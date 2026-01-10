The New Normal: An American reacts to the murder of Renee Nicole Macklin Good
Meredith ap Robert
Separated by five years and a day, the events of January 6, 2021 and January 7, 2026 will remain stamped in the memories of Americans for a generation.
The first, when we realised that a peaceful transition of power is no longer a given following the attempted insurrection at the US capitol. The second, when the full danger of Trump’s gang of government-backed vigilantes became apparent as they turned their weapons on an American citizen: a woman with no criminal record, a writer, a mother.
After a year of Donald Trump’s second term in office, ICE’s murder of Renee Nicole Macklin Good was as predictable as it was tragic.
Instead of taking the opportunity to tone down the rhetoric and appeal to our common humanity, her murder is being followed by Big Brother’s insistence that this 37-year-old poet was part of some vast left-wing terrorist network—a vague, but compelling threat for the four in ten Americans who remain part of this cult.
JD Vance pinned the blame on Good, lamenting that the real tragedy was that she had become a “brainwashed victim of a left-wing ideology.”
‘No More Bullshit?’
The latest in a series of astounding new lows for the United States, even by Donald Trump’s own standards, I was none-the-less amazed by how normal everything seemed when I visited this past summer.
My family lives in a medium-sized city in Michigan, a haven of Democratic support in a state that swings back-and-forth between parties every couple years.
I considered joining a protest while I was home—I had seen photos from friends at earlier No Kings rallies—but I couldn’t find any events nearby.
I had expected Harris signs to dot the city in protest, the way Bernie and Hillary signs stayed out long after Trump’s first inauguration, but Trump signs far outnumbered them, ringing in the city like a wall. More than one contained what is, to me, the most confusing of slogans for an administration that thrives on chaos: No more bullshit.
No more bullshit? What has this past year been?
Here’s a quick list off the top of my head: the detention and deportation of graduate students for peacefully supporting Palestine; a cottage industry built around idol worship of Charlie Kirk while the assassination of a Minnesota lawmaker, Melissa Hortman, has been all but forgotten; the arrest and 37-day detention of a Tennessee man for quoting Donald Trump’s own words in reference to Kirk; endless threats against—oh, let’s see—Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Greenland, Panama, Ukraine, Venezuela, elected Democratic officials, universities, and judges; the murders of Venezuelan fishermen; an economic trade war; the peddling of Trump-branded Bitcoin; the longest government shut-down in history; proposing a sort of American-run riviera theme park on the site of a genocide; cuts from DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) that haven’t resulted in either efficiency or savings; the deployment of the National Guard to Democratic-controlled cities; and endless redactions and delays on the Epstein files.
Despite the veneer of normalcy on my visit to the United States, there was one oddity tucked, right in plain sight. One day, when I logged onto LinkedIn, I saw an advertisement for ICE, offering $50,000 sign-on bonuses—an astounding number that, on its own, is roughly equivalent to a reasonably middle-class income.
We knew this was coming. The most recent budget included a $170 billion for ICE, increasing the agency’s annual operating budget to $27.7 billion—funding equivalent to what Canada or Türkiye spend on the entirety of their militaries in a year.
And during the shutdown in October and November, Trump promised to keep paying ICE agents even while letting hundreds of thousands of other government workers suffer.
The New Normal
Following the January 6 insurrection, something incredibly rare happened to Donald Trump: he faced consequences for his actions. Not only had Americans decisively voted him out of office, but social media companies like Facebook and Twitter also blocked his access to their platforms.
Some of his remaining cronies even had the decency to resign. Pundits promised us that, with Trump out of the news and our social media feeds, we would be free of him and this would fade from memory.
We all know how that turned out.
Understandably, many Americans are counting on (gestures vaguely) all of this being over at the next presidential cycle. I’m not so sure. Yes, Donald Trump is constitutionally prevented from running for a third term and, even if he were inclined to attempt it, he would be well into his 80s.
