Welsh headteachers speak out against libraries

James Downs, Mental health campaigner

A Stand Against Literacy

In a bold stand against the creeping menace of literacy, a headteachers’ union has bravely denounced Plaid Cymru’s pledge to put a library in every primary school.

The plan, which would cost the taxpayer a ruinous £1 million over four years (less than a month’s worth of subsidy for Cardiff Airport), has been dismissed as “short-sighted” and a “red herring.” The National Association of Head Teachers Cymru insists that every school already provides “access to books”, and that the money should be directed to more pressing educational concerns than reading.

Libraries Low on the List

The implication is clear: libraries are nice to have, but in the current climate, reading is basically showing off.

Laura Doel of NAHT Cymru said: “There are so many incredibly urgent demands on education funding and school budgets – including rapidly spiralling costs, buildings in disrepair, and sharply increasing additional learning needs – libraries are sadly quite far down the priority list for most schools.”

She added: “Ultimately, the best way to boost literacy is to ensure all pupils have dedicated high-quality teachers and school staff in front of them and the learning support they need.”

Either/Or Education

Of course, everyone agrees Wales needs high-quality teachers, better support for learning needs, and safer buildings. But it’s not clear why investing in books and library spaces should be in direct competition with teachers, staff, or buildings.

It’s a bit like promising every child a free school uniform, but refusing to include the shoes – technically helpful, but lacking foundations.

Back to Basics?

Plaid Cymru, bolstered by strong opinion polling, have remained unwavering in their bold claim that ‘library spaces’ are essential to fostering a culture of reading.

But a fierce debate continues: some say it is about time Wales returned to “back to basics.” Others point out that this slogan was last used by John Major in the 1990s, immediately before a wave of Tory sex scandals – though supporters insist the only thing being fondled here will be a copy of The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Meanwhile, the Lib Dems have confirmed they will deliver books to every household in Wales if they win power – plans which have already sparked a fierce backlash from maths teachers, who insist that Lib Dem bar charts belong in creative writing, not statistics.

Watch This Space

With an election just months away, one thing is certain: in Welsh politics, the battle lines are clear. On one side, those who believe children deserve libraries. On the other, those who believe children can only ever have one thing at a time – a teacher or a book, a safe classroom or a library, food or drink.

Perhaps it’s best to wait for Plaid’s full policy programme before we know for sure whether pupils will be permitted to enjoy both words and walls.

James Downs is a mental health campaigner, researcher and expert by experience in eating disorders. He lives in Cardiff and can be contacted at @jamesldowns on X and Instagram, or via his website: jamesdowns.co.uk