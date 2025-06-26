Why culture and the arts hold the key to Wales’ future

Heledd Fychan MS – Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for Finance, Culture, Sport and the Welsh Language Culture and the arts

Culture and the arts – nice to have or essential to the future of Wales? – That was the provocative title of a debate that I led in the Senedd recently.

The aim was to prompt a proper conversation about the crisis facing these sectors after over a decade of cuts and make the case for investment.

The Welsh Government has repeatedly ignored warnings that culture is in crisis.

However, a Senedd Culture Committee report from January clearly demonstrated that there is a crisis, with Wales ranking second to last in Europe for per person spending on cultural services and third from bottom for sport.

Closures

Across Wales, the impact of this is evident with closures or threats to heritage sites, local museums, libraries, arts venues, sports centres, swimming pools, and music services.

National institutions have had buckets next to Monets and doors closed because of maintenance issues or reduced hours. We’ve also seen public consultations asking whether residents want bins emptied or libraries to stay open, or whether you wanted social care or music services.

Investing in one shouldn’t lead to not investing in the other, and if the government was better at embedding the connections between the arts and health, the economy and education, the money available could be spent more effectively and efficiently.

The right to culture – to access, create, participate in and enjoy – is after all a human right. Something which has got lost somewhere along the way.

Culture is also essential in fostering social cohesion, which in turn fosters diversity and equity while reducing inequalities.

Up in arms

As UNESCO states – “This is why guaranteeing the right to culture is an ethical, social and economic imperative.”

Why then has the Labour government in Wales allowed a decline in drama and music education, risking the arts becoming exclusive again? Libraries, museums, and concert halls closing or lying empty.

No official National Theatre in English, bar one established by Michael Sheen. Our National Opera Company facing an uncertain future, and the only junior conservatoire has closed. Should we not be up in arms about all of this?

How has the Welsh Government responded? By publishing their Priorities for Culture, which lacks vision and excludes the creative industries.

Most people I’ve spoken to who work in these sectors have told me that they don’t see anything wrong with it per say but that it fails to inspire them.

Neither do they think that it signals a much-needed step change from Government.

Because what the documents fails to reflect is not only the devastating impact of the cuts, but also how brilliantly Wales does all of this with the little funding available.

Debate

We are often world leading when it comes to harnessing the power of the arts, as was evident from the abundance of case studies from organisations and individuals who contacted me in advance of the debate.

As Chair of the Cross-Party Group on Arts and Health in the Senedd, I am also fortunate that I regularly hear about good practice in this area and it is a shame that the provision varies in terms of the way it is funded across Wales.

Hywel Dda University Health Board has published an Arts and Health Charter, which is a public pledge to integrate the arts into the Health Board’s work to improve health and wellbeing and promote healing and recovery, and it also reflects their commitment to harnessing the power of the arts to help transform healthcare services and is a first in Wales.

This happens in other parts of Wales, but not consistently. Mainstreaming and harnessing the power of the arts is a must for the next government.

Other nations, such as Scotland and the Republic of Ireland, are recognizing the importance of investing in arts and culture. There is an opportunity for Wales to follow suit.

The Future Generations Act provides a framework for this, and its implementation could further support these efforts.

So to answer my own rhetorical question – are arts and culture nice to have or essential to the future of Wales?

They are undoubtedly essential and are fundamental to who we are as a nation and to solving some of our greatest challenges.

And whilst the arts may have also saved some lives, but won’t save all of us, they undoubtedly make all our lives worth living.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

