Owain Glyndŵr in Owain & Henry at Wales Millennium Centre, audiences are watching a story of power, identity and resistance to rule from across the border. More than six centuries on, the question remains: who gets to decide Wales’s future whilst showing that the thinking in Westminster hasn’t evolved or matured.
Burnham and Kinnock’s defence actually strikes at the heart of Westminster and removes the mask for all to see. No longer can it be claimed that this is a “Union of equals”, nor that the role of the “Secretary of State for Wales” is to represent Wales’ voice in Westminster. The world has now seen behind that particular curtain.
No longer will any unionist politician be able utter these phrases to deny, dismiss or deflect – without being exposed to legitimate challenge. Anyone doing risks losing all personal credibility.
Glyndŵr fought Henry IV. The comparison is about a recurring attitude to power, not a claim about ancestry: the belief that authority belongs at the centre, and that those governed from it should accept what is handed down.
Has Westminster outgrown that old overlord instinct, or simply learned to wrap it in the language of modern government?
The Union is not an empire in the literal sense. But can it escape the legacy of a political order built around authority flowing out from the capital while wealth and influence gather there: where Westminster holds the power to decide what the nations may control, who benefits from the arrangement, and who is expected to be grateful for it.
The political shift is different in each nation, but Westminster can no longer assume that one British identity will satisfy them all. In the 2026 elections, the SNP became Scotland’s largest party and Plaid Cymru did the same in Wales, whilst Northern Ireland’s nationalist MPs now outnumber its unionist MPs.
In England Reform’s growing support is framed around sovereignty. These results show that the old assumption of a single, unquestioned British political identity is crumbling.
John Swinney predicted that Burnham would be the last Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
If Westminster continues to deny demands for shared authority by asserting its own right to decide, who is making that prediction seem more plausible?
In the end, what is the Union for and who does it actually serve?
If the centre cannot imagine a relationship based on shared authority, how long before the nations around it decide they no longer need to ask permission to leave?
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Funny ffycyn ‘Union’ when one ‘partner’ exercises total control ?
Spot on.
You are the Wesh, not Cymru, and you will do as you are told. England knows best.
Paraphrasing Phil Bennett’s famous speech before a game v England.
“They’ve stolen our coal. They’ve stolen our water. They are now stealing our wind”
A reminder to all of us in Wales. Mr Andrew Burnham is English.
Andy Burnham’s position has been that of Mr Devolution but when Wales asks for more powers he says no. He also proposed taking powers from the Senedd and transfering them to local councils without the Senedd’s consent.
If the most pro devolution prime minister can do this I don’t foresee any future PM giving more powers to the Senedd.
If anyone in Wales is still unsure of independence and thinks that more devolution is a better alternative then please understand that waiting for Westminster to devolve more powers is unrealistic. The only way to protect Welsh democracy is with independence.
How will ‘Welsh’ Labour spin this one!
Totally agree. It’s another example of Westminster treating Wales like a child.
Just curious though, One small paragraph in the article is meaningless in its published form: “The letter’s force falsities in what it reveals about the structure of the Union.” What is that intended to say?
What are the chances that we can make Stephen Kinnock lose his seat to Plaid? Is that a real possibility?
Tory and Liebour harp on we are a union of 4 equals huge lie WE ARE NOT its England first then Scotland and Northern Ireland second then Wales Last FACT NOT ENGLISH BLOODY FICTION this was the final proof. London governments go harping on about the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine and rightly so but lets not Forget that England illegal invasion off Wales and occupation and the English Immigrants to our country is the same as Ukraine although it happened a couple of hundred years ago if a war comes with Russia which i believe it will London government… Read more »
Andy Burnham is a prime minister that no member of the public voted into office. Now he is thinking about rejoining the EU. Will that be without a vote too?
Odd that Mr Burnham sees his Labour MPs in Wales as optional. His inevitable snap election will likely result in a hung parliament and he’ll instead find himself negotiating with a unified nationalistic bloc who’ll insist on far more than he’d need to give up to keep his Welsh Labour cohort.
The United Kingdom of Britain & Northern Ireland is not a voluntary Union as no legal process exists for Wales and Scotland to exit the Union. The UK Parliament (effectively exercised by the Prime Minister) decides to permit – or not to permit – the governments of Wales/Scotland to conduct independence referenda. With 84% of its members being English MPs it essentially means that the people of England decide the fate of Wales and Scotland – an absolutely outrageous situation.
Go free, Cymru.
The only thing that surprises me is that anyone is actually surprised with Burnham and Kinnocks attitude towards Wales
As soon as he appointed Kinnock you could tell what would follow, like father like son.
The break up of the union started to gain momentum after Brexit, it’s going to accelerate under Burnham and I think he’s oblivious to it.
The end can’t come soon enough.
It was interesting to see Burnham’s reasoning behind the decision- which hasn’t been included in this article . Basically he said plaid had asked for further devolution, but had made no case. No justification on how justice or policing would actually improve justice or policing, no justification on what the 10 million of revenue crown estate would be used for. No plan for what they would use the railway infrastructure funding for, and how they would meet the shortfall in maintenance costs(!) though we obviously didn’t say the last bit. So it is clear what plaid need to do to… Read more »
You seem to forget your mates on Labour and the Tories have been in charge for 30 odd years.
If the majority of people, in the near future, in Cymru and Scotland want independence then indeed – we may feel we no longer need to ask permission to leave the Union. If the Union is a partnership of equals (judging from Burnham and Kinnock’s announcement this is obviously not the case) then what the people of those countries want – should be honored. Westminster remember what happened in 1916 and 1921. Draconian law is not the answer.
Will those who rejected Labour rule in Wales now realise that UK Labour hates the idea of us as a country and sees us merely as a region and possession of England to exploit?