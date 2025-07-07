The Valproate scandal – Welsh victims deserve justice

Becci Smart

As I sat in the neonatal unit, watching the nurse administer yet another dose of antibiotics to my newborn son, a wave of guilt washed over me. I was supposed to be his protector, and already, I felt like I had failed him.

My baby exhibited all the signs of sepsis: he was floppy, jittery, irritable, unable to suckle, and had low blood sugar levels.

Despite all his tests coming back negative for infection, the hospital still decided to treat him for sepsis.

They were pumping antibiotics into his tiny body in hopes of seeing some improvement. What he was experiencing was withdrawals.

Withdrawals from a medication that the Government had known since the 70s was harmful to unborn babies and decided it should remain secret until recently.

That medication was Sodium Valproate.

Risks

Sodium Valproate is a medication that has been prescribed for decades to manage Epilepsy and other neurological conditions.

However, it is now well established that when taken during pregnancy, it poses significant risks to unborn children, including congenital disabilities and developmental disabilities.

Despite the growing awareness of the risks associated with Sodium Valproate, families in Wales still struggle to access timely information, specialist support, and tailored care.

It’s crucial that the Welsh Government, health boards, and advocacy groups unite to create an inclusive approach that caters to the unique needs of the affected families.

It’s been five years since Baroness Cumberlege released a report into the Valproate scandal, aptly named ‘First, Do No Harm.’

The report recommended financial and non-financial redress for the thousands of families harmed by Valproate, including the 420 families in Wales, some of whom now require 24-hour care.

Apology

The UK Government has made little progress; there is no accountability, public enquiry, or apology.

Meanwhile, the Welsh Government continue to stay silent on the matter, failing to advocate for the Welsh families harmed.

The campaign to raise awareness about Sodium Valproate harm continues to gain momentum across the UK. However, we must ensure that Welsh families are not neglected.

My son is 17 now, and life hasn’t been easy. He lives with the lasting impacts of Valproate, physical, neurological and emotional, and I live with guilt each day that I took Valproate.

I was the one who caused him harm because the Government hid the truth from patients like me and healthcare professionals who cared for us.

Now is the time for accountability.

Families affected by Sodium Valproate must be given the opportunity to heal.

Jan Paterson, Epilepsy Action Wales Manager, says: “The Sodium Valproate campaign is not just about raising awareness; it is about driving real change.

“As advocates, Becci and I are dedicated to amplifying the voices of Welsh families, ensuring they have representation and influence in decisions that impact their lives.

“By working collaboratively across sectors, we can build a future where no family in Wales are forgotten due to Sodium Valproate exposure.

“We call on Welsh policymakers, clinicians, and community leaders to join us on this campaign – to protect, support, and empower families affected by Sodium Valproate, and commit to delivering equitable support for all affected families.

“Our collective action is crucial for the safety and well-being of current and future generations. Every family deserves the same level of care and attention, regardless of their circumstances.

“Our priority must be ensuring every individual and family impacted by Sodium Valproate in Wales has clear, consistent access to up-to-date information and compassionate clinical support, including pre-pregnancy counselling, pregnancy care, and life-long support for children affected by exposure to the medication in the womb.

“We need improved coordination among health and social care services to remove barriers and disparities that leave families feeling isolated and unheard.

“Families in Wales deserve a system that listens to them and responds with effective, culturally sensitive solutions.

“Equally important is ensuring that Welsh families have equitable access to the Sodium Valproate Redress Scheme, which is not currently recognised in Wales.

“This scheme offers financial support and recognition to those affected by the medication.

“It’s crucial that awareness of this scheme is widespread in Wales so that no family misses out on the compensation and help they are entitled to.

“By combining improved care, increased awareness, and accessible redress, we can make meaningful progress in addressing the impact of Sodium Valproate in Wales.

“Together, we can ensure that Welsh families are fully supported and not abandoned.”

Becci Smart, Campaign Volunteer for Epilepsy Action & Jan Paterson, Epilepsy Action Wales Manager.

