The Voice of the Forest: Why Penrhos Must Be Saved

Ness Owen

As the decade-long battle over the future of Penrhos Nature Reserve near Holyhead, being developed into a holiday complex, reaches a critical turning point in April 2026, why should this ancient woodland be saved, and can a community-led buyout protect it?

It’s 7.45am on April 7th, and the sun rising as we reach the iconic Thomas Telford tollgate. The forest is awakening as the first rays of light begin to filter through the canopy. We are greeted, as usual, by a rowdy chorus of oystercatchers wading the shore of Beddmannarch Bay – a designated SSSI and AONB. These mudflats edging onto Penrhos, alive with waders, are a crucial refuelling and sheltering site for thousands of migratory birds.

As we move deeper into the woods, leaving the cries of the red-listed curlew behind, the soundscape shifts. Robins are already in full song, blackbird, song thrush and little wrens belt out their explosive tunes. The chorus builds with a dunnock’s patchwork melody soon to be followed by great tits, chaffinch and chiffchaffs. Hundreds of voices join into this mesmerising soundscape. As we reach the headland of Penrhyn yr Orsedd, an egret leaves the heronry. Shelducks fly over the meadow, perhaps scouting for nest sites. Our listing goes on: nuthatch, blackcap, goldcrest, coal tit, the unmistakeable drumming of the lesser spotted woodpecker and the blue flash of a diving kingfisher.

Amidst the branches, one of the reserve’s beloved stars, the endangered red squirrel scurries away after a stand off with a wood pigeon over the feeding station. A buzzard circles. Sweet violets show off their colours. This vibrant ecosystem is the primary reason Penrhos is worth fighting for. A living web of history and biology that cannot be replicated.

A Legacy Worth More Than Profit

The story of Gwarchodfa Natur Penrhos / Penrhos Nature Reserve is a long journey from a prestigious 16th-century family estate, to a war time hospital and finally to a public nature reserve for over 50 years.

After over 400 years of Stanely ownership, the land was sold in1970 for the development of the nearby Anglesey Aluminium smelting plant. The company worked with local naturalist Ken Williams to preserve a portion of the estate for the community. Penrhos was thought be gifted to this community.

For generations of locals, it was, and still is, a living classroom: a nature trail for the schools, summer parties for the Sunday schools, brownie guide camps, scout adventures as well as family outings and teenager life lessons. In the 70s and 80s you were often greeted by peacock cries, parrots, a dash of rabbits and the sight of whatever Ken was rescuing in the animal hospital.

Heritage as a Future Promise

Penrhos is undoubtably part of our history and heritage and the only assessable forest on Ynys Cybi (Holy Island) but saving Penrhos isn’t just about looking backward; True to the Well-being of Future Generations Act (Wales) 2015 it’s about protecting what the next generation inherits.

Ken Williams was undoubtably of this mind with his commitment to the community’s children being involved with everything from the clearing of the paths, to digging out the ponds and helping with the animal casualties in the hospital. Any of the paths you might walk began at the hands of our community’s children and volunteers.

The strong campaign to save this land, led by Hilary Patterson-Jones and team, has grown from a few voices to a digital torrent of over 11,000 supporters. This momentum has culminated in the formation of a Community Interest Company (CIC), with the goal of buying the reserve back for the people.

The spirit of the fight is best captured by the next generation. Two local boys, Harri Williams and Zach Coopoosamy Roberts, have pledged to run throughout the month of April to raise funds for the buyout. Their efforts have even caught the attention of renowned naturalists Iolo Williams and Chris Packham, who have lent their voices to the cause. Their Crowdfunder page states:

“We love going to Penrhos forest for walks, swims, beach days, bird spotting and most of all for the wildlife. So when our mums told us about the plans we knew we had to do something.”

As the lesser celandines— llygad Ebrill—open their yellow eyes across the forest floor this spring, the future feels hopeful. Penrhos is a haven for our wildlife and for community that believes that we can save it.