But even if Trump goes away quietly, if such a thing is even possible, he has radically reshaped American politics in a lasting way.
If a Democrat wins in 2028 (which seems far from certain), will they have the courage and moral vision to lead America back from this? Will they be willing to stand up to ICE?
Americans are a fickle people. Despite ranking as a top issue in the 2024 election, most folks now think that the United States is too tough on immigration. Anyone who tries to peel back funding from ICE will be seen as weak on crime and a push-over on immigration.
This morning, we woke to the news that border patrol agents shot two people in Portland, Oregon. The Department of Homeland Security’s statement on the matter so far echoes their accusations against Good, insisting that the people involved tried to run the agents over.
As of Friday morning, the details of what happened aren’t yet clear. Unfortunately, Keith Wilson, the mayor of Portland, doesn’t sound like a conspiracy theorist when he says: “We know what the federal government says happened here. There was a time when we could take them at their word. That time is long past.”
Since Donald Trump’s first election in 2016, phases like “This is not who we are” or “This is not normal” have gotten tossed around a lot by exasperated Americans who are fed up with the Trump administration’s cruelty and chaos.
Unfortunately, the more we have to say it, the less truth it holds.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Trump’s legacy of doom and gloom was as predictable as sunrise in a desert. The worsening of the cost of living crisis for everyone except the super rich billionaires that propped him up and are propping up garage and his band of antisemitic snf anti islamic racists. Ah, the super rich. They are just getting richer.
And meanwhile, Starmer crawls to the orange man like he’s a god. Why doesn’t thd rest of the world boycott America ??
trump is off his trolly on power.
Starmer is still clinging to a ming vase.
BadEnoch and Putins useful idiot in Reform will bow to trump, that is a given. Labour need to grow a spine and pivot to the EU big time. They cannot even stop musk pushing porn and CSAM to the UK.
ICE have already murdered over 30 people, just a reminder not all are white. They have already shot many people in vehicles claiming “feared for my life” excuse to try to kill people.
Trump is pushing this. Farage will do the same in the UK.
I have seen a lot of comments online from Americans echoing the “this is not who we are” line. Sorry to say this, but voting Trump into office a second time shows that this is *exactly* who they are. They knew what kind of man Trump was, and elected him anyway, with a bigger majority than the first time. They got exactly what they voted for, and the rest of the world is paying the price in instability and fear. Yes, there are many decent Americans who don’t support the Trump regime, but the USA as a country is not… Read more »
The fear is , and it is a massive fear, we let his poodle into the Welsh senedd this next election followed by Westminster. Then we will become US number 2. Literally.
The US got trump in on a slim majority and that was gamed after he should have been in jail. See Jack Smith deposition to the committee. The US system is open to abuse and trump is going to do everything to keep power. Trump has backers that pulled this off.
And farage could end up in power in the UK and the US had more safeguards than we have. There will be goons kicking in doors if farage wins. farage has a lot of money from dark entities that will rip the UK to bits.
American has shown how a small group of rich extremists who control the media can push a simplistic message that will appeal to many who feel excluded. Their lies go unchallenged. Once they have taken control, they enrich themselves and impoverish the majority. Now, Trump and Musk are supporting and funding those they see as potential allies across the world, and threatening and bullying legitimate governments through tariffs and invasions. In Britain, they are funding parties of the extreme right, such as Reform Ltd. Reform offer nothing for the people of Wales – Farage has spent more time in the… Read more »
ICE appears to be a thinly disguised secret police likely directly controlled by Trump. It calls to mind Mugabe’s War Veterans or The Bizarre Miners who overran Bucharest at one stage.Why do immigration authorities need arms? In most states it would be paperwork or writs served accompanied by local police as needed.
ICE To the Orange Turd America is what the S S and Gestapo where to Nazi Germany and if Farage gets into U K government he will copy his 2 heroes Trump and Putin that now there should be an urgency to get out of the disunited Kingdom my own personal view is the U S A is heading to a civil war