The real story behind Labour, Plaid and the ‘stitch-up’ in Wales
Owen Williams
The idea that Labour and Plaid Cymru are “in cahoots” in some backroom conspiracy to stitch-up Wales is not only lazy, it’s cynical, corrosive and entirely predictable.
This is a narrative pushed by certain corners of the right – often the same voices who neither understand nor respect the institutions of devolved government, and who feel more comfortable when politics is a winner-takes-all bloodsport, not a process of consensus-building.
It’s no coincidence that the “in cahoots” line gains traction whenever Labour and Plaid happen to agree.
The narrative is convenient. It allows opponents to dodge serious engagement with policy decisions, and instead reduce legitimate cooperation to the level of playground gossip.
It’s a tactic, not an argument.
Collaborate
But the truth is far more straightforward: in Wales, progressive parties often collaborate not because they’re ideologically identical, but because the Senedd was designed to work that way.
It is a parliament built for cooperation, not command. And unless you fundamentally misunderstand or reject pluralist democracy, you should welcome that.
Let’s go back to the basics.
The Senedd is a unicameral legislature. It has only one chamber, unlike the UK Parliament at Westminster, which has two.
That means all law-making happens in a single, directly elected forum. There’s no unelected second house to delay or overturn decisions. No Lords with inherited privilege or political patronage. Just one chamber, elected by the people of Wales.
But perhaps more importantly, the Senedd uses proportional representation.
The Additional Member System ensures that the number of seats each party wins reflects their share of the vote. As a result, it’s extremely rare for one party to win an outright majority – and that’s no accident.
It’s an intentional safeguard against the kind of warped majorities we often see at Westminster, where a government can dominate parliament on a minority of the vote.
That means parties have to work together.
If you want to pass legislation in the Senedd, you build support across parties. You find common ground. You compromise. That isn’t a failing of the system – it’s the system doing exactly what it was designed to do.
So when Labour and Plaid Cymru identify shared ambitions – on road safety, farming policy, food standards or tackling poverty – of course they work together.
That doesn’t mean Plaid is blindly backing Labour. It means both parties are doing what the electorate sent them to the Senedd to do: legislate responsibly.
20mph speed limit
Take the 20mph speed limit law. This wasn’t a niche, backroom policy. It was first proposed by former Conservative shadow minister David Melding. It was then included in Welsh Labour’s 2021 manifesto – a manifesto endorsed by the electorate when it awarded Labour the keys to government again.
Plaid and the Liberal Democrats supported it when it was debated on the floor of the Senedd, not because they’d signed away their political independence, but because the evidence supported the case for change: reduced deaths, cleaner air, and fewer injuries to children and older people.
In other words, this wasn’t a stitch-up. It was public health policy, pursued through democratic means, and delivered by a government with a mandate.
You really want to know who voted for 20mph? The electorate, that’s who.
If Plaid Cymru were truly in Labour’s pocket, the proposals to reform the Senedd itself would have been waved through without debate. But that didn’t happen.
Mark Drakeford’s push to expand the number of Senedd Members and introduce closed lists led to serious and very public disagreements. Plaid challenged the proposals, negotiated harder terms, and forced significant compromises.
That’s not the behaviour of a party beholden to anyone. That’s what political accountability looks like in a system where no one holds all the cards.
Compare that with Westminster Governments that can enjoy crushing parliamentary majorities with barely a third of the vote.
Backbenchers can be whipped into silence, and opposition parties often have little power to amend or improve legislation. It’s a binary system, built around adversarial politics. You win, you rule. You lose, you’re irrelevant.
In countries with mature democracies that use proportional representation – like Germany, the Netherlands, and many Scandinavian nations – coalition politics is standard.
Consensus
Parties work together not because they’re aligned on every issue, but because they recognise that consensus leads to better, more stable governance.
If anything, Wales is joining a long tradition of democratic systems where pluralism is seen as a strength, not a weakness.
The right’s obsession with the idea of a secretive “Labour–Plaid pact” is revealing.
It exposes how little interest some have in democratic maturity. They prefer outrage to nuance, pantomime to policy. And rather than engage in the hard work of scrutinising legislation or offering better alternatives, they default to cries of conspiracy.
But Welsh democracy deserves better than that.
We deserve a political culture that respects complexity, values cooperation, and doesn’t see compromise as capitulation. What we’re seeing in Wales right now isn’t a conspiracy. It’s a country learning how to govern itself – not through dominance or division, but through collaboration. That should be something to be proud of.
