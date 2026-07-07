The most important football match in Wales this month isn’t about the score

Yuliia Bond

Just a few weeks ago, there was no Ukrainian football team in Wales. Today, Ukrainians from across the country travel from North Wales, Swansea, Newport, Cardiff and beyond every week to wear the same shirt, stand under the same flag and represent one community.

On Sunday 12 July, Tryzub FC, the Ukrainian community football team in Wales, will play Caerphilly Athletic Over 35s at the Ystrad Mynach Centre for Sporting Excellence. It may be billed as a friendly football match, but for everyone involved, it is something far more meaningful.

Every player who steps onto that pitch has their own story. Our players come from completely different parts of Ukraine and now live across Wales. Every one of them has been affected by the war in different ways. Despite living miles apart, many travel for hours every week for one simple reason: to wear the same shirt, stand under the same flag and represent one community.

For displaced communities, football is never just football. It is friendship after loneliness. It is belonging after losing home. It is confidence after uncertainty. It is a reminder that life can still contain joy, even after unimaginable loss.

This team is about much more than football.

It is about keeping Ukraine visible. It is about reminding people that the war has not ended, that millions of Ukrainians are still living with its consequences, and that our country is still fighting for its future every single day. Every match is an opportunity to tell Ukraine’s story, strengthen our community and build friendships across Wales.

What makes this event especially special is the extraordinary support shown by Caerphilly Athletic.

When Craig Williams came across FC Tryzub, he didn’t simply arrange a fixture. He wanted his club to be part of something bigger. Caerphilly Athletic have welcomed us with incredible generosity, helping provide brand new kits, involving their junior section in the day, arranging for their Under-8s to walk out as mascots and play at half-time, and creating an event that brings local families and the Ukrainian community together.

Craig said he wanted to create a day where FC Tryzub could forget about their troubles and simply enjoy themselves.

That kindness says everything about grassroots football and everything about the spirit of Wales.

We would love to see as many people there as possible.

Bring your families. Bring your friends. Bring your children. Bring your Welsh flags and your Ukrainian flags. Come not just to watch a football match, but to be part of something that celebrates compassion, friendship and community.

Because on 12 July, the result on the scoreboard will matter far less than the people standing beside it.

Sometimes, the most powerful stories are not told in Parliament or on television.

Sometimes, they are told on a local football pitch.