The silence of unions and students in the face of ruthless governance
Agit Ceviz
The current UK Labour Government is waging an economic war on pensioners, disabled people, and the working class.
Rising living costs, attacks on welfare, and privatisation are making life unbearable for many—yet resistance is nowhere to be seen.
Trade unions, once a powerful force, have grown too cautious. Strikes are rare, and when they do happen, they lack the boldness of past movements.
Meanwhile, students, historically at the forefront of protests, seem disengaged. Fear, debt, and media manipulation have tamed a generation that should be leading the fight.
Many unions and student movements remain loyal to the Labour Party, even as it drifts further from its roots.
Radical change
Keir Starmer’s Labour has abandoned radical change, offering only mild reforms while accepting much of the status quo. Yet unions and student leaders remain largely silent, fearing a Tory alternative but unwilling to challenge Labour’s failures.
This loyalty weakens resistance. Instead of demanding real change, unions and students wait for Labour to act—despite clear signs that Starmer won’t reverse austerity or empower workers.
Meanwhile, pensioners, disabled people, and the working class continue to suffer.
If unions and student movements truly represent the people, they must break free from party loyalty and fight for justice, no matter who is in power.
Silence only enables the government’s ruthless policies.
Resistance
The recent protests in Turkey against Erdoğan started with students taking the lead, showing that youth movements can still spark resistance.
Unlike in the UK, where student activism has weakened due to political complacency and party loyalty, Turkish students took to the streets despite heavy state repression.
If students in Turkey can rise against authoritarianism, why are British student movements so quiet in the face of ruthless government policies?
It’s time for unions and students to remember their role in resistance—before it’s too late.
Water Cannon…
Just you wait and see, the great unwashed are going to get a good hosing down afore long…
More prisons, that’s the answer Clark, lock us up…!
I agree with much of this article but I would suggest that the apathy amongst student groups and trade unions has spread almost throughout the population. I suppose it must be that things haven’t got quite bad enough for enough people for any uprising to take hold.
The days of any form of ‘uprising’ are long gone. We meekly complied with being locked in our homes for two years under the cosh of Johnson, with Starmer, Drakeford & Sturgeon 100% on board. It’s done untold damage to this country yet we just accepted it.
I think you may be confusing public health restrictions with time in prison, I don’t remember being locked in anywhere.
How many hundreds of thousands of deaths would you have accepted in return for doing nothing? Feel free to name a number to show your commitment to freedom.
Part of it is that many who get themselves elected in Students Unions do so in the hope of being the next generation of grown-up politicians. For example England’s health secretary Wes Streeting formerly of Cambridge University Students Union
Under FPTP there are only two types of government possible in the UK: Tory or Diet Tory.
In 2011 people were offered an alternative voting system which was roundly rejected. Anyone who failed to support this change is responsible for the status quo. Anyone who failed to support this change because it wasn’t good enough is responsible for the status quo.
Democracy means accepting the will of the people even if you disagree.