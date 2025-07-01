The Valleys need grafters, not grifters
Jon Alcock
I am fiercely proud to be from the Valleys. I grew up in Tonyrefail in the ’90s, in the shadow of what was then the Springfield estate — now rebuilt and rebranded.
I consider myself very lucky. I grew up with a tight-knit group of friends, and we spent our free time playing football, rugby, or just about any sport going.
Our shared dream was to be the next Ryan Giggs, Gary Speed — or in my case, Robbie Savage.
Our biggest concern was usually who’d carry the plastic goalposts one of the boys’ parents had kindly lent us, so we could have a proper game.
There was the occasional falling out when someone saw the game dying down and made a dash for the exit to avoid carrying the goals back, because that wasn’t the Valleys way.
We had each other’s backs, no matter what.
Sadly, that wasn’t the reality for everyone.
Heartbreaking
There’s a documentary on YouTube partly filmed partly on the street I grew up on.
It’s heartbreaking. It tells the story of people living in deep poverty, with no opportunities, turning to drugs to numb the pain of their reality. Three of my neighbours’ sons — all in their late teens or early twenties — died drug-related deaths. All far too young.
To be blunt, this was the legacy of Thatcher. She decimated jobs in our communities with little or no thought for what came next. Work, purpose, and pride were stripped away overnight.
And here’s the issue: many of our people are now turning to Nigel Farage as the answer to the Valleys’ decline.
It’s hard to understand why.
This is a man who considers Thatcher his political idol — the very person who tore our communities apart. He didn’t just applaud what she did to us — he models himself on her.
Ultra-wealthy
Farage is also the man who made headlines for his row with Coutts, a private bank for the ultra-wealthy.
During the row, he proudly bragged about his personal wealth and how he met their financial threshold.
Let’s be clear: he doesn’t represent the working class. He represents wealth and self-interest. He doesn’t just support the establishment — he is the establishment.
Nye Bevan, a fellow man of the Valleys and arguably Wales’ most important politician, would be devastated to see our communities turning to a man who would sell the NHS to the highest bidder. And it’s you, the working people, who would suffer most.
While Farage lines his pockets, you’d be expected to bring a credit card to Royal Glamorgan, Ysbyty Cwm Cynon, or Prince Charles Hospital.
Is that the country you want for your family?
There is another way.
Urgent
Maybe, one day, that way will be independence. But right now, we need something more urgent: politicians who will put Wales first.
And by that, I don’t mean Wales vs. England. I don’t mean nationalist vs. loyalist. Those arguments can wait.
One in three Welsh children lives in poverty. Families in the Valleys are relying on foodbanks. Now is not the time for grandstanding.
It’s time for action.
We need people like Danny Grehan, a man many in Tonyrefail will know — a Plaid Cymru councillor who rolls up his sleeves and gets on with doing what’s best for the local area. No noise. No bluster. Just hard work.
That’s what Plaid Cymru is in 2025 — a party that gets stuck in, fights for fairness, and demands Wales gets its fair share. A party now led by Rhun ap Iorwerth — a man who cares about the beautician, the bricklayer, and the bin collector. A party that wants better for everyone, no matter who you vote for and no matter whether you speak Welsh or English.
Labour doesn’t speak for us anymore. The Tories never did. Reform wants to pretend they do — but they’ll hurt you the most.
So, when the time comes to put an X in that box, do it for your family, your neighbours, your community.
Do it for the Wales we deserve.
Do it for a country not run by the same elite — but by us, for us.
Diolch.
Jon Alcock — just a boy from the Valleys, always.
I’m also from the Valleys and I agree with everything in this article. The prospect of Farage convincing struggling Welsh people that he is for them is a devastating prospect. But he’s done it before for Brexit and I have a strong concern he’s going to do it again. For me, a big problem Plaid Cymru has in the Valleys is the language issue. They’re seen as the party for Welsh speakers. I believe they’re seen more as this than the party for Welsh independence. It’s a very unfortunate consequence of history that the Valleys are mainly not Welsh speaking.… Read more »
The Welsh language is not being forced on the people by Plaid or anyone else. More and more people are delighting in recovering it from its’ attempted eradication and now have the choice of Welsh medium schools, a choice I did not have. The notion that Plaid Cymru are coming to beat people with a language stick is an outdated one and a vicious Tory trope. Plaid know what they need to do to reach people in the right way. If they did not do so, they would be wasting their time and letting the whole country down.
What Wales needs is a clear plan for the road ahead. It needs to be clear, achievable, realistic and openly scrutiny and debate.
Agree. But the WG has achieved absolutely nothing in 25 years and we have plummeted down every league table there is. Desperate people do desperate things, hence the rise of Reform. It’s no more complicated than that.
So there’s even more desperate yet? Those who vote Farij PLC will find out the hard way whilst dragging the rest of us down with them.
Can’t really disagree with it. Vital though that more people actually get out and vote next year to keep farage out.
Sometimes you can learn things from your adversaries. For example ‘Take back control’. Yes, a good line for our Independence. ‘Smash the gangs’. Yes, all those who asset strip Cymru. ‘Blanket’. Yes, we did a blanket banish of Westminster Tories. Now I turn to our old mate T.C. He would say a few quick dismissive words then quickly onto ‘What Labour would do’ so we need an article like this one but which is headed ‘What Farage would do’ to scare the absolute wotsits out of anyone who still thinks voting for him is a good idea.
The voice of the people cries out in frustration, demanding justice, accountability, and above all, change. Wales deserves more than empty laurels and hollow victories—it deserves leaders who will ignite growth and prosperity, who will listen to the people and act upon their pleas. It is time to question, to reclaim, and to rebuild. If democracy has faltered here, then let it rise again, stronger, brighter, and more unyielding than ever before. The people deserve not just hope, but results. Enough is enough. The childish caricature of Reform and Nigel Farage is an insult to the intelligence of this nation—are… Read more »
The nonsense you’ve written is an insult to the people of Wales. Farage is a minted English nationalist grifter with no interest in Wales or it’s people. Have you been hitting the bottle early?