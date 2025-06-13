We have a target to support over 1,000 people with more secure employment. This is how we’re doing it.

James Pritchard, Deputy Leader Caerphilly County Borough Council

The role to which a Council can take to support people into employment, should not be underestimated.

Whilst a Council can does not provide all the answers to life’s problems, here in Caerphilly Borough, we are taking great strides to support people into employment.

Our employment team are working with employers daily, and the ambition is to support over 1,000 underemployed people over the coming year. So, how are we doing this?

Firstly, it comes to priorities. As a Council, we have made a commitment to invest a sizeable chunk of our allocation of the Shared Prosperity Fund into business and employment support.

Grant support

By working closely with business across the borough, we have been able to double the amount of match funded business development grant support over the last twelve months to nearly £2m.

Our action has meant we have been able to help create 170 jobs and safeguard a further 700 over that period.

The stereotype of a valleys authority is one where there is a lack of employment opportunities, but the latest figures demonstrate employment levels in Caerphilly County Borough are higher than the Welsh average. But this is only one metric and with any measure, numbers can change over time.

The important thing for us in Caerphilly is that we will always strive to drive up ambition, and we do not accept there should be a bar on achievement for our residents.

We are increasing employment opportunities and support for work – related qualifications and training, addressing skills gaps, developing interview skills and preparation for employment.

We have built up a near – 60 strong employability team, whose role is to work across all over the county borough, engaging with those currently in the labour market and outside of the labour market.

The team are not hidden away, but present at our key Council buildings, at our popular events and at community events, so right where the public are.

Welfare support

The team can assist in so many ways, and it is that personal approach that is often too difficult to describe in an opinion piece narrative. But last week I was invited by Newport West & Islwyn MP Ruth Jones to take part in a discussion for a roundtable discussion on welfare support with UK Government Minister Alison McGovern MP.

At the table were the council’s Employment Support Team, advisers from the local Citizens Advice Bureau and residents who might be affected by the proposals. My contribution focussed on promoting the opportunities that Caerphilly Employment Support are providing on a daily basis and taking back the wider discussion from those residents who participated.

As Cabinet Member for Regeneration, I have seen the benefit that support into employment can provide for residents across the county borough.

As somebody who has always believed in the concept of Full Employment, for all those able to work, it should always be the ambition for any administration to work as hard as possible to support people into meaningful employment with positive action.

