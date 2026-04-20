Wales must choose to win

Simon Hobson, co-founder of New Wales

‘Everything is politics,’ wrote Thomas Mann. He was right.

In Wales, we have spent too long pretending otherwise. From bin collections to healthcare, from taxation to the currency in your pocket, from the side of the road we drive on to the flag we choose to fly, every facet of daily life is shaped by political decisions.

But politics is not just legislation, it is legitimacy. It rests on a shared belief that the system reflects the will and interests of the people. When that belief frays, when laws feel imposed rather than owned, the social contract begins to crack. And when that contract fails, so too does the nation that depends on it.

Mann also warned that ‘a harmful truth is better than a useful lie.’ Wales has lived for decades with a useful lie: that we cannot meaningfully change our condition without permission.

Be that from London, before Brexit from Brussels, or from the balance sheets of multinational corporations. It is a lie that has seeped into our political culture, shaping a mindset of dependency rather than agency. A quiet resignation. A politics not of ambition, but of administration.

Managed decline

A managed decline accepted, too often unchallenged, by those tasked with leading it. A steady erosion of institutional confidence, and national self-belief, dressed up as pragmatism. It is the politics of coping rather than building.

For a generation, Welsh politics has offered variations on the same theme: strategies, consultations, reviews. Activity mistaken for achievement. Meanwhile, the fundamentals remain unchanged; low productivity, weak investment, and institutions that lack the scale or confidence to shape outcomes. Now, as we approach the 2026 Senedd election, the pattern repeats. Manifestos are being published by political parties, promises made. Many will be well-intentioned. Few will be transformative.

Transformation requires something Welsh politics has largely avoided: a clear answer to a simple question — what kind of country does Wales want to be?

What does Wales want to be?

That is where the New Wales manifesto cuts through. It does not begin with retail pledges or tactical positioning. It begins with that fundamental question. And in doing so, it exposes the poverty of ambition that has defined too much of our political debate.

New Wales is not trying to outbid political parties. It is trying to outthink them.

It offers something that has been conspicuously absent in Wales: a coherent, long-term vision grounded in economic strength, institutional seriousness, and national confidence. Not slogans. Not gestures. Strategy.

Everything else is noise

Let us be blunt about where we stand. Wales is not a poor country in assets: we are rich in resources, talent, and identity. We are poor in outcomes. That is a failure of choices, of structures, and of political will.

We have inverted the basic logic of nation-building. We argue endlessly about distribution before we have created the conditions for growth. We fixate on how to spend money we do not control, rather than how to generate wealth we can. We treat the constraints of devolution as immovable, instead of contestable.

The result? A country that manages scarcity rather than creates abundance.

New Wales flips that script. It insists that Wales must start thinking, and acting, like a country. That means focusing relentlessly on economic capability: building competitive sectors, attracting capital, and designing institutions that are fit for purpose in the 21st century.

It is foundational

Take infrastructure. Wales has been structurally sidelined in UK investment decisions for decades. The failures of rail funding and the distortions of the Barnett formula are not technicalities they are constraints on our future. But grievance is not a strategy. Complaining about unfairness is easy; building leverage is harder. A serious Welsh approach would do both: challenge the system while maximising the tools already at our disposal.

Or consider governance. The Wales Act 2017 expanded the powers of the Senedd Cymru, but it also entrenched a culture of caution. Too many within our political class behave as if devolution is the destination. It is not. It is a platform, and one we have barely begun to use.

New Wales rejects smallness of thinking

New Wales argues for a politics that is strategic rather than performative. One that understands that nation-building is not achieved through short-term gestures, but through sustained focus on the drivers of prosperity.

That means confronting uncomfortable truths.

About productivity: why it lags, and what it will take to fix it.

About education: why outcomes fall short, and how to raise them.

About the public and private sectors: how they must work together, not in opposition.

About ambition: how far we are willing to go to change our trajectory.

These are not easy conversations. But they are necessary ones. And they have been avoided for too long.

New Wales is an attempt to break that cycle.

Because the choice facing Wales is not between parties. It is between futures.

One path continues as we are: cautious, incremental, managing decline while avoiding the underlying questions. A politics of drift.

The other demands more. It requires confidence, clarity, and the willingness to act at the scale the challenge demands. It is the harder path but it is the only one that leads anywhere worth going.

The New Wales manifesto points in that direction.

The question is no longer whether the ideas exist.

It is whether we have the courage to act on them.