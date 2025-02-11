We must be more open to private and third sector ideas

James Pritchard

The private, the third sector and the Local Authority could and should operate in a healthy environment where new ideas and a different way of working is encouraged.

I see there being no conflict in working with the private and third sector and being Deputy Leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council. In fact – These are inextricably linked.

At a time when budgets are continually under pressure, and every pound of spend is scrutinised for best value, we must consider core council services first such as education, social care, waste and highways, while looking to community groups, third sector and the private sector to deliver on some of the other services where they can play a more dynamic role.

Enthusiasm

Why would we, as a Council, limit the enthusiasm and ingenuity of our partners and the huge benefits that they can bring. I’m not afraid to say, sometimes the Council does not know best, and it doesn’t possess all the answers to every challenge within its county lines. It is therefore important for us to reach out beyond the Council and have a closer relationship with the third sector and business and work with them to deliver for residents of the county borough.

There is often scant consideration from some elected members as to what role the private sector could play in developing venues on a more commercial, but socially responsible manner.

As Cabinet Member for Regeneration, I helped to make the case with the leader of Council, that the former Coffi Vista offer in Caerphilly had to transfer into private ownership.

The new management of Rossita’s, who have taken over the building, will be bringing a whopping 25 new jobs and extended opening hours when they open on St Davids Day. This is an example where embracing the private sector has clearly been in the public interest.

New operating model

The Blackwood Miners Institute is now set towards transitioning into a new operating model, and one that isn’t solely reliant on public subsidy. Following detailed engagement with the Councils Arts Development Team, an outside funding allocation of £210k has been awarded to the venue, therefore dramatically reducing the Council subsidy for the venue in 25/26 as opposed to 24/25.

Does everything have to be run by the Council in exclusivity, regardless. Again – We believe this approach blocks out ideas that would otherwise come to the fore.

Llancaiach Fawr Manor is another venue where we can transition from solely Local Authority control to another model.

The venue offers so much potential for new operators.

What is certain, is the Council is looking for an operation that becomes a strong local economic driver that compliments the existing Leisure/hospitality offer in the county borough. We will not simply be looking to award to the highest bidder, but we will consider the breadth of all bids. The private sector can play a strong role in developing the historic venue, with limited or no public subsidy.

Library services

When it comes to our library services, we are out to consultation on transitioning to a new Hub model, where our principal town centre facilities will become the open door to the Council. Our Rhymney Hub has seen a doubling of visitors since we transitioned, with many thousands of additional individual points of contact between the Council and the resident. Generating further footfall in our main population areas will help the high street, and therefore business.

We are now asking residents and community groups whether they would like to take over the running of ten of our less used libraries to allow for a greater community say in those facilities.

If we simply ignored the role that business and the third sector can take in working to develop some former Council – run facilities in a better way, we would be ignoring ideas and burying our heads in the sand. There is often a tendency for some politicians to take the prevailing wind of social media comments as the barometer of public opinion and run their campaigns according to what they believe Facebook will agree with.

This ultra – conservative, no change way of thinking just stifles creativity, and it isn’t in the long – term interests of residents. We must be more open to private and third sector ideas.

Cllr James Pritchardis Deputy Leader And Cabinet Member For Prosperity, Regeneration And Climate Change for Caerphilly County Borough Council.

