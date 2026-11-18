Carwyn Jones (Lord Jones of Penybont)

When Alan Milburn published the first part of his review in May, one number stayed with me.

It was not the nearly one million young people out of education, employment or training, stark as that is. It was that more than eight in ten of those surveyed said they want a job or training. Six in ten have never had a job. Mr Milburn is right: this is not a workshy generation.

In his final report, out yesterday, Milburn sets out a “new deal for a new generation”.

He is proposing major changes to tax, welfare and education – with a promise that every young person will be guaranteed the opportunity to earn or learn. The Prime Minister has been clear that we must invest in young people’s success or pay for failure through the benefits system.

The report suggests a national guarantee of a job, training place or apprenticeship, with the details left to local leaders who know their own areas.

Having argued for devolution for most of my working life, I’m pleased to see this. Now we need this guarantee to be paired with innovative thinking about the work we want people to be able to do, and resources to make it happen.

In 2024, some 47,000 young people in Wales were out of education, employment or training, more than two-thirds of them not looking for work at all.

As First Minister, I led Wales through the aftermath of the financial crisis, when the figure was as high as 71,000 in 2011.

With policies like Jobs Growth Wales and the expansion of apprenticeships, we succeeded in reducing the number of young people in this position by almost 30%*. But over the last (nearly) eight years, since I left office, those numbers have hardly moved despite many efforts.

Mr Milburn calls this a “whole system failure”. As we digest his report and work out what to do about it, it is worth remembering Wales has some unique strengths to draw on.

The Young Person’s Guarantee gives everyone aged 16 to 24 in Wales support to gain a place in education or training, or help to get into work or self-employment. And the Well-being of Future Generations Act, the first law of its kind in the UK, gives us a framework for bringing policy objectives together so that young people’s prospects, communities, and the economy can be part of the same conversation. We are also not short of creative ideas, or the drive to deliver them.

One such idea is The Nature Service / Y Gwasanaeth Natur, launching next spring, and backed by over 100 nature and community organisations.

It brings volunteering, training, education and jobs in nature recovery together under one national banner, and it responds to a stark fact: despite its famous natural beauty, Wales is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world.

That focus is critical because this is not only about responding to an ecological crisis, as critical as this is. Nature-based solutions, like restoring wetlands, woodlands and river catchments protect homes from flooding and underpin our food security.

A thriving natural world is fundamental to sustaining public health, economic activity and our capacity to withstand a changing climate.

It also connects with what organisations across Wales already do and shows people where to start.

When 70 young people, mostly from the South Wales Valleys were asked about this last year, the biggest barrier was even knowing that this kind of work existed.

The research also found that participants valued making a visible difference and described how involvement helped them manage anxiety about environmental change.

There are obvious health benefits too from getting young people, who Milburn notes in his report are too often living isolated lives at home, out into nature.

A route into nature recovery has to mean decent pay and real prospects.

At the moment there are skills gaps, insufficient vocational routes, short-term funding, low pay and insecure jobs. CIEEM and Lantra research highlights that too many careers in ecology still begin with unpaid work, possible only for those with the support to take it on.

Organisations and stakeholders across Wales have spent years laying the foundations for The Nature Service. Fulfilling its potential as a shared national resource will take not only the continued backing of these organisations, but the active support of the Welsh Government.

Alan Milburn’s report matters because it shows how much is at stake; a generation that wants to work but cannot find a way in. Wales has often shown what a small nation can do.

We wrote our duty to future generations into law, and now we can show what that duty means in practice. Responding to Milburn takes fresh thinking and bold leadership.

Ministers can show both by publicly backing The Nature Service. By doing so, that they will be instrumental in giving more young people a way into the work that Wales needs to get done, improving lives and prospects while restoring the natural systems that build the economy, sustain our communities and help protect food and water security.