Sarah Eyles

Wales is expanding renewable energy, but the consequences for our rivers, peatlands, communities and electricity networks are too often considered separately. Where is the national plan that brings these decisions together — and who is accountable for their combined impact?

Annie Zak’s report in her NOT A NIMBY Substack newsletter describes a Green Transition event in Aberystwyth that brought these concerns into sharp focus.

Three speakers examined the challenges facing the Cambrian Mountains: Professor Mark Macklin on historic mining contamination, Doug Lloyd on biodiversity and peatlands, and Lorna Brazell on the economics of wind energy.

Together, their evidence raises a critical question: how can Wales pursue renewable energy without creating further environmental, economic and social harm?

The pollution beneath our feet

Professor Mark Macklin, an internationally recognised expert on historic mining pollution, has spent over 40 years investigating its environmental consequences. His findings are alarming.

In evidence to the House of Commons Welsh Affairs Committee in 2026, he revealed that 1,677 kilometres of Welsh rivers and 140 square kilometres of floodplain land are affected by historic lead contamination, much of it on agricultural land.

At the Aberystwyth seminar, Professor Macklin reported that Ceredigion alone has 196 former lead mines. Toxic metals from abandoned workings have spread downstream, contaminating riverbeds, floodplains and farmland. Following the devastating floods of 2012, this legacy proved deadly, with cattle dying from lead poisoning.

Major energy developments in former mining areas risk disturbing contaminated ground through excavation, access roads, drainage and turbine foundations. Disturbed sediments can carry toxic metals into rivers, farmland and potentially the food chain.

Professor Macklin’s research raises a fundamental question: should major infrastructure developments be considered in former mining areas without first establishing the risks of disturbing contaminated ground?

These pollutants do not respect planning boundaries. Once mobilised, they can travel downstream, contaminating agricultural land and threatening wildlife, livestock and communities far beyond the development site. The damage could be widespread, long-lasting and extremely difficult to reverse.

The peatlands we cannot afford to lose

Doug Lloyd, Ceredigion Wildlife Officer for the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales, challenged the misconception that our uplands are degraded landscapes of little ecological value. Their peatlands, heathlands and grasslands support complex ecosystems and wildlife that is easily overlooked.

As Annie Zak reported, Doug Lloyd highlighted the limitations of indicative peat mapping. At one location, maps placed the peat in a category indicating one metre or more in depth, while field measurements revealed approximately 8.5 metres. NRW’s own peatland mapping combines estimated depths with measurements from only a relatively small proportion of mapped grid cells. Should major developments be assessed using indicative peat maps without first verifying actual peat depths on site?

Peatlands are among the planet’s most effective natural carbon stores, yet a single metre of peat can take around 1,000 years or more to accumulate. When drained or damaged, they can release carbon stored for millennia.

The Welsh Government is spending public money restoring peatlands to tackle climate change, while potentially allowing wind farms, access roads, foundations and drainage works to damage these same irreplaceable habitats.

What sense does it make to build wind turbines to reduce carbon emissions while destroying peatlands that have spent thousands of years storing carbon?

Renewable energy and nature conservation must go hand in hand, not come at each other’s expense. There is both a climate and a biodiversity emergency, and healthy ecosystems are essential for climate resilience.

Who really benefits from wind energy?

Lorna Brazell, a retired lawyer and trustee of the Cambrian Mountains Society, highlighted an uncomfortable imbalance in wind farm development: investors can secure long-term revenue certainty while rural communities may face consequences lasting generations.

Under the UK Government’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, qualifying generators receive long-term price certainty, reducing investment risk. Yet generating electricity is only part of the cost. New pylons, substations, cables and network upgrades must be paid for, while consumers can also face the costs of constraint payments when the grid cannot accommodate the electricity produced.

Meanwhile, Welsh communities face industrialised landscapes, disruption to farming and tourism, and the risk of losses in property values. The effect on any particular home is not established, but loss of property value is not, in itself, a material planning consideration. Families could therefore suffer financial losses that are not weighed as such in the planning decision.

Developers generally offer voluntary community benefit funds, not compensation for individual losses. But a few grants cannot replace lost property wealth, thriving local businesses or meaningful ownership of the energy being produced.

Investors gain long-term revenue certainty. Communities are left to live with the consequences.

Before approving more developments, Wales must confront the full costs — financial, environmental and social — and establish who pays, who profits and how much of the wealth actually stays in Wales.

Wales deserves better

The Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act requires specified Welsh public bodies to pursue sustainable development through long-term, integrated decision-making. It does not make every well-being principle a decisive planning consideration. Those duties must inform public bodies’ decisions, not simply appear in supporting documents.

Wales is rushing towards an energy future without fully understanding the environmental, economic and social costs. Historic mining contamination, peatland destruction, biodiversity loss and the burden on rural communities cannot be assessed in isolation.

Consultations and environmental policies mean little if their findings fail to influence decisions. The Welsh Government must stop treating interconnected problems as separate planning issues and establish an integrated national approach that considers the full consequences of its energy ambitions.

Major energy developments are reshaping rural Wales, threatening irreplaceable habitats, landscapes and communities, while offering lucrative opportunities to developers. But where is the evidence of a genuine net environmental or economic gain for Wales? Is this really a green transition, or is the green increasingly the money flowing to investors? And where is the democratic accountability for decisions whose consequences will be felt for generations?

Acknowledgement: This article draws on Annie Zak’s reporting of the Green Transition event in Aberystwyth, published in her NOT A NIMBY newsletter. The interpretation, arguments and conclusions are my own.