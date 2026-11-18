Cathy Jennings

When the Senedd passed the Building Safety (Wales) Act this spring, it went further than the equivalent law in England.

England’s regime is built around height. Wales chose to cover residential buildings with two or more homes regardless of how tall they are, and to bring houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) into the new fire safety rules too. For the thousands of people renting a room in a shared house, that was a genuine step forward.

The problem is that nobody can yet say when it will apply to them.

The Act received Royal Assent on 27 April 2026. A first batch of sections came into force the next day, but the rest depend on commencement orders from Welsh Ministers, and the government has not published dates for them. In a briefing published on 12 November, law firm Eversheds Sutherland said it expected implementation to begin in April 2027, starting with the tallest buildings.

The Welsh Government is now consulting on how to implement the Act, with responses due by 18 December. Read the detail, though, and the registration proposals cover only Category 1 and Category 2 buildings, those that are at least 11 metres or five storeys high. Category 1 registration comes first. Category 2 follows “at a later date”.

That’s a reasonable place to start. The consequences can be most severe in the tallest buildings if something goes wrong. But the numbers show how much is left waiting. Commentary on the Act, published when it passed, put the number of existing buildings at about 180 in Category 1 and 450 in Category 2, compared with roughly 51,000 in Category 3.

That last category includes the low-rise blocks, converted houses and flats where most people in Wales who share a building actually live.

Category 3 buildings will be subject only to fire safety duties, including a requirement to review the fire risk assessment at least once a year. HMOs covered by the Act will be subject to similar duties, with some exclusions, such as houses let on a single joint tenancy. None of those duties has a start date.

In the meantime, the extra protection a shared-house tenant gets depends heavily on their postcode.

Assessment

Fire safety law doesn’t stand still while we wait. The Fire Safety Order already requires an assessment of the shared parts of an HMO, and the Renting Homes (Wales) Act sets a minimum standard for smoke alarms in every rented home. But the closer scrutiny that comes with licensing, where a council inspects properties, sets conditions and can refuse a licence, is a patchwork.

In Swansea, an additional licensing scheme has covered HMOs in four wards (Castle, Uplands, St Thomas and Waterfront) since 14 February 2026, and new licences there now carry conditions on fire alarm servicing and carbon monoxide alarms.

Newport runs its own additional scheme until 2030. Rhondda Cynon Taf licenses HMOs across the whole borough until 2029.

Cardiff’s Plasnewydd scheme ended in December 2025, and the council is consulting on whether to introduce another. That consultation closes on 31 December.

In Bridgend and Carmarthenshire, only mandatory licensing applies, which in Wales generally means HMOs of three or more storeys with five or more occupiers.

So two tenants in near-identical shared houses, one in Uplands and one a few miles away, can live under very different levels of oversight. Neither has any idea when the national regime meant to level that out will reach their front door.

This isn’t an argument against phasing. Building a new regulatory system takes time, and starting with the tallest buildings makes sense. It’s an argument for telling people what the phases are.

Budget

Landlords who want to do the right thing need to know when the new duties will bite, so they can plan work, budget and book assessments ahead of a rush. Councils deciding whether to renew or start additional licensing schemes need to know how those schemes will sit alongside the national rules. And tenants deserve to know whether the protections the Senedd voted for are two years away or ten.

The consultation is the right moment to fix this. The Welsh Government’s response should set out a timetable for Category 3 buildings and HMOs, even a provisional one, alongside the dates for Categories 1 and 2. The Senedd decided that shared houses belong in the new regime.

The people living in them shouldn’t have to guess when it starts.

Cathy Jennings works with landlords on fire safety in Swansea through Fire Risk Assessment Swansea.