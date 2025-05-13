The UK is not a single-language state. It’s time Starmer caught up

Owen Williams

When Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared that “if you want to live in the UK, you should speak English,” he wasn’t just parroting a tired line about integration. He was exposing a deeper truth about how the UK State still sees itself: as one nation, with one language, and one legitimate identity.

Everything else, including the Welsh language, is apparently optional, symbolic or invisible.

But Wales is not a footnote. Cymraeg is not a hobby. And English is not the only language of the UK.

This wasn’t a careless comment. It was a constitutional untruth. Because in Wales, Welsh is not only spoken. It is enshrined.

The Welsh Language Measure 2011 gave Cymraeg official status in law. That means the language can be used in government, in education, in public services and in civic life, not as a courtesy, but as a right.

It is the only de jure official language of any nation in the UK. English does not hold that title. That fact alone should give pause to any Prime Minister, especially one who claims to care about the future of the Union.

Yet Starmer’s statement makes clear that even now, after devolution, after the Senedd, after decades of legal recognition, Wales still fails to register in the core worldview of the UK State.

When they say “the UK”, they mean England. When they say “language”, they mean English.

Everything else is an exception to the rule, even when it is the rule.

Constitutional reality

Let’s be clear. This isn’t an argument against learning English. Most Welsh speakers are bilingual. Many new arrivals will, quite sensibly, want to acquire English to live and work across the UK. But to insist on English as the only valid entry point into the state is to deny the legal and constitutional reality of Wales.

It is to present the UK as something it is not: linguistically singular, culturally uniform, and closed to other expressions of nationhood.

Compare this to Canada. There, newcomers are expected to demonstrate proficiency in either English or French. Not both. Because French is not an optional extra. It is a founding language of the Canadian state.

A Prime Minister in Ottawa would dare not claim that English alone defines Canadian legitimacy. It would be a constitutional nonsense.

Wales deserves the same clarity and respect. A first-language Welsh speaker from Patagonia or Ontario could settle in Gwynedd or Ceredigion and live an entire life in Cymraeg.

From maternity care to schooling, from employment to retirement, from public transport to the ballot box, they could participate fully in Welsh life without needing to switch to English.

That isn’t an abstract concept. It has happened, and it is happening.

Indigenous language

It’s worth remembering that Cymraeg isn’t some modern concession or minority add-on. It’s one of the indigenous languages of the island of Britain, with roots that reach back long before the English language began to form.

For centuries, it was the primary language of public life across much of what is now Wales and beyond.

Its survival through colonisation, suppression and industrialisation isn’t just a cultural achievement, but a testament to the strength and continuity of Welsh identity.

In a state that claims to respect its constituent nations, a language this ancient, this continuous and this legally protected should never be sidelined in the name of administrative convenience.

It should be treated as what it is: foundational. And yet, when the Prime Minister speaks of language in the UK, that reality vanishes. The message is that only English counts. Only English is serious. Only English is British. Everything else is heritage, ceremony or sentiment.

But Cymraeg isn’t ceremonial. It is constitutional. Cymraeg is a living, legal language that shapes our education, our governance and our sense of self. It gives expression to our nationhood and weight to our democracy.

Vandalism

To erase that in a soundbite is more than an oversight. It’s an act of rhetorical vandalism that shrinks the UK down to its largest constituent nation and invites the rest to feel grateful for being noticed at all.

Wales isn’t a region. It is a country. Wales has its own parliament, legal system and linguistic history.

And any Prime Minister who is blind to that has no business speaking on behalf of the UK State as a whole.

Multinationalism isn’t a problem to be solved. It’s the reality of the UK State.

If Starmer wants a Union that endures, it won’t be built on the fantasy of a single language and a single people. It must begin with truth.

