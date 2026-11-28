Jonathan Osborne, Bridget Osborne, Rajan Madhok and Mair Dowell

This May, the people of Wales declared they were ready for change. Whatever their politics, the message was clear. They wanted a new vision for the health service. Something in the nation stirred, like a dragon waking.

The Welsh Government now stands on the ledge, ready to leap. The question is whether it leaps on the flimsy paper wings of Community by Design or the powerful wings of a dragon.

Faced with budget demands and fixated on waiting-time statistics, it is swaying towards cuts to community hospital beds and services that would devastate communities from Carmarthen to Conwy.

End-of-life care will deteriorate. Elderly and frail patients will make long, expensive journeys to far-off hospitals. Overwhelmed A&E departments will pay the price, with longer waits and more patients crammed into corridors.

None of this has to happen. The Health Minister has the power to stop it.

Community hospitals have always been the bedrock of the NHS in Wales. Many were built by mining communities to care for workers and their families when they were sick or injured.

They matter just as much today. Their beds provide step-down care for patients who need physiotherapy and occupational therapy before going home, freeing acute beds and easing pressure on A&E. Patients nursed close to home keep their families and friends around them. Across large areas of mid Wales with no hospice, community hospitals care for people at the end of life. Their beds are far cheaper than acute hospital beds.

The Health Minister rightly campaigned from the opposition benches to keep community beds at Tywyn, Llangollen and Blaenau Ffestiniog. In Tywyn, it worked. Fierce pushback from local people, with the Minister alongside them, helped secure an option to reopen beds in the current consultation. It was right then, and it is right now, for the whole of Wales.

There is a precedent in Scotland. In her first statement to the Scottish Parliament after becoming health secretary in 2007, Nicola Sturgeon announced she was reversing decisions to close the A&E departments at Ayr and Monklands hospitals. The SNP had promised before the election to protect those services. Once in government, it acted on that promise.

Our Health Minister can show the same resolve. Minister, your instincts in opposition were right. Don’t let anyone talk you out of them in government. Communities across Wales are behind you.

The blind obsession with bed closures has to stop. It is a failed policy that has fuelled the crisis of corridor care and avoidable deaths. Until social care is properly rebuilt and safe, affordable care at home is actually in place, community beds are a lifeline for patients ready to leave acute hospitals, especially older people and those in rural areas.

Who on earth downsizes their house while the kids are still at home, knowing they have nowhere else to go? What hotel closes rooms while guests are sleeping in the lobby?

Bed closures put short-term savings ahead of long-term planning. The recent damning report on Betsi Cadwaladr found that short-term financial concerns had been put ahead of patient care. Repeating that across Wales would be disastrous.

Every health board in Wales is overspent, yet there are savings to be made without touching patient care. Centralise human resources. Cut agency costs further. Walk down any health board’s administration corridor and you’ll find departments far removed from patients, each with directors, deputy directors and a secretariat. NHS Wales still runs an internal market, with departments invoicing each other and business managers employed to do it. The Minister can act on that too.

Cunning plan

Instead, advisers have come up with a cunning plan. Community by Design pictures all care being delivered at the patient’s fireside by kindly local nurses and GPs, with no need for hospital beds. There is talk of first aiders backed by defibrillator-carrying drones, targets to discharge patients within 72 hours and an end to corridor care. A cynic might point out that many patients already spend 72 hours in A&E alone and that early discharge often means readmission.

A few inconvenient statistics deserve attention. Since 2012, Wales has lost 106 GP practices, and each full-time GP now has 30% more patients. Up to £23.3 million has been promised from 2027–28, to be shared among all health boards. It won’t go far towards funding the nurses, physiotherapists and occupational therapists needed to reach patients across rural Wales.

Care closer to home is worth fighting for. Without the workforce and funding, Community by Design becomes a smokescreen, and rural Wales is left without basic inpatient services.

Consultation

Health boards are consulting on local plans. It’s telling that keeping community beds is rarely an option unless communities fight for it. Otherwise, it’s like saying, “Here is a plan to demolish your house. Which font would you like the order printed in?”

Health board chairs are accountable to the Minister. He should ask every board to include retaining community beds as an option and to publish the evidence behind its plans. If a board proposes closing beds, it should tell the public who will provide the replacement care, how it will be funded and when it will be ready.

Powys shows what is at stake. Today it has around 1.1 community hospital beds per 1,000 people. Under these changes, that could fall to around one bed for every 2,250 residents. For patients and families who already face long journeys for care, that is a prospect they deserve a say in.

Modernised

It’s time for a rethink. Community hospitals should be modernised as centres of active rehabilitation that help relieve pressure on acute wards and A&E. Communities know how difficult it will be to get those beds back once they are gone.

Many of us placed our hopes in Plaid Cymru in May. The party now has to earn and keep that trust in government. That means being honest about what can be delivered and giving the public a chance to hold ministers and health boards to account before decisions are made.

Minister, don’t dash those hopes. Throw away the paper wings. They cannot survive a storm, whether it’s a hard flu season, a major emergency or the medical needs of a future none of us can foresee. Back community hospitals and fund the care people need at home. Let our health service rise with the fire and determination of Y Ddraig Goch.