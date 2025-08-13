The politics of food price inflation

Jonathan Edwards

For an early August, last week was busy on the economic front. The highlight was the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of England to cut 0.25% off the base rate.

From a Treasury point of view this is welcome news as they hope monetary policy easing will increase economic activity and hence tax revenues.

The politics of the vote was very interesting with two rounds of voting which is far from normal and indicates the competing tensions MPC members are grasping with.

Indeed, this was the first time in the history of the MPC that two votes have had to be held to get to a majority position.

In the first round four members voted to keep the Bank interest rate as it was at 4.25%. Four members voted for a 0.25% cut. One member voted for a 0.5% cut in the first round. In the second round of votes five members voted for changing the rate to 4% and carried the day.

Conflicting data

MPC confusion was based on conflicting data. On the one hand, the overall economic picture is of a sluggish economy which would favour the easing of monetary policy. Indeed, such is the poor outlook, one of the members wanted a more drastic cut.

On the other hand, persistent inflation continues to spook rate setters, and the fact that Chief Economist Huw Pill voted to keep rates at 4.25% is significant.

The other big event was the report by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) UK Economic Outlook: The Chancellor’s Trilemma, which was a sobering read to say the least.

While the Office for Budget Responsibility in its last report indicated an improving economic picture for next year with 1.9% GDP growth, the NIESR report calculated a slowing economy from 1.3% this year to 1.2%.

If the OBR was to come to the same conclusion in its next report, the Treasury bean counters will witness the fiscal straitjacket tightening its grip further. Or in other words as the NIESR report puts it, ‘substantial adjustments in the Autumn Budget will be needed to meet the stability rule’. Code for tax rises and/or cuts in public expenditure are on the way, both of which will be a drag on economic growth.

Slowing economy

Returning to the MPC, data indicating a slowing economy would undoubtedly encourage action to reduce the cost of borrowing. Why did nearly half the committee therefore make the case that the base rate should stay the same?

The reason for this is that inflation in the economy when it comes to the cost of everyday items remains annoyingly stubborn. More worryingly, the costs of some essential goods are likely to increase. Those that lost the vote on the MPC are worried that cutting interest rates will make inflationary problems worse.

The piece of economic news from last week that would worry me most if I was the Chancellor, or a Labour politician facing election any time soon, are the projection for a spike in food prices in the coming months.

The British Retail Consortium anticipates that food prices will increase by 6% by the end of the year after the rapid increases of recent years. After shoppers leave a supermarket, they will have a stark reminder that their household budgets are being squeezed.

While the reasons for increasing food prices are complicated, Labour’s opponents, I am confident, will be pointing to the decisions made by the Chancellor last Autumn, specifically those that have led to the increased cost of employing people, as having played a significant role.

Food price inflation

Largely because of increasing food price inflation the NIESR report indicates that the bottom 10% in society face further reduced living standards. Remarkably for this cohort, living standards are 10% below pre-Covid levels.

If the left wants a reason why the poorest in society are turning to extreme right-wing populism, look no further.

The fundamental economic problem facing the Chancellor is that economic growth at a UK level is less than half what it was before the Great Financial Crash of 2008. The Tories failed to turn the economy around during their 14 years in power and now look doomed as they have been consumed by a challenger party.

For Labour to repel the challenges it faces from both its flanks, it has to find a way of vastly improving the economic picture. Regrettably for the Chancellor, after one year in power matters appear to be getting worse not better.

For Labour candidates in Wales next May, time is running out quickly.

Jonathan Edwards was the MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr 2010-24

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

