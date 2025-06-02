Wales robbed again: time to stand up or shut up

Owen Williams

Wales is not a priority in this so-called “United” Kingdom. It never has been, and it never will be.

The latest insult – another in a long, grinding list of betrayals – is the Oxford-Cambridge rail link being classed as an “England and Wales” project.

A £5 billion scheme, pouring investment into the economic engines of England, yet once again, it’s counted as if it benefits Wales. This is HS2 all over again. Remember that fiasco? Billions spent on a railway Wales wouldn’t see, wouldn’t use, and wouldn’t benefit from – yet it was classified as an “England and Wales” project, depriving Wales of its fair share of funding.

Consequentials

Here’s why that matters: Under the UK’s funding rules – known as Barnett consequentials – when the UK Government spends on projects in England, Wales gets a proportionate slice of the funding. But if a project is classified as “England and Wales,” Wales is locked out.

We get no extra funding, even if the project is entirely based in England. It’s a sleight of hand that robs Wales of billions. Now it’s happening again. And here’s the kicker: we’ve got Labour governments at both ends of the M4 – Cardiff Bay and Westminster. And yet, this still happens.

What does that tell us? It tells us that no matter which colour rosette they wear, no matter how many times they talk about “fairness” or “devolution” or “respect for Wales,” the machinery of the British state will never prioritise the interests of our people.

Footnote

We are a constitutional afterthought, a footnote on a spreadsheet in Whitehall. And here’s the question we must all confront: how much more of this do we take? How many more times do we let projects like HS2 and the Oxford-Cambridge line siphon resources from Wales while we struggle for basic infrastructure funding?

How many more times do we let decisions about our nation’s future be made in rooms where Wales doesn’t even have a seat, let alone a voice?

It’s not about trains. It’s not even just about money. It’s about the fundamental principle of self-determination.

If we are to be a nation, we must have the power to make decisions for our nation.

The time has long passed for asking politely. It’s time for Wales to take control of its own destiny – not as a junior partner in a failing union, but as an independent country, able to decide what is best for its people, its economy, and its future.

Because if we don’t, we’ll be having this conversation again. And again. And again.

How much more of this do we take?

