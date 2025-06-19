The truth behind ultra processed foods

Dr Chris Cashin

Ultra Processed Foods, often abbreviated as UPFs, are products that have undergone multiple industrial processes and typically contain ingredients not commonly used in home cooking, such as flavour enhancers, colourings, emulsifiers, and preservatives.

While the term is becoming more widely recognised, its meaning and implications can still be unclear. Here I offer a clear and practical explanation of what UPFs are, why they matter, and what we should keep in mind when making everyday food choices.

Over the past few years Ultra Processed Foods or UPFs have been constantly mentioned in the press and on social media. But is it as simple as it would seem?

Back in 2019 a system known as the NOVA classification was published by researchers in South America but guidelines have not been published in the United Kingdom. However, the Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN) are continuing to look at the evidence and how it relates to food in the UK.

What is the Classification System?

Nova puts foods into 4 groups that are based on little processing or ultra processing, The groups are as follows

Class 1 – wholegrains, meat, fish, eggs, milk, plain yoghurt, minimally processed foods

Class 2 – sugar, plant oils, animal fats , other processed culinary ingredients

Class 3 – cheese , ham , processed meats, vegetables and fruit processed in brine, sugar or syrup, wine and beer, some breads

Class 4 – sugar and sweetener beverages and fizzy drinks, most ready meals, most biscuits, bread and cereals, flavoured dairy foods and dairy substitutes, fast foods , potato products.

One of the criticisms of this classification is that it does not take into account the nutritional profile of the foods in question. A classic commonly eaten snack or meal in the UK is beans on toast. It is high in fibre and protein but is classed as ultra processed because both foods are in Class 3 and 4. This is especially worrying as we also need to take into account food costs in the current financial climate. Other staples such as cheese also come into these groups but they are important sources of protein and calcium.

However we know from a variety of observational studies that have looked at what people are eating, many people are eating up to 60% of their diet from these Ultra Processed Foods. In fact I also found that in my Doctorate research where many children were consuming a lot of Ultra Processed Foods that included take aways, crisps, confectionary and cereals.

The Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN) is currently reviewing the situation as it is clearly causing a lot of confusion amongst the public. This was highlighted in several studies by the British Nutrition Foundation (2023), where they found that up to 70% of adults did not know what Ultra Processed Foods were. Our BSc Health Nutrition and Lifestyle students at UWTSD certainly found there was a lot of confusion when they held a health promotion event as part of a module assignment last year on the Carmarthen campus.

Worrying news about baby food pouches

Recently a BBC Panorama programme looked at popular baby pouches that many parents use to feed their babies. The programme analysed 6 of the leading brands – they looked at sugar content and vitamin and minerals found in these pouches. They are a very convenient way of giving your little ones food when you are going through the process of introducing solid foods but should not be the only food offered to babies. This resarch found that many were very high in sugar and some did not contain the levels of vitamins or minerals that were claimed by the producers.

Whilst no one is suggesting never using them as they can be convenient it is probably better and more cost effective to produce your own food. New parents may find this daunting and not know where to get advice and practical help. First Steps Nutrition is a a very useful website as it offers advice to parents and there is a lot of practical information (www.firststepsnutrition.org).

What should you do?

The best advice is to try and avoid ultra processed foods if you can and perhaps go back to cooking from scratch at home. Also try to eat seasonally especially when it comes to fruit and vegetables. The advice to eat at least 5 vegetables or fruit a day is important.

Where can you get information?

There is certainly a lot on the SACN website and several books written by Registered Nutritionists that will dispel a lot of myths. Getting advice from qualified Registered Nutritionists is vital – students have studied this as a subject and you can find Registered Nutritionists on the Association for Nutrition Register. The BSc Nutrition Health and Physical Activity is currently undergoing the process of being reaccredited by the Association for Nutrition. There is also useful information on the website of the British Nutrition Foundation.

Dr Chris Cashin is Registered Nutritionist and Programme Manager for MSc Sport and Exercise Nutrition at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David

