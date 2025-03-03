Why does Plaid Cymru choose Crown Estate over Sovereign State as a campaign?

Llew Gruffudd

Plaid Cymru are on a mission. Another mission. The devolution of the Crown Estate to Wales.

It is true, other parties are in support. But none with the fervour of Plaid Cymru.

So why? Why are they placing such importance on this issue?

Questions in the Senedd. Motions in Westminster. At the forefront of all public utterances. It has almost overwhelmed them.

Their rhetoric has even got to some local authorities, who believe (mistakenly) that it will lead to removal of their Crown Estate obligations.

Supporters of Plaid are almost euphoric at Plaid leading this latest crusade (at last a star to follow).

The rhetoric appears to revolve around

– Fairness

– Transformational income

– Parity with Scotland (they never seem to seek parity with England).

The substance is very different.

Fairness

There are numerous examples of Wales being treated unfairly.

Take the argument for the consequential from HS2.

A lot of money is involved here. On a population share basis, about £4.5 billion should come to Wales, so it is argued.

Scotland and N. Ireland gets their share, so why not Wales.

Well Wales being Wales have given the UK government the stick to beat us.

There is no comparison with Scotland and N.Ireland, it is argued, as they have responsibility for their rail infrastructure, whereas the Welsh government turned it down as being too much of a cost risk (or lack of ambition, take your pick)

Therefore, the argument goes, the rail network is England and Wales and so is therefore HS2.

A dubious argument, but one that Wales itself helped validate.

There is the argument that the Barnet Formula shortchanges Wales to the tune of about half a billion pounds. That Welsh school children get significantly less per head spent on them than the UK average.

That water from Wales, A Welsh national resource, worth multimillions, is transported to England at no cost and no financial benefit to Wales.

Renewable energy generated in Wales, valued at billions of pounds, is exported from Wales with no economic gain to Wales.

Lack of help with coal spoil removal

Lack of help with flood defence

Electrification of rail

Swansea lagoon rejection

And the financial smoke and mirrors around Covid.

Wales cannot borrow, so the UK does it.

To deal with the effects of Covid, the UK government borrowed £430 billion (Office for National Statistics)

Wales pays its population share to service this borrowing.

Wales’ population share of the Covid borrowing should have been £20 billion. It received £8.5 billion (ONS)

Now that’s unfair.

So although they have ranted over some of these other issues, why amongst all this unfairness has Plaid made the Crown Estate such a crusade?

Income

Income vital to Wales, transformational, it is argued. Scotland gets £103 million, money. Money Wales needs.

While accepting that Wales needs all the money it can get, the frequent pronouncements of £103 million is a little misleading. It gives the impression of greater value.

The £103 million is what Scotland has received over the nine years of Crown Estate devolution. An average of £11.5 million per year.

What also fails to be mentioned is that due to this devolution, Scotland’s block grant is reduced accordingly. Reduced on an increasing scale to £40 million per year until 2028 when it is then capped at that level.

But at least the Welsh government will have control of the Crown Estate in Wales.

Well not quite. As in Scotland, the Crown Estate will be managed by Crown Estate Wales, an independent body.

Although the profits will go to the Welsh government and nominally it would be answerable to the Welsh government. Its terms of reference and policy are decided by statute laid out by the Westminster government.

Policy and terms that are not necessarily the same as the Welsh government.

So, although, as the saying goes, every little helps. The income generated is not in the control of the Wales government and the incomes generated are hardly transformational.

So why is the Crown Estate such a campaign as a generator of finance?

Parity with Scotland

It is only right we should have parity with Scotland.

So why wasn’t this issue addressed a decade ago?

That is when the agreement between Scotland and Westminster was made. 2016

It was introduced into the Scotland Act 2017.

This followed a campaign by the SNP, a real campaign, when in 2011 the SNP declared they wished to see the Crown Estates devolved. Five years later it was.

While they were campaigning for devolution, the Welsh government was arguing for cooperation.

Scotland got their devolution. The Welsh government didn’t get their cooperation.

Scotland did have a significant persuader. The threat of Independence.

At the same time the Wales Act 2017 was being agreed, so it appears that Wales didn’t see devolution of the Crown Estate as so important at that time as it was no part of the Wales Act.

A settlement that the Welsh government declared was ‘a good and long lasting settlement’.

Nor did this omission from the Wales settlement seem such an issue for the Plaid opposition.

No motions in Westminster then.

The 2016 Plaid Cymru manifesto had no mention of the Crown Estate.

Nor did the following Westminster election manifesto.

The Plaid Cymru 2021 manifesto was noticeable, in that, in 126 pages devolution of the Crown Estate was probably the only issue not mentioned.

So not the vital, transformational issue at that time.

Scotland has powers over:

– The legal system, only answerable to the Supreme Court.

– Policing.

– Taxes and benefits.

– The rail network.

– Drink drive laws

– Air passenger duty.

– Abortion.

– The right to declare a national day bank holiday.

Powers which Wales does not have.

A very long way to go for parity in the present constitution arrangements.

So why the Crown Estate?

It’s a diversion

If Plaid Cymru was really serious about fair treatment of Wales and its people. If it was really serious about Wales having the financial gain from its resources If it was really serious about parity.

If it was serious about these, it’s on Independence it would focus its campaign. For it is only as a sovereign state that it can have them.

That’s if they are serious, otherwise they are just political slogans and there must be an election imminent.

