Bowen Cole

When I received the news that I had been shortlisted for the 2026 St David Award’s Young Person category, I saw it as a small shift in our ever-changing Wales — but also as a bigger question about who actually gets seen in public life.

My thoughts went to the classrooms and community spaces across Wales where young people are quietly organising and working, often without recognition. Moments like this rarely belong to one person alone. Often, they signal the beginning of something broader.

As a Welsh-Rwandan university student, I am aware that this visibility carries weight in Wales. For many young people from minority backgrounds, it is not simply about whether opportunity exists, but whether they can see themselves in spaces of leadership — and whether room has truly been made for them.

Representation does not solve inequality on its own. But the absence of it is deeply felt.

Wales has long prided itself on being an “outward-looking” nation, reflected in its ‘Nation of Sanctuary’ plan. Our history of language, migration and cultural exchange shows a country shaped by many influences.

However, progress on inclusion and diversity has often felt slow. In youth groups and local communities, I have seen growing impatience. Progress is present, yes — but it is far from complete.

This nomination encourages me because it suggests an optimistic shift in my generation and the generation coming after us. Across Welsh universities and communities, young people are passionately and increasingly politically engaged and internationally aware.

They recognise Wales’ place on the global stage. They care deeply about justice, equality, climate and economic fairness. I see in my peers a pride in wanting national change — and it is remarkable.

But recognition must keep pace with participation.

Many young people in Wales still feel that leadership opportunities are not promoted clearly enough and remain distant. If we want an actively engaged Wales, we cannot rely on rare moments of visibility. We must invest in clear and accessible routes into public service, youth engagement, and consistent recognition of emerging talent.

This matters deeply for Wales’s future strength. Small nations succeed when they make full use of their human capital. I have seen it. And not to compare, but this is conveyed by my other country, Rwanda, which has taken full advantage of this. See the progress it has made?

Potential

At a time when Wales can choose to advance equality in a purposeful and effective way, overlooking potential is a luxury the nation cannot afford.

For my part, I see this nomination less as a milestone achieved and more as a responsibility accepted. It should form part of a broader opening of doors, especially for young people who might not feel that Welsh public life is accessible to them.

Wales’ real test in the coming years will not be determined by “firsts”. It will be measured by whether these moments become unremarkable — because equality and opportunity have become the norm.

This is the future of Wales that young people wish to love and serve. The question is whether we are ready to build it with them.

And I have so much hope.