Why building strong communities is more powerful than arguing with the far right

Yuliia Bond

A lot of people who want social change believe the main task is to convince far-right voters to change their minds. The logic feels simple: if we explain better, argue harder, or present stronger facts, people will move.

It’s an understandable instinct, but political science and political psychology tell us something different.

Directly trying to persuade committed far-right supporters is usually the least effective use of our time, energy, and resources.

This doesn’t mean those people are stupid or unreachable. It means political beliefs are rarely just opinions. They are tied to identity, emotion, and belonging. When someone’s sense of “who they are” is wrapped up in a political group, facts don’t arrive as neutral information, they feel like attacks.

That’s why online arguments go nowhere.

And if arguing with extremists actually worked, social media platforms would have defeated the far right years ago.

Why persuasion so often fails

Decades of research show that people reason socially, not objectively. This is known as motivated reasoning: we are motivated to protect our group, our identity, and our self-respect.

When a belief is challenged, especially in a confrontational way, the brain doesn’t ask “Is this true?”

It asks “Is my group under threat?”

Once that happens:

People counter-argue instead of listening

Misinformation becomes more attractive, not less

Beliefs harden rather than soften

This is why directly “taking on” far-right voters often backfires. In many cases, it strengthens the very narratives we want to dismantle.

If facts alone changed minds, the far right wouldn’t survive five minutes on Google.

Where real power actually lies

Political science points us toward a more effective strategy:

Build strong, visible, coordinated networks that model a better alternative.

In political science terms, this is about shifting social norms and strengthening collective actors, not winning one argument at a time. Far-right movements grow where people feel abandoned, isolated, or unheard. Community organisations, charities, and grassroots campaigns counter this not by shouting louder, but by offering belonging, dignity, and solidarity.

People rarely leave one group because they are persuaded. They leave when they find a better group.

Why strengthening organisations actually works

From a political science perspective, strong networks do several things at once:

They reduce isolation

Loneliness and grievance are fertile ground for extremism. Community groups offer connection.

They create alternative identities

Anti-racism becomes something you do together, not just something you say.

They counter misinformation at its roots

Trusted local relationships are far more persuasive than abstract fact-checking.

They shift what feels normal

When solidarity is visible, racism stops looking inevitable or acceptable.

They prevent burnout

Arguing drains people. Building sustains people. This is why supporting charities and organisations that fight disinformation, oppose the far right, and support refugees and asylum seekers should be a top priority, not an optional extra.

What this looked like in practice in Caerphilly

During the by-election in Caerphilly, this approach was already being put into practice by Stand up to Racism.

Rather than focusing on endless debate, their campaign prioritised visible, organised, collective actions:

A “Defend the Nation of Sanctuary” counter-demonstration was organised in Caerphilly against a far-right call to mobilise.

More than 100 people attended, outnumbering the far right by roughly 10 to 1.

The impact went far beyond the day itself – on the ground it boosted confidence, and online it clearly showed that the anti-racist majority is organised, present, and unafraid.

Multiple public stalls in Caerphilly town centre engaged directly with local residents.

These stalls mobilised opposition to the Reform vote and allowed calm, face-to-face conversations with scores of people, countering misinformation without confrontation.

More than 7,000 leaflets were distributed, with twice-daily leafleting sessions in the final week of the election.

Activity took place across Caerphilly, Bargoed, and Ystrad Mynach, ensuring sustained visibility rather than one-off gestures.

This wasn’t about “winning arguments”. It was about building confidence, visibility, and collective strength.

Why this matters to me

I was genuinely happy to join and support the Stand Up to Racism work in Van ward, Caerphilly.

I’m also writing this as a Ukrainian who has been displaced by war. Like many others, I didn’t choose to arrive in this community, but I do choose to belong to it.

Being part of anti-racist organising isn’t just about opposing the far right for me. It’s about building a shared sense of “we”. About saying: this is my home too, and I have a responsibility to help protect it from division, fear, and lies.

Belonging is one of the strongest forces shaping beliefs. From lived experience, I know that’s true. Feeling welcomed into a community doesn’t make people weaker – it makes them more invested, more grounded, and more willing to stand up for others in return.

A different way of thinking about change

Real change is rarely dramatic. It is slow, relational, and collective.

It happens when:

Communities feel supported

Truth has infrastructure behind it

Solidarity is visible, not abstract

Decency is organised

If you’re wondering where to put your energy right now, my honest answer is this: support the people already doing the work.

Donate if you can.

Volunteer if you can.

Share their work if that’s all you have time for.

None of this is about being perfect. It’s about being present.

The most effective way to counter the far right is not to chase every argument, but to build something stronger than it.

That’s where our energy belongs.