What happens to the children of parents misusing alcohol or drugs?

NSPCC Cymru

Children and young people depend on the adults around them to ensure they grow up in a safe and loving environment.

But what if a parent or carer’s dependency impacts the care they provide for their child?

Last year, the NSPCC Helpline received were more than 9,000 contacts from people worried about a parent or carer who was misusing alcohol or drugs – an average of 25 contacts per day, between April 2024 and March 2025.

Some told the Helpline they had heard arguments and furniture being thrown, some reported seeing parents inebriated and collapsed, and children who appeared dirty or neglected.

Last week [February 8-14), marked Children of Alcoholics Week. Organised by the National Association for Children of Alcoholics, the annual campaign aims to reassure children affected by a parent or carer’s substance use that help is available and they do not need to suffer in silence.

The NSPCC once again supported the campaign, and it is not just the Helpline which hears from people concerned about a parent’s substance use – last year, Childline delivered more than 300 counselling sessions to children concerned about a parent’s substance use.

One 15-year-old girl told counsellors: “I am struggling at home with my mum’s addiction. I hate it when she doesn’t take care of her health, so we end up arguing almost every day because it’s then up to me to take care of my two younger brothers.

“I feel I don’t have time for anything, and I’ve been sleeping very poorly. I am so glad Childline is here to listen to my problems. My mum used to care but she’s changed. I just need to know how to cope with so many responsibilities.”

Another young person told her NSPCC practitioner: “My mum used to drink every day as far back as I can remember. Her drinking meant that I had to be the mum to my siblings and I didn’t really have a life. I was responsible for making sure my siblings all got fed, were dressed and bathed and in school. I cooked and cleaned around the house too.

“I didn’t feel like I was a child, I felt like I was growing up too quickly. I didn’t speak to anyone about what was going on at home because I didn’t realise it was wrong. That was just my life, and I thought it was normal.”

Most parents and carers who drink alcohol do so in moderation, which doesn’t present an increased risk of harm to their children. However, when they consume in large quantities over a long period of time it can lead to abuse and neglect with serious consequences for their future.

Parental substance misuse can have a devastating impact on children at different stages in their development. During pregnancy, drinking can put babies at risk of birth defects, premature birth, being born underweight and withdrawal symptoms.

In later years, children are at risk of behavioural or emotional problems; poor attendance at school or low grades; physical and emotional abuse or neglect; or being exposed to criminal activity.

Parents and carers who regularly abuse alcohol may be unable to recognise their children’s needs and care for them adequately, increasing the risk of harm. While this does not necessarily mean a child will experience abuse and neglect, it can have a serious impact on a child’s emotional wellbeing.

We want children to know they are not alone and support is available. Our Childline service is here to listen to any child, and our NSPCC Helpline is there to provide advice and support to adults who are concerned about this issue.

*Nacoa UK’s Helpline is also available for children, adults and professionals concerned about a parent’s drinking on 0800 358 3456 or at [email protected].