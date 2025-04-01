The silence of unions and students in the face of ruthless governance

Agit Ceviz

The current UK Labour Government is waging an economic war on pensioners, disabled people, and the working class.

Rising living costs, attacks on welfare, and privatisation are making life unbearable for many—yet resistance is nowhere to be seen.

Trade unions, once a powerful force, have grown too cautious. Strikes are rare, and when they do happen, they lack the boldness of past movements.

Meanwhile, students, historically at the forefront of protests, seem disengaged. Fear, debt, and media manipulation have tamed a generation that should be leading the fight.

Many unions and student movements remain loyal to the Labour Party, even as it drifts further from its roots.

Radical change

Keir Starmer’s Labour has abandoned radical change, offering only mild reforms while accepting much of the status quo. Yet unions and student leaders remain largely silent, fearing a Tory alternative but unwilling to challenge Labour’s failures.

This loyalty weakens resistance. Instead of demanding real change, unions and students wait for Labour to act—despite clear signs that Starmer won’t reverse austerity or empower workers.

Meanwhile, pensioners, disabled people, and the working class continue to suffer.

If unions and student movements truly represent the people, they must break free from party loyalty and fight for justice, no matter who is in power.

Silence only enables the government’s ruthless policies.

Resistance

The recent protests in Turkey against Erdoğan started with students taking the lead, showing that youth movements can still spark resistance.

Unlike in the UK, where student activism has weakened due to political complacency and party loyalty, Turkish students took to the streets despite heavy state repression.

If students in Turkey can rise against authoritarianism, why are British student movements so quiet in the face of ruthless government policies?

It’s time for unions and students to remember their role in resistance—before it’s too late.

