The voices of Welsh families must not be left unheard

Becci Smart, Sodium Valproate Redress Alliance UK

For thousands of families across the UK, the consequences of sodium valproate are not historical. They are a daily reality. And for families in Wales, the fight for recognition, support and justice continues.

I know what it means to live with the consequences of a healthcare system that failed to provide women with the information they needed to make informed decisions about their reproductive health. Families trusted the professionals responsible for their care. They followed the advice they were given. Yet children were born with preventable disabilities, and families like mine have spent decades navigating the lifelong consequences.

The risks of sodium valproate in pregnancy were known back in the 1970s. This was not an unforeseeable tragedy. It was a failure to act on evidence, communicate risks and put us, as patients, first.

In 2020, Baroness Julia Cumberlege’s *First Do No Harm* review exposed systemic failures in how women and families affected by sodium valproate were treated. The then Welsh Health Minister, Vaughan Gething, apologised to women in Wales for what he described as a system-wide failure of the healthcare service.

Four years later, Prof. Henrietta Hughes published her report, setting out practical recommendations for financial and non-financial compensation, including specialist healthcare and wider support for those harmed by sodium valproate.

Yet we are still waiting for action.

For Welsh families, devolution must not become another barrier to justice. Yes, Westminster is responsible for progressing the proposed UK-wide financial redress arrangements, but the Welsh Government bears responsibility too by ensuring that appropriate healthcare, education and social care support exists here in Wales. And for families like ours, we’ve learned that support does not exist.

Families have spent years educating themselves because the Welsh healthcare system doesn’t have the knowledge or expertise to support our children. There is no appropriate route to a diagnosis and no support if you are lucky enough to receive one.

Neither government can afford to pass responsibility to the other. Our children’s needs do not stop at the border, and neither should our entitlement to support.

We have spent years telling our stories, giving evidence, educating professionals and asking governments to listen.

Our children are living with the consequences of decisions made decades ago. They have needs today, futures to plan for and a right to dignity, support and justice.

The only thing missing is the political will to act.

If you or a family member need support after being affected by sodium valproate, please get in touch with the Sodium Valproate Redress Alliance UK, a coalition of families, affected individuals and organisations that gives all victims a coordinated voice across the four UK nations.

The alliance brings together OACS, FACSAware, Valproate Scotland and the Campaign for Sodium Valproate Redress Northern Ireland.