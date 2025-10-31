What the Dutch just told us about Wales’ future
Simon Hobson, Co-founder of New Wales
In the Netherlands, a young leader, Rob Jetten, has emerged as the fresh face of progressivism. His rise offers a simple but profound message: that politics built on optimism and self-belief can defeat the old cynicism of a tired establishment.
For Wales, still tethered to a United Kingdom that has lost its sense of purpose, that message should strike a chord. Because what Jetten is doing for the Dutch, we must now do for ourselves — find a positive voice.
Wales is capable of its own renewal
When Jetten became leader of Democrats 66, he called it ‘the time for a new generation’. His politics are not of grievance or nostalgia, but of practical hope. His is a liberal belief that democracy must evolve. That climate action and social progress can be delivered by people who believe in the power of their own country to change.
He rejects both the emptiness of populism and the complacency of technocracy. It’s a simple idea, but a radical one in today’s Europe. And it’s exactly what Wales needs to hear.
For too long, Welsh politics has been trapped between dependency and fatalism. Between the limits of devolution and the myth of ‘Britishness’. Even supporters of self-government often argue from frustration: that independence is needed because Westminster has failed us.
True enough, it has. But the stronger case for self-government lies not in frustration, but in faith. Faith that Wales can do things better, fairer and truer to our values.
The United Kingdom today is an imperial project gone stale. Its leaders cling to myths of British exceptionalism while presiding over decline. Its politics is a theatre of nostalgia, performed by the same privileged cast. And Wales, too often, is still made to play the supporting role in someone else’s fading story.
Rob Jetten’s example shows there’s another way. The Netherlands, like Wales, is a small nation in a big world. Yet the Dutch have never confused modesty with mediocrity. They speak confidently of their culture, their language, their global role. When Jetten talks about modernising his country, he does so with the quiet assurance that the Dutch can stand on their own two feet. Imagine if our own leaders spoke with that same self-belief about Wales.
A Republic Cymru will be born not when we ask permission to exist, but when we stop asking altogether. It will emerge when we speak of our national life in the language of ability, not apology.
Wales doesn’t need permission to exist
That shift, from grievance to agency, is where Jetten’s message meets our need today. Wales must rediscover its radical confidence. The same confidence which animated our great reformers, cooperators and educators who built institutions from the ground up. They didn’t wait for London’s approval. They acted because they believed Wales was capable. They knew Cymru could build its own democratic culture.
Independence is not just a constitutional demand; it is an act of civic self-belief. It means showing that our communities can run their own affairs, from energy to education, from housing to health. It means using devolved powers as tools of nation-building, not bureaucratic hand-me-downs.
Every successful Welsh initiative, community renewables, local cooperatives, social enterprises, chips away at the myth that we must always be managed from Westminster.
A modern republican vision
Rob Jetten represents a new kind of liberalism: progressive, pragmatic, deeply democratic. That tradition belongs in Wales, too.
Our radical-liberal lineage saw liberty and equality not as slogans, but as duties to one another. That spirit should define the republican movement today.
A Republic Cymru is not a rejection of England, or of anyone else. It is the continuation of Wales’ journey, towards a democratic, green, plural, internationalist nation. A republic where power begins with people, not privilege; where the state belongs to its citizens, not to a monarch or a class.
Jetten reminds us that optimism can be radical. It can also be revolutionary.
A new generation awakes
The great trap of Welsh politics is to measure success by London’s limits. But our future depends not on Westminster’s permission, but on our own belief.
The Dutch show that nations renew themselves when they trust their people. So, let’s stop saying if Wales becomes independent and start saying when.
Let’s stop waiting for crises in Westminster or the Royal Family to validate our cause. Let’s make our own case: proudly, positively, unapologetically.
We don’t need to mirror the populism of others or the cynicism of the British state. What we need is courage to speak of Wales as a country ready to govern itself.
Like Jetten, we must say: ‘the time for a new generation has come’.
Our moment of renewal is waiting. It only asks that we finally believe.
A fresh positive face on the scene, promoting hope and inclusion often works with changing stale circumstances. But that change can still be achieved by seasoned politicians finally looking at things in a different way and being prepared to challenge the status quo too – even within their own party. It’s what Cymru needs if we are to achieve and make independence a success.
What an excellent, positive contribution. I particularly liked: For too long, Welsh politics has been trapped between dependency and fatalism. Between the limits of devolution and the myth of ‘Britishness’. & The great trap of Welsh politics is to measure success by London’s limits. There are threats and opportunities coming our way next May. The electoral system imposed by Labour for the 2026 Senedd election is flawed, and we can expect to see plenty of MSs who defer to people in London for everything, but we can also get excellent candidates from progressive parties up to the 12% necessary to… Read more »
Another inspirational piece. We have been trapped in no hope, no alternative mode seemingly forever. How much worse would it have to get before our people FINALLY, FINALLY wake up.? Simon is right. Just get on with the job. Our future self governance does not lie in waiting for permission even to ask for permission to ask a question if we may have our country, it lies in getting on with it. This must start with our new 96 member parliament requiring its’ members to swear a solemn oath to the people of Cymru (not a foreign monarch) and that… Read more »
Avoid using the word Republic which has overtones of banana. Either Commonwealth or nothing. Wales is, has been and shall be.
Wales should hold a constitutional convention, when we can make choices. After a bit of homework eg: Holland is a Republic with a Monarch. Ditto Australia. Most people in Wales would back Dominion Status and staying in the Commonwealth, on a possible route to Indy. Even Ireland, more or less, did. But takes confidence, and of course organisation to do this.
The Netherlands has a population of about 18 million, in Wales its just over 3 million. The focus should be on encouraging young high achievers to stay to live and work in Wales alongside good quality technical education. It’s the next generation that would be the backbone of an independent Wales.
Hard to draw too much from Dutch politics really. A system habitually characterised by extreme voter fragmentation. To contextualise, the percentage of voters who supported his message (positive or otherwise) is not too dissimilar from the number that want Kemi Badenoch to be prime minister.
Come on Wales this is the future for the Many and our lovely Welsh Country,Let’s get Independence done,please.
I wonder whether we’re concentrating here too much on the constitutional niceties, rather than preparing now for life following independence. As always, it’s the economy.