It’s not a stitch-up. It’s what democracy looks like when it grows up.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Sadly, due to the contempt much of the public has for the main political parties and their politicians, at the moment, any negative rhetoric about them, by the right, is believed. It’s why the ‘lying’ act, which I believe is still going through the Senedd, is now so important. Accountability for the words spoken by politicians will enable how the Senedd works, compared to Westminster, to continue. Currently, the divisive politics of Trump and Farage is on the rise – it has to be stopped.
This needs to be said loudly and repeatedly.
In the absence of any real policies and nothing positive to contribute, this is precisely the propoganda Reform and the Tories will attempt to use.
With respect, and for balance, I haven’t seen much in the way of policies for 2026 from labour, plaid or the lib dems, unless I’m mistaken. But I also wouldn’t expect to see anything until early 2026 anyway.
The Playground…a new soap set in Desolation Bay, a reform school is closed and the bad boys and girls are found a bench, desk and a pulpit from which to shout from…
What ‘lies’ around the corner could be ‘Fear and Loathing in Los Mineros’…
On reading the headline to this article I was ready to go against against it as yet more nonsense but having read through the piece I have to say I couldn’t agree more with the author. If there is any stitch up taking place I would say it’s with the incumbent Labour party at both ends of the M4. The one thing for supporting the creation of the then Assembly now Senedd to me was that it would be different to Westminster & it’s adversity & yah boo way of doing things as pointed out in the article. We may… Read more »
If we want the electorate to stop behaving like entitled children we need to stop treating them like children. Ask them to help solve the big problems rather than pretend they don’t exist. A referendum asking them to choose between net zero migration or raising the retirement age to 75 would be a start.
Certainly, Rob! A strong counterargument to this comment would emphasize the importance of nuance and democratic representation in addressing complex societal issues. First, the comparison between the electorate and “entitled children” is an unfair characterization that dismisses the legitimate concerns and diverse perspectives of the population. Democratic governance is about engaging citizens in meaningful discussions rather than belittling them. Second, framing the solution to complex economic and social challenges as a stark choice between net zero migration and raising the retirement age oversimplifies the issue. Policy decisions require careful analysis of multiple factors, including economic growth, workforce sustainability, and social… Read more »
The democracy we enjoy today involves people making demands without being interested in the consequences, and politicians making promises to suit that demand. That’s how entitled children behave. People can be insulted if they want but that doesn’t stop it from being true. And there is a fundamental problem that the cost of older people is increasing and the working population to fund that is shrinking. That’s not an oversimplification. Of course there are a much wider range of choices, I was simply framing the debate in the style of the 2016 referendum, in a style of politics that the… Read more »
The audacity of calling the Senedd a place of “cooperation” and “plural democracy” feels like a cruel irony. For 26 years, what has this so-called collaboration achieved? The idea of working together, of parties uniting for the good of Wales, seems to have been drowned in a sea of political self-interest. In 2016, there was a fleeting chance for a government of national unity—a genuine opportunity to prioritize the welfare of the people over political grandstanding. And yet, what stands today is a bitter testament to squandered possibilities and hollow promises. It’s enraging, truly. How can this be the outcome… Read more »
Y Neidar.
Malltod mwyaf gwleidyddiaeth Cymru, yn arbennig melltith y mudiad cenedlaethol, ddywedodd rhywun uchel iawn yn y Blaid Lafur Brydeinig wrtha’i rhywdro – yw fod y cyfan fel rhyw fath o neidar fawr hir lithrig, slimy, di-dor. Britnats Llafur un pen, soft Britnats Llafur fwy tua’r canol, ac yn fano yn cyd gyfarfod yn hwylus a chyfeillgar iawn hefo’r soft Welshnats, ond dim gwir Welshnats gwir eisiau annibynniaeth yn y gynffon o gwbl. Pawb i fyny penolau eu gilydd, ac ddim yn dda ar gyfer democratiaeth. Dyna ddweudodd y dyn… 😉
So called ‘Welsh Labour’ has now governed Wales uninterrupted for 26 years. But the Welsh Parliament’s legitimacy in the eyes of the public still continues to be in the balance. Voter turnout is consistently low. But why is this? This is essentially because of Welsh’s Labour utter failure, refusal, to take part in the nation building opportunity which devolution afforded. Because of Welsh Labour’s refusenik negativity the project has still not really got off the ground at all. And why is this you might ask? Essentially because Welsh Labour is still shot through with a debilitating, paralysing, psychologically enslaving, deeply… Read more »