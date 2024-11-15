Trump wins – is it time to panic in Wales?
Jonathan Edwards
A week after the US elections, the world seems a very different place already.
I must admit I don’t normally get that engrossed in US elections. I never understood why it seemed to me to get more coverage than domestic elections in the UK media – certainly far more attention than our national election here in Wales.
Because the Democrats and Republicans have traditionally pursued a triangulation political strategy I couldn’t tell the difference between each party. My confusion was further exacerbated after spending time in Washington with both Democrats and Republicans.
It seemed to me that the political divide was based on what tribe you associated yourself with as opposed to any meaningful policy differences.
The rise of Trump and his Make America Great Again movement has changed all this.
Living standards
What is clear is that the progressive side of politics has failed to react to the forces that right wing populism is mobilising. Namely that living standards are plummeting and the wealth divide between the rich and the poor is increasing.
The same happened here with Brexit, where those on the left politically, (apart from the Eurosceptic left) found themselves arguing for the status quo which many people felt was failing them.
This was despite spending the previous years campaigning against the treatment of the EU of Member States such as Greece with imposed super austerity following the financial crash of 2008; or trying to undermine the proposed Trade Agreement between the EU and US; and basically, arguing that the EU was a neo liberal elitist project.
Before I am accused of hypocrisy, I continue to argue that the UK Government’s best bet considering where we are, would be to realign with the European economic frameworks.
However, I do so as progressive forces have failed to compose a compelling alternative economic narrative since the Great Financial Crash of 2008.
Reduced living standards for a decade and a half; uncertain employment conditions; intergenerational wealth imbalance; the UK’s grotesque geographical wealth imbalances; the demise of the middle class with society split into very high earners or those receiving minimum wage, to name just a few factors, are leading to an age of rage.
The Guardian had an interesting article this week about how millennials can’t afford a mid-life crisis. That says it all.
Fury
Social media has provided the perfect medium for energising the fury – as a technology it inherently polarises.
Politics has moved from the art of triangulation and compromise to motivating your base. Both left and right are primarily interested in mobilising social media mobs.
The political left has long forgotten about its primary purpose: economic justice.
Instead, it comforts itself on identity issues.
All are noble causes. However, a political activist class has developed on the left that has little understanding of how to redress the economic imbalances in society.
The right responds to the identity politics of the left by mobilising far more powerful culture war strategies which motivate a wider group of people. I have come to the conclusion that the left of today is playing into the hands of the far right.
Parallel universes
The politics of the left has become all about purity on various issues. Spend some time in a pub in the Welsh valleys and then go to a Labour or Plaid Cymru conference and they are parallel universes.
When I was involved in politics, I was delighted that the average person who voted for me never read the party manifesto I was standing on. Not because I didn’t believe in the manifesto: it was just that those who were voting had a very different view on the world.
What has happened in the US could well come here to Wales if progressive forces don’t get their act together.
Trickledown economics from Cardiff Bay has failed – it hasn’t even got as far as Barry, let alone the wilds of the west or the north.
If the Welsh Government believes it lacks the fiscal powers to make a difference, it must demand them from Westminster.
I fear a great reckoning could well come very soon, if not in 2026, then 2030 looks completely frightening about what we might face.
Last week’s Survation poll which put Reform in third, only 10 points behind Labour, should send shivers down the spines of all sitting Senedd Members.
If the US election is anything to go by, the polls underestimated the support of the populist right.
Farage
We haven’t had Farage touring the Welsh valleys yet. He understands the rust belt politics employed by Trump better than anyone. There is a reason he launched the general election campaign in Merthyr.
If I was Andrew RT Davies or a Tory Senedd Member I would be in a state of complete panic. If Reform establish themselves in the polls ahead of the Conservatives, Tory support will collapse.
This further indicates that Reform has the potential to move beyond the 20% rating they enjoy in this poll. Aping Reform for the Tories isn’t working, so what’s Plan B?
Plaid Cymru is in full retreat to its traditional Welsh speaking rural hinterland. It has got absolutely nothing to say or anyone who can perform the task of speaking for the most populous parts of our country. Don’t get me wrong. I rate Delyth Jewell and Heledd Fychan highly, but the weakness of the Welsh media landscape will never allow them to develop into household political brands of their own to face down the challenge before us, Farage will have Facebook and X on tap.
Worryingly for Plaid, the general election results in Wales would indicate that Reform is firmly established as the challenger to Labour outside the ‘Fro Gymraeg’ already.
Furthermore, what was a Plaid Cymru – Labour stitch up with the new Senedd voting system could play right into the hands of Reform. The political incumbency built up by constituency members over the years will be of no value whatsoever come 2026 in a closed list system.
Conversely all Reform leaflets will have only one face on it.
If there is one crumb of comfort for the left of the political spectrum, the combined vote of Labour, Plaid and the Greens continues to be over the 50% mark.
The danger they face is that they more than likely will spend the next 18 months taking chunks out of each other.
Collaboration
I see no hope of collaboration before 2026. Rhun ap Iorwerth has set himself up as an opponent of the Welsh Government in the name of political expediency. It worked for him last July in terms of seat numbers, so low are the expectations these days. It is probably the right strategy for the 2026 election.
However, if he wants the next election to be about change, how can Plaid Cymru credibly make that case?
I suspect the clarion calls of Mr Farage will be far more potent. And at the end of the day Plaid know they will have to work with Labour somehow after the election if matters play out as expected.
What’s clear is that progressive politicians are going to have to come up with much better than the naïve proposal for the truth police to govern politics.
Wake up for all our sakes, before it’s too late.
Jonathan Edwards was the MP for Carmarthen East & Dinefwr 2010-2024
Good article. As Mr Edwards alludes to, the left is completely obsessed with identity politics and crackpot virtue-signalling, as with, Net Zero and the gender identity rubbish. I don’t believe they’ll ever revise their world view; they’re just too far gone. The left in the USA slipped straight into ‘blame the electorate’ mode after the Trump victory. One female MSNBC host has specifically attacked white women for the result – this is, of course, racism but she gets a free pass as she’s black. The left persistently believe that their offering is pristine, even when nobody’s voting for it. This… Read more »
It is a good article. However, as a liberal I won’t any time back down in my belief that far-right populism is not the answer. For example, Brexit has been a complete disaster and I won’t shy away from blaming those who voted for it as being completely deluded.
As for your accusations that the left is “deeply authoritarian” while backing a narcissist who wants to put on trial his political opponents, that says it all. BTW only in the fevered minds of the far-right will Starmer bankrupt Britain.
A couple of things. Even Hitler and Mussolini were historically labeled ‘right wing’: your notion of Trump being ‘far right’ is absurd and demonstrates a pitiful lack of perspective. At no point did I ‘back’ Trump so it’d be great if you could respond to my actual words, rather than ones you make up. Oh, and regarding Starmer, the state of the UK economy, and of the UK in general, speaks for itself.
Not Just Wales the whole bloody planet
Do calm down. There are only three USA presidents who didn’t escalate an existing conflict or start a new one: Trump is one of them.
Yeah, cos putin will ask and trump will deliver. No need for war when you own your enemies president.
Hilarious!
I agree dropping living standards and higher inequality means the far right will, already has risen. Danger for us all. As much as I want independence it will never ever happen if Reform have a large presence in the Senedd. They must be destroyed first by a progressive stand against them. The threat is real, Labour, Plaid, the Lib Dems and the Greens must work together more to eliminate this threat.
The main reason for the collapse of “Politics As Usual” is the failure to halt illegal immigration. It is not racist to believe every nation has the right and duty to control its borders.