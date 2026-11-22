Duncan Fisher, Our Food Trust

Top tips

For households: You can follow the UK Government’s advice or go up a level and try the Swiss Government’s online calculator.

For the Welsh Government: stockpiling is a devolved issue. We need our own food resilience plan that goes way beyond stockpiling.

The UK Government has declared that all households that can should stockpile food and water. The Be Ready Campaign provides a list for three days: bottled water, non-perishable food, wet wipes, a battery-operated torch, things to keep warm, an FM radio (battery or wind-up), charged-up power banks, cash, printed copies of important documents and phone numbers, first aid, and essential things for babies and for pets.

The media has focused on individual stockpiling, as if this were the start of some kind of US-style prepper campaign, an industry estimated to be worth $11bn over there. But, to be fair to the UK Government, there is more to it than what the media jumped on. The advice to stockpile was directed at “those that can”. The UK Government consulted with charities who work with people on low incomes. The campaign materials make clear that this is only the start of a three-year programme, like those that have already been running for years in other European countries.

Most importantly, the campaign introduces a community approach, so that we tap into our greatest asset for getting through a crisis – our capacity to look after each other at the local level. It encourages people to volunteer and help others, and it provides advice to community organisations. “Communities often understand the challenges faced by people in their area. By working together, communities can support themselves to prepare for and respond to emergencies.” It advises that community organisations get together, consult inclusively across the community and come up with a plan.

But resilience is a devolved issue

While it is very good that the UK Government has upped the ante and dramatically raised awareness of the imminent dangers we all face, the fact is that resilience is a devolved matter, a responsibility of the Welsh Government. The four regional Resilience Forums in Wales answer directly to the First Minister. (Question to reader: did you know these forums existed?) Wales has a whole Resilience Framework, indeed. This 78-page document, however, does not mention the word “food” once and hails from a different era, introduced by First Minister Eluned Morgan.

The Welsh Government has to develop its own approach and fast, because resilience is all about understanding local conditions and being able to mobilise local assets. The UK Government has no idea what these are in Wales.

There are big challenges, as Professor Tim Lang sets out in his major report on food security, Just in Case. As in the rest of the UK, the people of Wales are not ready for the idea that our food supply might be compromised. The UK Government’s announcement came as quite a surprise to most of us. Meanwhile, there are in Wales deep levels of inequality, leaving very large numbers of people without the ability to stockpile. Our just-in-time food system has absolutely no resilience. Shelves go empty almost instantaneously the moment people sense a threat, even if the shortage is not real.

What would a credible stockpiling strategy look like in Wales?

There are many examples of good practice that Wales can follow. In Germany the advice on household stockpiling is 10 days, in Switzerland it’s up to 14 days, in Latvia (which is readying itself for a possible Russian invasion) it’s three days, in the Netherlands it’s two days. Sweden advises seven days and provides detailed guidance – all translated into English for our benefit. The German Government provides two detailed lists of food and drink items, with quantities, one for meat-eating households and one for vegetarian households. (These lists can be seen in the Just in Case report on pages 169 and 170.)

Predictably, the Swiss take it all up a level. The Government provides an online calculator where you can enter the number of people, dietary preferences, food allergies and the number of days you want to prepare for, up to 14. It then provides a downloadable detailed table and picture of what to stockpile, including medicines and other necessities. And – icing on the cake (which should not be stockpiled) – you can do it all in English.

Individual household stocks are not enough

But Wales has to go beyond individual household stocks. Far too many households in the country are unable to stockpile. There are plenty of examples to follow in other European countries. Germany holds a civil emergency reserve of rice and pulses, condensed milk, wheat, rye and oats. The aim is to ensure that at least a daily meal for citizens is secured, mainly in high-density areas. Switzerland has stocks for three to four months.

Wales needs to commission an independent review of food stocks. We need to work out what to stockpile. Obviously, health, nutrition and storability are key factors. But what about foods that might support morale in a crisis? What about diversity of diets in our communities? We also need to work out where to stock food. This could engage with the supermarket system, to develop more storage capacity within the incredibly stripped-down “just-in-time” system that has focussed exclusively on efficiency. We need to understand and build on the capacities and facilities within communities to respond to a food crisis, particularly in densely populated areas.

Wales needs a whole new kitchen, not just stockpiling

Stockpiling, whether household-based or community-based, should just be a last resort in a well-developed food resilience strategy. We need to think about growing more food closer to home and developing cost-effective ways to provide access to good food, like community kitchens. We covered this topic in an earlier article here on Nation.Cymru: Food security in Wales: we must act now, which links to the website, FoodSecurityAction.org. This lists 10 actions for the Welsh Government, seven actions for local authorities, eight actions for communities and five actions for households. Real food security needs all of us.