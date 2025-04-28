The road to independence: Wales must learn the lessons of Scotland, Catalonia, and Kurdistan

M agit Ceviz

Across the world, nations have fought for independence — some with success, others with heartbreak.

Scotland, Catalonia, and Kurdistan each offer valuable lessons for Wales today.

If we are serious about independence, we must be realistic, strategic, and honest with ourselves.

Passion alone will not be enough. Independence must be earned — with discipline, credibility, and unity.

No victory without a national elite

No independence movement succeeds without the support — or at least the neutrality — of a national elite.

In Scotland, parts of the business, legal, and cultural elite helped normalise the idea of independence. In contrast, Catalonia and Kurdistan struggled when elites remained divided.

Wales must learn this. We need respected business leaders, academics, artists, and public figures to stand proudly for independence.

Without their support, independence will remain easy to dismiss as a fringe dream.

Reassure business

Business confidence is critical. Uncertainty kills jobs and investment. An independent Wales must be a country where companies feel welcome, protected, and supported.

We must send a clear message now: Wales will be open for business, with stable governance and a commitment to prosperity.

Independence must mean more opportunities for Welsh businesses, not more risks.

No border hostility to England

Independence must not be built on hostility. Wales’ relationship with England is deep, personal, and human. Families, friendships, trade, and culture cross the border every day.

We must present independence as a positive choice — not an act of revenge. We want self-government, not walls.

Wales must be open to England, Scotland, Ireland, and the world.

Be honest with the people of Wales

The people of Wales deserve honesty. Independence will not solve all problems overnight. Building new institutions, creating a new economy, and establishing international relationships will take time and sacrifice.

We must resist the temptation to promise a fantasy. If we are honest about the challenges, the Welsh public will respect and trust the movement more.

Face Economic Reality

Wales is rich in resources, culture, and innovation. But decades of neglect have left us vulnerable. We must face this reality head-on.

An independent Wales must have a real economic strategy: investing in green energy, boosting tourism, modernising agriculture, and expanding digital industries.

We must also be honest about monetary policy — whether temporarily keeping the pound, establishing a Welsh currency, or joining a wider economic bloc.

Empty slogans will not build a nation. Only real plans will.

Independence must not be a political toy

Finally, independence must not be used for short-term political gain. It must belong to the people of Wales — not to any individual politician or party.

Too often, in other movements, leaders have used independence to boost their own profiles or distract from failures.

Welsh politicians must put the nation above themselves. Those who cannot should step aside. Independence is bigger than any party or leader.

A nation ready to rise

Wales has the heart, the culture, and the potential to become an independent nation. But to get there, we must be serious.

We must build a respected elite, reassure business, avoid hostility with our neighbours, be honest with our people, offer a credible economic plan — and ensure that independence is about Wales, not about politicians.

If we do these things, we will offer our people not just a dream, but a real future — a nation ready to rise.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

