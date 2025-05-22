The threat to higher education in Wales

Siân Gwenllian, MS

The crisis facing Bangor University is a wake-up call for us all—and it’s one that cannot be ignored any longer.

Last week, Bangor University announced plans to find over £5 million in savings, putting around 78 jobs at risk.

That’s 78 families in our community facing uncertainty. That’s 78 livelihoods—and countless local businesses who rely on the university—left in limbo.

This is not just a Bangor issue; this is an economic threat to the wider community, and a symptom of a much deeper problem in how higher education is funded in Wales.

Financial sustainability

I raised these concerns directly in the Senedd this week, calling on the Welsh Government to outline what steps it will take to support Bangor University and create long-term financial sustainability for the sector.

In response, the Minister acknowledged the pressure but offered no concrete solutions—no plan, no commitment.

And it’s not just Bangor. From Cardiff to Lampeter, our universities are facing impossible financial pressures after years of chronic underfunding.

In the case of Bangor, these cuts come on top of years of voluntary redundancies. The long-term effect?

Fewer job opportunities, less research and innovation, and fewer chances for young people in our communities to stay, study, and build their futures here in Wales.

Let’s be clear: the blame for this lies at the feet of the Labour Welsh Government.

Smoke and mirrors

For 25 years, they have failed to put our universities on a sustainable footing. Despite repeated warnings, they have slashed the higher education budget for three consecutive years and still haven’t reversed the trend in their latest Budget.

The so-called “transformation fund” turned out to be nothing more than smoke and mirrors.

Universities are not just institutions of learning—they are cornerstones of our economy, drivers of innovation, and crucial players in the promotion and survival of the Welsh language.

They are part of the national project of building a better, fairer, and more prosperous Wales. But they have been left to fend for themselves, expected to do more with less, year after year.

In Arfon, Bangor University is one of the main employers. Its economic impact extends far beyond its campus—from local electricians and tradespeople to cafés, shops, and services already under pressure.

Every job lost at Bangor is a blow to the entire region.

As the local Member of the Senedd, I have already begun speaking with staff, hearing their fears and frustrations.

I will be taking those concerns directly to the Vice-Chancellor and pressing for no compulsory redundancies.

But it shouldn’t fall solely to local representatives or university leaders to pick up the pieces. The Welsh Government must act—and act now.

Plaid Cymru has long called for a national strategy to place our universities on a secure financial footing.

In February, we pushed again for action. The Minister refused. And now we are seeing the real-world consequences.

We cannot continue encouraging students to leave Wales for their studies while our own institutions suffer. We cannot expect universities to train our future workforce while undermining their ability to operate.

And we cannot afford to lose the cultural, social, and economic value they bring to our communities.

Plaid Cymru is committed to reversing this neglect. We recognise the vital role of universities in our economic strategy and our vision for Wales.

In government, we would not stand by while campuses face closure and communities face collapse. The time for empty words is over—the time for action is now.

Siân Gwenllian is the Plaid Cymru MS for Arfon.

