Time to stand up for nature in the Vale!

Robert Curtis, Chairman, Barry Action for Nature

There is growing concern from those in the Vale of Glamorgan who care about protecting its wildlife and biodiversity that the decision by the Vale Council to site an Aqua Park at Cosmeston Country Park is the start of a slippery slope which will see the commercial development of other important parks and reserves.

Will we see Barry Island pleasure park style fairground rides being given access to other parks and reserves in the Vale of Glamorgan?

When Councillors declared a ‘Nature Emergency’ in the Vale of Glamorgan in 2019 it should have ensured that the protection of its biodiversity would be a priority in all its future policies.

Emergency

If you were a Councillor that had declared a ‘Nature Emergency ‘ would you then:

a) Give the go ahead for a noisy and brightly coloured Aqua Park at one of your most important nature reserves?

Or would you

b) Protect the few important places where nature can benefit from peace and quiet while also allowing people access to learn about nature?

It is even more shocking that the Councillor who moved the motion to declare a ‘Nature Emergency’ is now the Leader of the Vale of Glamorgan Council who is strongly defending their decision to give permission for the Aqua Park to be sited at Cosmeston!

Ironically, the Councils own website continues to promote “Cosmeston Lakes Country Park and Medieval Village” as a park having ” a variety of habitats covering over 100 hectares of land and water, some designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest protecting the rare and diverse plant and animal species.” and finishing with the words “Today Cosmeston Lakes Country Park is a haven for local wildlife.”!!!

Today we commit ourselves to campaign to ensure these above statements remain true. The current permission to site the Aqua Park at Cosmeston are for a 8 week trial period only following which Councillors will decide whether this vital space for nature remains just that or yet another noisy leisure attraction for perhaps the next 15 years.

Make a stand

We need local people to make a stand for nature and to send a resolute to the leadership of the Vale of Glamorgan Council that we want them to protect these remaining place where our wildlife can find refuge.

We are calling on people to get involved by coming to a public meeting related to the defence of nature at Cosmeston scheduled for Wednesday 30th of July at 6pm at the Old School in Sully… everyone is welcome.

We also need Welsh Conservation groups like the RSPB, WWF and BTO to follow the shining example of the Wildlife Trust and send a clear message to all Vale of Glamorgan Councillors to back off and help protect these vital spaces for nature.

Red listed and shy species like the Hawfinch, Bearded tit, Great Crested Grebes, Little Grebes, King Fishers and Bitterns have all been known to make a home at Cosmeston. Add to this list Water voles and a rare aquatic plant called the Starry Stonewort and you realise why so many people are angry at the Vale of Glamorgan Councils cavalier treatment of one of its most important parks for nature.

We are also shocked that the Council Cabinet did not even have the decency to consult the Vale Nature Partnership about this change of policy at one of its flagship nature reserves. There are certainly a lot of angry environmentalists and ecologists who feel betrayed.

Finally, we are not against the Aqua Park, but we are against placing it at Cosmeston and encroaching on vital safe places for nature.

